NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ORL at WAS: Magic on four-game win streak; Wizards on 15-game slide

CLE at ATL: Cavs 19-10 on road; Hawks 5-5 in last 10 games

MEM at PHI: Grizzlies 3-7 in last 10 games; Sixers 19-13 at home

LAC at HOU: Clippers 18-13 on road; Rockets on two-game win streak

CHI at UTA: Bulls 5-5 in last 10 games; Jazz 2-8 in last 10 games

MIL at GSW: Bucks on six-game win streak; Warriors 7-3 in last 10 games

OKC at POR: Thunder 7-3 in last 10 games; Trail Blazers 2-8 in last 10 games

SAC at LAL: Kings 18-15 on road; Lakers 7-3 in last 10 games

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

ORL - Gary Harris (calf), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

Cole Anthony and Anthony Black are up for a boost.

WAS - Marvin Bagley (back): OUT

Richaun Holmes is up for a bigger role.

CLE - Max Strus (knee), Evan Mobley (ankle), Donovan Mitchell (knee): OUT

Dean Wade, Georges Niang should see more playing time. Caris LeVert must step up without Mitchell.

ATL - Kobe Bufkin (toe), Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Trae Young (finger): OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Bruno Fernando must continue to step up.

MEM - Jaren Jackson (quadriceps): Questionable; Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger), Scotty Pippen (back), Ziaire Williams (back): OUT

Jordan Goodwin, Vince Williams and Santi Aldama are expected to handle larger roles.

PHI - Kyle Lowry (rest), Tyrese Maxey (concussion), Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Paul Reed continues to start. Cameron Payne must step up.

LAC - Russell Westbrook (hand): OUT

Norman Powell continues to get more opportunity.

HOU - Jeff Green (knee), Jabari Smith (illness): Questionable; Tari Eason (leg): OUT

Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore could see more opportunities.

UTA - Keyonte George (illness), Walker Kessler (foot), Lauri Markkanen (quadriceps), Taylor Hendricks (toe): OUT

Brice Sensabaugh and Luka Samanic are expected to start. Kris Dunn gets a boost without George.

MIL - MarJon Beauchamp (foot), Jae Crowder (knee): Probable: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Achilles): Questionable; Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

Pat Connaughton and Jae Crowder pick up more responsibility without Middleton. Bobby Portis and Danilo Gallinari would have to step up without Antetokounmpo.

OKC - Jaylin Williams (knee): OUT

POR - Jerami Grant (quadriceps), Matisse Thybulle (hip), Toumani Camara (illness): Questionable; Deandre Ayton (hand): Doubtful; Malcolm Brogdon (elbow), Scoot Henderson (thigh): OUT

Duop Reath could get another start if Ayton is out. Kris Murray and Dalano Banton are also up for bigger roles.

LAL - Anthony Davis (Achilles), Cam Reddish (ankle): Probable; LeBron James (ankle): Questionable; Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT

Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes could be up for more action.

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,600) at Lakers

Fox returned from a two-game absence and totaled 38.3 DK points in the last game. He is averaging 23.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 2.4 steals over his last 10 appearances, including a streak of five straight games with more than 50 DK points and a high of 65.8. He is up for a good opportunity to build his rhythm back with a matchup against the Lakers, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Paul George, Clippers ($8,000) at Rockets

George poured in 29 points in the last game, which marked his highest scoring total since Feb. 10. He is averaging a modest 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assist over his last five appearances. But he faces a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who enter on the second game of a back-to-back, and who give up the league's third-most free throws per game to opposing shooting guards. George also finished with 44 DK points in his previous encounter with the Rockets.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($7,900) at Jazz

DeRozan continues to carry the majority of the offensive load for his shorthanded squad and is averaging 25.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists over the last 10 games. He registered a high of 59.5 DK points in that span, and he totaled 43 in the Bulls' most recent game. DeRozan should continue to thrive with a matchup against the Jazz, who are significantly shorthanded, and who give up the league's fifth-most points per game.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,600) at Wizards

Since returning from a two-game absence, Banchero is averaging 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the last three games, including a high of 48.8 DK points. He is set for a prime opportunity to stand out against the struggling Wizards, who give up the league's fifth-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards. Banchero also finished with 42.3 DK points in his last meeting with the Wizards.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,100) at Jazz

Vucevic is averaging 19.9 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists over the last 10 games, including seven with more than 40 DK points and a high of 63.3. He is up for a very favorable matchup against the Jazz, who are significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt. Even at full strength, the Jazz give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,600) at Lakers

Sabonis enters on an incredible streak of 43 consecutive double-doubles, and he is averaging 16.6 points, 15.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, including a high of 63.8 DK points and two triple-doubles. Sabonis should keep up the dominant play against the Lakers, who concede the league's seventh-most offensive rebounds per game. Sabonis also totaled 67.5 DK points in his previous meeting with the Lakers this season.

Mid-Range Money

Jordan Poole, Wizards ($6,000) vs. Magic

Since moving to the bench, Poole has been rediscovering his rhythm, averaging 23.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals across seven games, including three with more than 40 DK points and a high of 53.3. He should find himself able to shine against the Magic, who face the second game of a back-to-back, and who give up the league's ninth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Norman Powell, Clippers ($5,200) at Rockets

Powell must continue to pick up the slack in the absence of Russell Westbrook, with the former averaging 14.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 30 DK points. Powell should continue to excel with an opportunity to pad his stats against the Rockets, who give up the league's second-most free throws per game.

Value Picks

Harrison Barnes, Kings ($4,100) at Lakers

Barnes continues to provide relatively quiet, but steady support among the Kings' high-octane lineup. He is averaging 12.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists over the last five games, including a high of 29.5 DK points. Barnes should find room to make an impact against the Lakers, who give up the league's third-most three-pointers per game.

Luka Samanic, Jazz ($3,500) vs. Bulls

Samanic delivered 17 DK points in the last game and is up for a second consecutive start for the Jazz, who are significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt. Samanic should be able to make his mark against the Bulls, who give up the league's eighth-most points and fifth-most rebounds to opposing power forwards.

Moritz Wagner, Magic ($4,700) at Wizards

Wagner is averaging 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists through the last 10 games, including two with more than 30 DK points. He faces an excellent opportunity to prosper against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.