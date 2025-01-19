Lamar Stevens News: Double-double in G League win

Stevens recorded 25 points (9-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals over 42 minutes Friday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 117-115 win over the Valley Suns.

Stevens finished Friday's G League contest as the second-leading scorer and rebounder behind Daniss Jenkins (27) and Mamadi Diakite (17), respectively. It was Stevens' fourth double-double in the G League this season, where he is averaging 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals over 33.9 minutes per game.