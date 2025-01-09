Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Out against Chicago

Brogdon (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls.

Brogdon could be on the verge of missing a third straight game while dealing with a right foot injury. If unable to play on the road in Chicago, the Wizards could turn to Jared Butler to pick up the slack as he did on Wednesday against the 76ers, finishing with 26 points, seven assists and four rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.