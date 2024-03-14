NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 14

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHX at BOS: Suns 17-13 on road; Celtics on three-game win streak

LAC at CHI: Clippers on two-game slide; Bulls 6-4 in last 10 games

WAS at HOU: Wizards 2-8 in last 10 games; Rockets on three-game win streak

PHI at MIL: Sixers 4-6 in last 10 games; Bucks 7-3 in last 10 games

NYK at POR: Knicks 16-14 on road; Trail Blazers 4-6 in last 10 games

DAL at OKC: Mavs on four-game slide; Thunder 7-3 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

PHX - Eric Gordon (knee): Questionable; Josh Okogie (abdomen): OUT

Royce O'Neale could see a boost.

BOS - Jaylen Brown (hip): Questionable; Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring): OUT

Sam Hauser and Al Horford are in line for more opportunities.

LAC - James Harden (shoulder), Kawhi Leonard (back): Questionable; Russell Westbrook (hand): OUT

Norman Powell and Amir Coffey must be ready for more responsibilities. Bones Hyland may also have to step up if Harden is out.

CHI - Coby White (hip): OUT

Ayo Dosunmu is likely to handle the point, while Torrey Craig and Andre Drummond are likely to fill in extra minutes.

WAS - Richaun Holmes (toe), Marvin Bagley (back): OUT

Corey Kispert should get a boost.

HOU - Alperen Sengun (ankle), Cam Whitmore (knee): OUT

Jock Landale, Jeff Green and Jae'Sean Tate remain in line for more action.

PHI - Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Mo Bamba, Kyle Lowry and Kelly Oubre are expected to start.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring), Patrick Beverley (hip): Probable; Malik Beasley (back), MarJon Beauchamp (back): Questionable; Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

Pat Connaughton and AJ Green must remain ready to step up.

NYK - Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT

Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa continue to pick up the slack.

POR - Jerami Grant (hamstring), Jabari Walker (hip): Questionable; Malcolm Brogdon (elbow): OUT

Kris Murray, Matisse Thybulle and Dalano Banton are in line for more action.

DAL - Luka Doncic (hamstring): OUT

Kyrie Irving will have to take control of the offense, while Tim Hardaway and Dante Exum would also be up for more opportunities.

Elite Players

Guards

Fred VanVleet, Rockets ($8,300) vs. Wizards

VanVleet produced 48.8 DK points in the last game, which marked his second consecutive game scoring more than 20 points. He must continue to pick up the scoring in the absence of Alperen Sengun, and he should find a good opportunity to shine against the Wizards, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($8,400) at Thunder

Irving totaled 53.5 DK points in the last game and is averaging 23.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 10 outings. He is up for an increased workload with Luka Doncic is sidelined, and he should find plenty of room to fill it up against the Thunder, who give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers to opposing point guards. Irving also finished with 47 DK points in his previous encounter with the Thunder.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,800) vs. Suns

Tatum is up for a tough matchup, lined up across from Kevin Durant, but he finished with 56 DK points in his previous meeting with the Suns last week. Tatum is averaging 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 58.3. He may also have to step up his offensive contribution if Jaylen Brown remains out, along with Kristaps Porzingis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,400) vs. 76ers

Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for action, which has not been uncommon this season, while he has only missed a total of three games. He is averaging 30.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists, including a high of 76.5 DK points, among four games since returning from his last absence. He also faces an advantageous matchup against the 76ers, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's second-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($8,200) at Rockets

Kuzma continues to fill it up for his struggling squad, averaging 25.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games, including going over 50 DK points twice in the last three outings. He faces a good opportunity to continue to stuff the stat sheet against the Rockets, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's third-most free throws per game.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,400) vs. Mavericks

Gilgeous-Alexander remains absolutely dominant, averaging 31.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks over the last 10 games, including six with more than 50 DK points and a high of 70. He finished with 40.5 DK points in his previous meeting with the Mavericks, but he is up for a more favorable matchup this time around, as he is back on home court, in addition to the fact that Luka Doncic will be sidelined.

Mid-Range Money

Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($5,900) vs. Clippers

Dosunmu is on the hook to handle a larger responsibility in the absence of Coby White, and he could be up for a favorable matchup if the Clippers end up without James Harden. Dosunmu is averaging 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals through the last 10 games, including six with more than 30 DK points and four games scoring more than 20 points. He also finished with 28.5 DK points in a recent matchup against the Clippers.

Norman Powell, Clippers ($5,200) at Bulls

Powell is averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals through the last five games, including a high of 40.8 DK points in the game-before last. He is likely to continue to pick up extra opportunity as the Clippers continue to deal with injury trouble, and he also faces a Bulls squad that is shorthanded in the backcourt.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($7,200) vs. Mavericks

Holmgren topped 40 DK points in two of the last four games, while averaging 12.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 blocks within that span. He faces a good chance to stand out against the Mavericks, who give up the league's ninth-most points in the paint, and the eighth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Gordon Hayward, Thunder ($4,000) vs. Mavericks

Hayward is building a bit of a rhythm with his new squad, averaging 4.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the last 10 games, including four with more than 15 DK points. He also picked up the start in the last game and finished with 23 DK points in 30 minutes of action. He is likely to be back in a bench role, as the squad is back to full health, but he has a good chance to build on his momentum against the Mavericks, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field.

Jae Crowder, Bucks ($3,300) vs. 76ers

Crowder is averaging 3.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 22 DK points. He is coming off a quieter outing, but he has an excellent opportunity to impose himself against the shorthanded 76ers.

