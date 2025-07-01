MarJon Beauchamp News: Hits free agency

The Knicks declined to extend Beauchamp a qualifying offer Sunday, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

Beauchamp spent time with the Bucks, Clippers and Knicks in 2024-25, finishing the campaign with New York on a two-way deal. Though the 24-year-old forward was an occasional rotation player for the Bucks through his first two seasons in the league, Beauchamp found playing time difficult to come by this past season, as he averaged just 4.5 minutes per contest over 35 appearances at the NBA level. Beauchamp will likely be in the market for another two-way deal or an Exhibit 10 contract in free agency this summer.