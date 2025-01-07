Matisse Thybulle Injury: Remains out for Wednesday

Thybulle (ankle) remains out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Thybulle is still not ready to make his 2024-25 regular-season debut for the Blazers due to a right ankle sprain. His next chance to do so arrives Thursday against Dallas, but it's unclear how far along Thybulle is in his recovery, so he can be tentatively considered doubtful for that one. Toumani Camara should remain locked into a spot in Portland's starting lineup while Kris Murray continues to see a consistent role off the bench going forward.