NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Sleeper and Pick6 for Tuesday, April 29

Bucks vs. Pacers: Kyle Kuzma to record over 8.5 points -- Pick6, 12.30 PM ET

It's not a secret that Kuzma has been a gigantic disappointment for the Bucks during the current playoff run. Milwaukee acquired him via trade to occupy him as the third-best offensive option behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard (Achilles), but he hasn't delivered. However, Lillard won't play in the rest of the playoffs, and the Bucks need Kuzma to do… something in Game 5 on Tuesday.

The former Wizards forward has failed to reach the 8.5-point mark in two of his four appearances in the current playoff run, and his best output in the series was a 12-point performance in Game 2. Kuzma has shot 33.3 percent from the field in the series, and if the Bucks are going to survive and force a Game 6, they need more from the eight-year veteran. He should step up and deliver, because he's simply too good on offense to continue struggling at this rate.

Magic vs. Celtics: Derrick White to record over 24.5 points + assists + rebounds -- Pick6, 12.30 PM ET

The Celtics are 48 minutes away from clinching a spot in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and while most of the offensive responsibility lies on the shoulders of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, White has emerged as a reliable option for Boston. He carried the Celtics in the Game 1 victory with a 30-point masterpiece, and he's scored at least 16 points in each of the games thus far. Don't expect that to change Tuesday since the Celtics need him at his best.

In fact, the numbers back White when it comes to potentially hitting this 24.5 mark of P+R+A. He's done it in three of the four games of the series, with the lone exception being the 95-93 loss in Game 3 in which he posted 16 points, three boards and five dimes. The Celtics should close the series out Tuesday, and White should do a good job of filling the stat sheet once again.

Pistons vs. Knicks: Jalen Duren to record over 22.5 points + rebounds -- Sleeper, 4 PM ET

The Pistons have their backs against the wall ahead of Tuesday's matchup at Madison Square Garden, as they need to win to force a Game 6 and a return to home, where they'd also be with their backs against the wall. Cade Cunningham is expected to carry the Pistons in this game, as he's attempted to do it all series long, but the Knicks will aim to slow the star guard down, so other players must step up. That's where Duren comes in. Even though he has a difficult matchup against Karl-Anthony Towns, Duren must deliver on both ends of the court if the Pistons want to have a shot in this game.

The big man has done a good job of putting up points + rebounds in the series, although the consistency hasn't been there. He only has one double-double in four games of the series, but it's worth noting that he's recorded at least 23 points + rebounds in his last three appearances. It's also worth highlighting that he notched six points and 17 boards during the Game 4 loss and scored 16 points in Game 3. Duren must continue to thrive at both ends of the floor and crash the glass early and often if the Pistons want to have a shot at winning Tuesday in one of the biggest venues in The Association.

