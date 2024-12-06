NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
ORL at PHI: Magic 8-2 in last 10 games; 76ers 2-8 at home
LAL at ATL: Lakers on two-game skid; Hawks on five-game win streak
MIL at BOS: Bucks 3-6 on road; Celtics 9-2 at home
IND at CHI: Pacers on four-game slide; Bulls on two-game win streak
SAC at SAS: Kings 3-7 in last 10 games; Spurs on two-game skid
MIN at GSW: Timberwolves on three-game win streak; Warriors 6-3 at home
UTA at POR: Jazz on five-game slide; Trail Blazers 5-5 at home
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
PHI - Andre Drummond (ankle): Questionable; Joel Embiid (knee): OUT
LAL - LeBron James (foot): Questionable; Jaxson Hayes (ankle), Austin Reaves (pelvis): OUT
MIL - Khris Middleton (ankle): Probable; MarJon Beauchamp (neck), Taurean Prince (illness): Questionable
BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (leg): OUT
IND - Andrew Nembhard (knee): Questionable; Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Ben Sheppard (oblique): OUT
CHI - Lonzo Ball (rest), Coby White (ankle): Questionable; Patrick Williams (foot): OUT
SAC - Trey Lyles (calf): OUT
SAS - Victor Wembanyama (back): Doubtful; Devin Vassell (foot): OUT
GSW - Andrew Wiggins (ankle): Questionable
UTA - Jordan Clarkson (foot), Kyle Filipowski (leg); OUT
POR - Scoot Henderson (quadriceps): Questionable; Donovan Clingan (knee): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($9,000) at Spurs
Fox topped 20 points in four of the last five games, and is averaging 22.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.6 steals over that span, including a 50.5 DK-point display in a meeting with the Spurs, on December 1. He should be up for another big game, as he maintains a significant matchup advantage over Chris Paul at the point, and with the absence of Victor Wembanyama allowing for an easier time around the basket.
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,900) at Warriors
Edwards is coming off his two lowest-scoring performances of the season but is averaging 24.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games. He is likely to get back on track by boosting his scoring numbers at the foul line against the Warriors, who are giving up the league's third-most free throws per game to opposing shooting guards.
Forwards/Centers
Franz Wagner, Magic ($9,500) at 76ers
Wagner reached the 30-point mark in each of his last two outings and is averaging 26.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games. He must continue to carry the majority of the load for his shorthanded squad, and he should shine against the 76ers, who give up the league's fifth-highest shooting percentage to opposing small forwards.
Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,800) at Bulls
Siakam is coming off a couple of muted performances, but he is averaging 18.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, including a high of 52.3 DK points. He has a great opportunity to get back on track with a matchup against the Bulls, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's most points per game to opposing power forwards.
Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,400) vs. Pacers
Vucevic turned in a season-high 39 points to go with eight rebounds, five assists and a steal in a win over the Spurs on Thursday. The Bulls' big man continues to humbly fill the stat sheet and is averaging 22.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.9 blocks over the last 10 games. He should be up for another strong outing with a matchup against the Pacers, who are giving up the league's second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers, and the league's fourth-most points in the paint.
Expected Chalk
Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,300) at Spurs
Sabonis continues to stuff the stat sheet and is averaging 23.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists over the last five games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 62.0. He has a fantastic opportunity to prosper against the Spurs, who are expected to be without Victor Wembanyama in the frontcourt.
Mid-Range Money
Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers ($6,600) vs. Jazz
Simons topped 40 DK points in three straight games, before he came up with just 19.0 DK points in his last outing. Nonetheless, he faces a great chance to thrive against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.
Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($5,700) vs. Pacers
Dosunmu is coming off one of the best games of his career, as he turned in a career-first triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in a win over the Spurs on Thursday. He is likely up for an eighth consecutive start while the Bulls continue to deal with injury trouble, and he is averaging 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals over the last seven games.
Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($7,000) at Trail Blazers
Markkanen is averaging 20.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists over his last five outings, including a high of 50.8 DK points. He has an excellent chance to shine against the Trail Blazers, who are giving up the league's third-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards.
Julius Randle, Timberwolves ($7,300) at Warriors
Despite an unimpressive start to the season for the Timberwolves, Randle is putting up solid numbers, averaging 21.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 53.5 DK points. He is likely to do well against the Warriors, who are giving up the league's fourth-most free throws and ninth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.
Value Picks
Keldon Johnson, Spurs ($4,500) vs. Kings
Johnson poured in a team-high 28 points in his previous outing and is averaging 18.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last three games. He is likely to have another opportunity to stand out as the Spurs will need him to help chip in to cover the expected absence of Victor Wembanyama.