NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 23

Slate Overview
POR at ORL: Trail Blazers on two-game win streak; Magic on four-game slide
TOR at ATL: Raptors 1-19 on road; Hawks on two-game slide
MIA at MIL: Heat 9-12 on road; Bucks on four-game win streak
DAL at OKC: Mavs on two-game slide; Thunder 8-2 in last 10 games
SAC at DEN: Kings on three-game win streak; Nuggets on three-game win streak
CHI at GSW: Bulls 4-6 in last 10 games; Warriors on two-game slide
BOS at LAL: Celtics on two-game win streak; Lakers 15-6 at home
WAS at LAC: Wizards on 11-game slide; Clippers on two-game slide
Injuries to Monitor
POR - Deandre Ayton (knee), Toumani Camara (illness), Kris Murray (chest), Anfernee Simons (back): Questionable; Donovan Clingan (ankle): OUT
ORL - Cole Anthony (illness), Franz Wagner (oblique): Questionable; Goga Bitadze (concussion): Doubtful; Jalen Suggs (back): OUT
TOR - Ochai Agbaji (hand): Questionable; Immanuel Quickley (hip): OUT
ATL - Clint Capela (knee), Larry Nance (hand), Zaccharie Risacher (thigh): OUT
MIA - Jimmy Butler (suspension): OUT
MIL - AJ Green (quadriceps): Questionable
DAL - Jaden Hardy (ankle), Naji Marshall (illness), Klay Thompson (ankle), Luka Doncic (calf), Dante Exum (wrist), Dereck Lively (ankle): OUT
OKC - Isaiah Joe (illness), Isaiah Hartenstein (calf): OUT
CHI - Jevon Carter (illness): Questionable; Coby White (ankle): Doubtful; Torrey Craig (ankle): OUT
GSW - Kyle Anderson (hip), Brandin Podziemski (abdomen), Stephen Curry (knee): Questionable; Draymond Green (calf), Jonathan Kuminga (ankle): OUT
WAS - Malcolm Brogdon (foot): OUT
LAC - Ivica Zubac (eye): Questionable; Kris Dunn (knee): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Damian Lillard, Bucks ($8,500) vs. Heat
Lillard reached the 25-point mark in six of the last 10 games and is averaging 24.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals over that span, including two games with at least 50 DK points. He should keep up the strong play with a chance to pad his stats in a matchup against the Heat, who give up the league's fourth-most assists per game to opposing point guards.
Tyler Herro, Heat ($8,300) at Bucks
Herro missed the last game but is averaging 23.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists over his last 10 appearances, including four with more than 45 DK points and a high of 59.3. He is expected to be back in action and should do well against the Bucks, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing point guards.
Forwards/Centers
RJ Barrett, Raptors ($7,700) at Hawks
Barrett continues to deliver solid value, averaging 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, including a high of 51.5 DK points. He has an excellent opportunity to shine against the Hawks, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing small forwards.
Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,700) at Hawks
Barnes is rolling, averaging 20.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games, including three with at least 50 DK points and a high of 64.3. He is likely to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's sixth-most points and eighth-most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards.
Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,200) at Warriors
Vucevic is averaging 20.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 65.3. He should prosper against the Warriors, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.
Expected Chalk
Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,800) at Lakers
Tatum continues to dominate the game, averaging 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 outings, including three with more than 50 DK points. He should continue to thrive with a matchup against the Lakers, who give up the league's eighth-highest field-goal percentage and the league's third-most points in the paint.
Mid-Range Money
Russell Westbrook, Nuggets ($6,200) vs. Kings
Westbrook topped 30 DK points in six of the last 10 games, including three with more than 50, while averaging 16.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. He has a good chance to rack up the numbers against the Kings, who give up the league's 11th-most points and third-most three-pointers per game. Westbrook also finished with 50.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Kings.
DeMar DeRozan, Kings ($7,000) at Nuggets
DeRozan is coming off a 32-point effort and is averaging 25.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including six with at least 40 DK points. Although not a big three-point shooter, he is averaging the third-most threes per game of his career, and he faces a good opportunity to get it going against the Nuggets, who give up the league's third-most three-pointers per game to opposing small forwards.
Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($5,600) vs. Raptors
Okongwu is up for a third consecutive start in place of the injured Clint Capela, and he should continue to stand out, as he is averaging 15.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks over the last five outings. He also has a great chance to flourish against the Raptors, who give up the league's eighth-most points in the paint.
Value Picks
Dalano Banton, Trail Blazers ($3,500) at Magic
Banton is averaging 11.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists over the last five games, including a high of 31.8 DK points. He has a good opportunity to stand out against the Magic, who continue to deal with injury trouble in the backcourt. He could also pick up additional playing time as his own squad is dealing with a handful of injuries.
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($4,200) vs. Kings
Gordon is expected to come off the bench for a fifth straight appearance, as he continues to work his way back from injury. Nonetheless, he has been able to deliver solid value in that time, averaging 13.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists over his last five outings.