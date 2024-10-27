Miles McBride Injury: Should play despite knee injury

McBride is probable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to a left knee hyperextension.

McBride left Friday's win over Indiana after suffering an undisclosed injury, but it's unclear if the two issues are related. Either way, it sounds like McBride will play through the injury, and he may even make his first start of the season if Josh Hart (ankle) can't suit up. McBride posted 22 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt) during the Knicks' season-opening loss to Boston.