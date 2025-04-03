Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Thursday, April 3

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Donovan Clingan over 10.5 rebounds (+105; DraftKings)

Portland Trail Blazers at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 PM ET

Alex Barutha: The Raptors are allowing the third-most rebounds per 48 minutes across the past 10 games, and Jakob Poeltl will notably be sidelined for this game. In the past 30 days, Portland has allowed 14+ rebounds to four individual players, including Clingan -- not to mention a 25-rebound game to Walker Kessler. Clingan still gets in foul trouble, but over his past 21 games as a starter, he's averaging 9.3 rebounds in 24.8 minutes. I'm willing to take on the variance and hope for a good performance here.

Luka Doncic over 3.5 turnovers (-130; Hard Rock)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors, 10:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Doncic is averaging 3.3 turnovers over the past six games since LeBron James' return, and 4.0 TOV as a Laker overall. He has 4+ turnovers in 21 of his 44 appearances on the whole season. Since the All-Star break, Golden State is forcing the most turnovers per 48 minutes (17.6), which is nearly two more turnovers than the second-ranked team -- a sizeable margin. Over the past 30 days, they've forced nine individual players to commit 5+ turnovers.

Ryan Rollins over 3.5 assists (-154; FanDuel)

Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Rollins has at least 3 assists in 7 straight games, averaging 4.0 APG during this stretch. Notably, he's also seen no fewer than 28 minutes in each of the past 3 games, as he's earning trust with coach Doc Rivers. Since the All-Star break, the 76ers are allowing the third-most assists per 48 minutes. But since they're in so many blowouts, the high-assist performances are usually to secondary or bench players. For example, in the past 30 days, they've allowed 14 assists to Elfrid Payton, 13 to Jalen Green, 11 to Jaylin Williams and 9 to Jamal Shead. Rollins fits that mold.

I'm taking the OVER on Justin Edwards posting 19.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists

(BetMGM, -105, 11:30am EST)

Ken Crites: Over Edwards' last nine games, all starts, he's averaged 17.4 points, 4.2 boards and 2.3 dimes. Yes, he's coming off a bad game in New York (6 pts, 2 reb), but Coach Thibs can do that to guys. I'm betting on a bounce back game tonight at home versus the Bucks. Edwards will be facing Kyle Kuzma, who's not exactly a defensive stalwart. The K-Train is a modest 9-9 on the season, so feel free to fade.