Lamar Stevens News: Double-double in G League win
Stevens recorded 25 points (9-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals over 42 minutes Friday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 117-115 win over the Valley Suns.
Stevens finished Friday's G League contest as the second-leading scorer and rebounder behind Daniss Jenkins (27) and Mamadi Diakite (17), respectively. It was Stevens' fourth double-double in the G League this season, where he is averaging 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals over 33.9 minutes per game.
Lamar Stevens
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now