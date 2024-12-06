NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ORL at PHI: Magic 8-2 in last 10 games; 76ers 2-8 at home

LAL at ATL: Lakers on two-game skid; Hawks on five-game win streak

MIL at BOS: Bucks 3-6 on road; Celtics 9-2 at home

IND at CHI: Pacers on four-game slide; Bulls on two-game win streak

SAC at SAS: Kings 3-7 in last 10 games; Spurs on two-game skid

MIN at GSW: Timberwolves on three-game win streak; Warriors 6-3 at home

UTA at POR: Jazz on five-game slide; Trail Blazers 5-5 at home

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - Andre Drummond (ankle): Questionable; Joel Embiid (knee): OUT

LAL - LeBron James (foot): Questionable; Jaxson Hayes (ankle), Austin Reaves (pelvis): OUT

MIL - Khris Middleton (ankle): Probable; MarJon Beauchamp (neck), Taurean Prince (illness): Questionable

BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (leg): OUT

IND - Andrew Nembhard (knee): Questionable; Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Ben Sheppard (oblique): OUT

CHI - Lonzo Ball (rest), Coby White (ankle): Questionable; Patrick Williams (foot): OUT

SAC - Trey Lyles (calf): OUT

SAS - Victor Wembanyama (back): Doubtful; Devin Vassell (foot): OUT

GSW - Andrew Wiggins (ankle): Questionable

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (foot), Kyle Filipowski (leg); OUT

POR - Scoot Henderson (quadriceps): Questionable; Donovan Clingan (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($9,000) at Spurs

Fox topped 20 points in four of the last five games, and is averaging 22.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.6 steals over that span, including a 50.5 DK-point display in a meeting with the Spurs, on December 1. He should be up for another big game, as he maintains a significant matchup advantage over Chris Paul at the point, and with the absence of Victor Wembanyama allowing for an easier time around the basket.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,900) at Warriors

Edwards is coming off his two lowest-scoring performances of the season but is averaging 24.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games. He is likely to get back on track by boosting his scoring numbers at the foul line against the Warriors, who are giving up the league's third-most free throws per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Franz Wagner, Magic ($9,500) at 76ers

Wagner reached the 30-point mark in each of his last two outings and is averaging 26.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games. He must continue to carry the majority of the load for his shorthanded squad, and he should shine against the 76ers, who give up the league's fifth-highest shooting percentage to opposing small forwards.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,800) at Bulls

Siakam is coming off a couple of muted performances, but he is averaging 18.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, including a high of 52.3 DK points. He has a great opportunity to get back on track with a matchup against the Bulls, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,400) vs. Pacers

Vucevic turned in a season-high 39 points to go with eight rebounds, five assists and a steal in a win over the Spurs on Thursday. The Bulls' big man continues to humbly fill the stat sheet and is averaging 22.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.9 blocks over the last 10 games. He should be up for another strong outing with a matchup against the Pacers, who are giving up the league's second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers, and the league's fourth-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,300) at Spurs

Sabonis continues to stuff the stat sheet and is averaging 23.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists over the last five games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 62.0. He has a fantastic opportunity to prosper against the Spurs, who are expected to be without Victor Wembanyama in the frontcourt.

Mid-Range Money

Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers ($6,600) vs. Jazz

Simons topped 40 DK points in three straight games, before he came up with just 19.0 DK points in his last outing. Nonetheless, he faces a great chance to thrive against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($5,700) vs. Pacers

Dosunmu is coming off one of the best games of his career, as he turned in a career-first triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in a win over the Spurs on Thursday. He is likely up for an eighth consecutive start while the Bulls continue to deal with injury trouble, and he is averaging 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals over the last seven games.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($7,000) at Trail Blazers

Markkanen is averaging 20.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists over his last five outings, including a high of 50.8 DK points. He has an excellent chance to shine against the Trail Blazers, who are giving up the league's third-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves ($7,300) at Warriors

Despite an unimpressive start to the season for the Timberwolves, Randle is putting up solid numbers, averaging 21.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 53.5 DK points. He is likely to do well against the Warriors, who are giving up the league's fourth-most free throws and ninth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Keldon Johnson, Spurs ($4,500) vs. Kings

Johnson poured in a team-high 28 points in his previous outing and is averaging 18.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last three games. He is likely to have another opportunity to stand out as the Spurs will need him to help chip in to cover the expected absence of Victor Wembanyama.

