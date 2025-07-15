MarJon Beauchamp News: Drops 25 points in SL win

Beauchamp accumulated 25 points (7-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 97-93 Summer League win over the Nets.

Beauchamp matched teammate Tyler Kolek with a game-high 25 points in Tuesday's win, marking the Knicks' first Summer League victory. He's aiming to secure a roster spot for the 2025-26 campaign after the team declined to extend him a qualifying offer earlier this offseason.