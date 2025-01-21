NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 21

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

POR at MIA: Trail Blazers 3-7 in last 10 games; Heat 11-8 at home

NYK at BKN: Knicks 14-8 on road; Nets on three-game slide

ORL at TOR: Magic on three-game slide; Raptors 9-13 at home

PHI at DEN: 76ers on six-game slide; Nuggets 7-3 in last 10 games

WAS at LAL: Wizards on 10-game slide; Lakers 14-6 at home

Injuries to Monitor

POR - Kris Murray (chest), Anfernee Simons (elbow), Robert Williams (ankle): Questionable; Donovan Clingan (ankle): OUT

BKN - D'Angelo Russell (hamstring), Ben Simmons (illness): Questionable

ORL - Cole Anthony (illness), Jonathan Isaac (illness): Questionable; Goga Bitadze (concussion), Jalen Suggs (back): OUT

TOR - Chris Boucher (illness): Questionable; Ochai Agbaji (hand), Immanuel Quickley (hip): OUT

PHI - Andre Drummond (toe), Paul George (groin), Guerschon Yabusele (knee): Questionable; Joel Embiid (knee), Kyle Lowry (hip), Caleb Martin (hip), KJ Martin (foot): OUT

WAS - Malcolm Brogdon (foot): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (calf): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,000) at Nets

Brunson continues to put up big-time numbers, averaging 34.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 63.3. He is likely to keep rolling with a matchup against the Nets, who give up the league's highest three-point shooting percentage to opponents.

Tyler Herro, Heat ($8,300) vs. Trail Blazers

Herro is averaging 23.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games, including five with over 40 DK points and a high of 59.3. He has a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's most steals and third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($7,700) vs. Magic

Barrett is averaging 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals, after he bounced back from a few quieter outings to reach a minimum of 45 DK points in each of the last two games. He faces a good opportunity to boost his offensive output at the foul line, where the Magic are giving up the league's sixth-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,800) vs. Wizards

James continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 25.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.1 steals over his last 10 appearances, including five games with more than 55 DK points. He is likely to thrive in a matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most rebounds and fourth-most steals per game to opposing small forwards.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($7,800) vs. Trail Blazers

Adebayo is coming off a quieter outing but is averaging 14.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals over his last 10 outings, including three with over 40 DK points and a high of 52.8. He is likely to prosper with a matchup against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's second-most offensive rebounds and eighth-most rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,700) at Nets

Towns delivered a total of 36.8 DK points in the last game, which marked his return from a two-game absence, and he is averaging 27.3 points, 14.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals across his last 10 appearances. The Knicks' big man has an ideal opportunity to stand out against the Nets, who are giving up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

Russell Westbrook, Nuggets ($6,400) vs. 76ers

Westbrook is thriving in a starting role for the Nuggets, and it looks like he will remain in the starting lineup while Aaron Gordon continues to build back up to top form. Westbrook is averaging 15.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 62.3 DK points. He is likely to keep up the production with a matchup against a shorthanded 76ers squad.

Rui Hachimura, Lakers ($5,000) vs. Wizards

Hachimura topped 25 DK points in each of the last three games, including a high of 36.5, and he is averaging 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists over the last 10 games. He is up for an excellent opportunity to shine against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and most rebounds per game.

Value Picks

Eric Gordon, 76ers ($3,800) at Nuggets

After averaging 10.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists over the last five games, including two with over 20 DK points, Gordon is up for a sixth consecutive start for the shorthanded 76ers. He is likely to find his rhythm against the Nuggets, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($4,400) vs. 76ers

Gordon is averaging 11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists over four appearances since returning from a nine-game absence. He is expected to continue to ease back into action while playing out of a bench role, but he also has a great chance to rack up the stats against the 76ers, who are dealing with a number of injuries in the frontcourt.

Kel'el Ware, Heat ($4,200) vs. Trail Blazers

Ware has seen an uptick in playing time lately and is averaging 12.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.4 blocks in 20.9 minutes per game over the last 10 games. He should continue to enjoy a significant role, and he is up for an advantageous matchup against the Trail Blazers, who continue to manage injury trouble in the frontcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above.