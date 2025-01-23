NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 23

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

POR at ORL: Trail Blazers on two-game win streak; Magic on four-game slide

TOR at ATL: Raptors 1-19 on road; Hawks on two-game slide

MIA at MIL: Heat 9-12 on road; Bucks on four-game win streak

DAL at OKC: Mavs on two-game slide; Thunder 8-2 in last 10 games

SAC at DEN: Kings on three-game win streak; Nuggets on three-game win streak

CHI at GSW: Bulls 4-6 in last 10 games; Warriors on two-game slide

BOS at LAL: Celtics on two-game win streak; Lakers 15-6 at home

WAS at LAC: Wizards on 11-game slide; Clippers on two-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

POR - Deandre Ayton (knee), Toumani Camara (illness), Kris Murray (chest), Anfernee Simons (back): Questionable; Donovan Clingan (ankle): OUT

ORL - Cole Anthony (illness), Franz Wagner (oblique): Questionable; Goga Bitadze (concussion): Doubtful; Jalen Suggs (back): OUT

TOR - Ochai Agbaji (hand): Questionable; Immanuel Quickley (hip): OUT

ATL - Clint Capela (knee), Larry Nance (hand), Zaccharie Risacher (thigh): OUT

MIA - Jimmy Butler (suspension): OUT

MIL - AJ Green (quadriceps): Questionable

DAL - Jaden Hardy (ankle), Naji Marshall (illness), Klay Thompson (ankle), Luka Doncic (calf), Dante Exum (wrist), Dereck Lively (ankle): OUT

OKC - Isaiah Joe (illness), Isaiah Hartenstein (calf): OUT

CHI - Jevon Carter (illness): Questionable; Coby White (ankle): Doubtful; Torrey Craig (ankle): OUT

GSW - Kyle Anderson (hip), Brandin Podziemski (abdomen), Stephen Curry (knee): Questionable; Draymond Green (calf), Jonathan Kuminga (ankle): OUT

WAS - Malcolm Brogdon (foot): OUT

LAC - Ivica Zubac (eye): Questionable; Kris Dunn (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Damian Lillard, Bucks ($8,500) vs. Heat

Lillard reached the 25-point mark in six of the last 10 games and is averaging 24.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals over that span, including two games with at least 50 DK points. He should keep up the strong play with a chance to pad his stats in a matchup against the Heat, who give up the league's fourth-most assists per game to opposing point guards.

Tyler Herro, Heat ($8,300) at Bucks

Herro missed the last game but is averaging 23.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists over his last 10 appearances, including four with more than 45 DK points and a high of 59.3. He is expected to be back in action and should do well against the Bucks, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($7,700) at Hawks

Barrett continues to deliver solid value, averaging 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, including a high of 51.5 DK points. He has an excellent opportunity to shine against the Hawks, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,700) at Hawks

Barnes is rolling, averaging 20.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games, including three with at least 50 DK points and a high of 64.3. He is likely to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's sixth-most points and eighth-most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,200) at Warriors

Vucevic is averaging 20.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 65.3. He should prosper against the Warriors, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,800) at Lakers

Tatum continues to dominate the game, averaging 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 outings, including three with more than 50 DK points. He should continue to thrive with a matchup against the Lakers, who give up the league's eighth-highest field-goal percentage and the league's third-most points in the paint.

Mid-Range Money

Russell Westbrook, Nuggets ($6,200) vs. Kings

Westbrook topped 30 DK points in six of the last 10 games, including three with more than 50, while averaging 16.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. He has a good chance to rack up the numbers against the Kings, who give up the league's 11th-most points and third-most three-pointers per game. Westbrook also finished with 50.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Kings.

DeMar DeRozan, Kings ($7,000) at Nuggets

DeRozan is coming off a 32-point effort and is averaging 25.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including six with at least 40 DK points. Although not a big three-point shooter, he is averaging the third-most threes per game of his career, and he faces a good opportunity to get it going against the Nuggets, who give up the league's third-most three-pointers per game to opposing small forwards.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($5,600) vs. Raptors

Okongwu is up for a third consecutive start in place of the injured Clint Capela, and he should continue to stand out, as he is averaging 15.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks over the last five outings. He also has a great chance to flourish against the Raptors, who give up the league's eighth-most points in the paint.

Value Picks

Dalano Banton, Trail Blazers ($3,500) at Magic

Banton is averaging 11.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists over the last five games, including a high of 31.8 DK points. He has a good opportunity to stand out against the Magic, who continue to deal with injury trouble in the backcourt. He could also pick up additional playing time as his own squad is dealing with a handful of injuries.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($4,200) vs. Kings

Gordon is expected to come off the bench for a fifth straight appearance, as he continues to work his way back from injury. Nonetheless, he has been able to deliver solid value in that time, averaging 13.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists over his last five outings.

