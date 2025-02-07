Kyle Kuzma Injury: Iffy to debut Friday

Kuzma (recently traded) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks.

The 29-year-old is questionable to make his Bucks debut after having been included in the trade that sent Khris Middleton (not injury related) to the Wizards on Wednesday. Kuzma appeared in 32 regular-season outings for Washington, averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 three-pointers, shooting a career-low 42.0 percent from the field in 27.7 minutes per contest.