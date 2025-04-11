Fantasy Basketball
Kris Murray

Kris Murray News: Promoted to starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Murray is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Warriors, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Murray will replace Shaedon Sharpe (knee) in the starting lineup. The second-year forward has logged at least 20 minutes in each of his last three appearances off the bench and should be in line for a sizable uptick in workload in a starting role.

Kris Murray
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
