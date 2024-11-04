Fantasy Basketball
Matt Ryan News: Signs deal with Knicks

Updated on November 4, 2024 at 11:28am

Ryan agreed to a contract with the Knicks on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Ryan was recently selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 G League Draft by the Knicks' affiliate in Westchester, but he'll get moved up to the parent club to fill the 14th spot on the 15-man roster. A career 41.1 percent shooter from beyond the arc over parts of three seasons in the NBA, Ryan will provide the Knicks with additional floor spacing, but he's not guaranteed to be regularly featured in head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation.

