NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 12

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at NYK: Sixers 4-6 in last 10 games; Knicks 21-13 at home

IND at OKC: Pacers 6-4 in last 10 games; Thunder on three-game win streak

WAS at MEM: Wizards on two-game win streak; Grizzlies on two-game slide

HOU at SAS: Rockets on two-game win streak; Spurs 3-7 in last 10 games

BOS at UTA: Celtics on two-game win streak; Jazz on two-game slide

MIN at LAC: Timberwolves on two-game slide; Clippers 5-5 in last 10 games

MIL at SAC: Bucks 7-3 in last 10 games; Kings 17-12 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

PHI - Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Mo Bamba, Kyle Lowry and Kelly Oubre are expected to start.

NYK - OG Anunoby (elbow): Probable; Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT

Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa continue to pick up the slack.

IND - Doug McDermott (calf), Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder): OUT

Jalen Smith and Obi Toppin are up for more playing time.

OKC - Jalen Williams (ankle): Questionable

Gordon Hayward and Kenrich Williams could get a boost.

WAS - Richaun Holmes (toe), Marvin Bagley (back): OUT

Corey Kispert should get a boost.

MEM - Lamar Stevens (hip), John Konchar (ankle), Jordan Goodwin (Achilles), GG Jackson (knee): Questionable; Scotty Pippen (back): Doubtful; Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger), Jaren Jackson (quadriceps), Ziaire Williams (hip), Vince Williams (knee): OUT

Jake LaRavia, Trey Jemison and Santi Aldama are up for larger roles.

HOU - Alperen Sengun (ankle), Cam Whitmore (knee): OUT

Jock Landale, Jeff Green and Jae'Sean Tate are in line for more action.

SAS - Keldon Johnson (illness): Questionable; Cedi Osman (ankle): OUT

Malaki Branham and Zach Collins may see a boost.

BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring): Questionable; Jrue Holiday (knee): OUT

Sam Hauser and Al Horford are in line for more opportunities.

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (quadriceps), Taylor Hendricks (toe): OUT

Brice Sensabaugh and Luka Samanic are expected to start.

MIN - Kyle Anderson (shoulder), Anthony Edwards (shoulder), Rudy Gobert (hamstring): Questionable; Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): OUT

Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could see more action.

LAC - Paul George (knee), Kawhi Leonard (groin): Questionable; Russell Westbrook (hand): OUT

Norman Powell and Amir Coffey must be ready for more responsibilities.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Probable; MarJon Beauchamp (back), Khris Middleton (ankle): Questionable

Pat Connaughton and AJ Green must remain ready to step up.

SAC - Keegan Murray (ankle): Questionable

Trey Lyles could be up for a boost.

Elite Players

Guards

Fred VanVleet, Rockets ($7,900) at Spurs

VanVleet faces a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards, and who also face the second game of a back-to-back. VanVleet is averaging 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games, including two games with 52 DK points. He must also look to step up offensively in the absence of Sengun.

Jalen Green, Rockets ($7,800) at Spurs

Green has been a bit up-and-down lately, putting up more than 40 DK points in three of the last six games, including two with more than 50, and a high of 56. He has an opportunity to take on a more prominent role offensively due to the absence of Sengun, and he has a great chance to stand out against the Spurs, who give up the league's sixth-highest shooting percentage from long range.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,700) at Jazz

Tatum continues to lead the way for the Celtics and has delivered a few dominant performances on their current road trip, including three games with more than 40 DK points and a high of 56. He should continue to thrive with a matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game, and who face the second game of a back-to-back. Tatum must also step up to carry his shorthanded squad.

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($8,000) at Grizzlies

Despite the Wizards' lack of success, Kuzma continues to put up respectable numbers, including going over 50 DK points in each of the last two games. Additionally, he is up for a great opportunity to stand out against the Grizzlies, who will be significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($7,500) vs. Pacers

Holmgren has a favorable matchup against the Pacers and their struggling defense, as they give up the league's most points per game in the paint. Holmgren is averaging 17.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 blocks across the last 10 games, including six with more than 40 DK points and a high of 59.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,500) at Kings

Antetokounmpo continues to carry a probable tag, but he has played in each of the last three games, averaging 30.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.0 blocks over that span, including a high of 76.5 DK points. He is likely to fill it up against the Kings, as they give up the league's eighth-most points per game, but they will also force the Bucks to compete at an elite level in what should be a high-scoring game.

Mid-Range Money

Tyus Jones, Wizards ($6,200) at Grizzlies

Jones faces a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies, who remain significantly shorthanded. Jones topped 40 DK points twice in the last five outings, including a 45 DK-point effort in the last game, while averaging 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists over that span.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,300) at Thunder

Siakam is averaging 19.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 50.3 DK points. He has a great chance to thrive against the Thunder, who give up the league's fifth-most rebounds and eighth-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Amen Thompson, Rockets ($4,900) at Spurs

Thompson should pick up extra playing time while the Rockets are shorthanded. He also faces an advantageous matchup against the Spurs, who struggle defensively, and who also face the second game of a back-to-back. Thompson is averaging 9.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 44 DK points.

Sam Hauser, Celtics ($4,300) at Jazz

Hauser dropped 22 points off the bench in the last game and remains up for additional playing time as the Celtics remain shorthanded in the backcourt. He has a good opportunity to keep his offensive rhythm going against the Jazz, who give up the league's most three-pointers per game.

Jock Landale, Rockets ($4,800) at Spurs

Landale is expected to start for the Rockets' shorthanded frontcourt, and he faces an excellent opportunity to make his mark against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points and fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.