Matt Ryan News: Goes No. 1 to Westchester

Ryan was selected by the Knicks with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 G League Draft on Saturday.

Ryan will join Westchester for the 2024-25 campaign, though he is a candidate to be called up to the NBA squad. The sharpshooter was let go by New Orleans on Oct. 10 after signing a one-year pact prior to the season. The 27-year-old averaged 5.4 points and 1.4 rebounds across 13.9 minutes in 28 regular-season appearances last year with the Pelicans. Ryan has also shot 41.1 percent from three in his limited playing time over his three-year career.