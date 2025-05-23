DraftKings NBA: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 23

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

Slate Overview

IND at NYK: Pacers lead series 1-1

Injuries to Monitor

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($10,200) at Knicks

Haliburton refused to quit and came up huge down the stretch in Game 1, helping steal the win with 31 points, four rebounds, 11 assists and a steal for a total of 57.0 DK points. His 31 points in the win tied his postseason high, which he has hit in back-to-back games. He has been one of the best producing point guards all season and is continuing that trend in the playoffs, where he is averaging 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 0.8 blocks over 11 games.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($7,200) at Knicks

Nembhard is averaging 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals over 11 games this postseason and remains a critical part of his team's offense by doing a great job moving the ball. He is likely to keep up the strong play on the road, where he averaged a notably better field-goal percentage when compared to home games this season.

Forwards/Centers

Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($8,000) vs. Pacers

Bridges has topped 35 DK points in three of the last four games and is averaging 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game through 13 outings this postseason. His ability to contribute on both ends of the floor has been critical to his team's success all season, and he should continue to prosper against the Pacers, after he averaged 50.0 percent shooting across their three meetings during the regular season.

Josh Hart, Knicks ($8,400) vs. Pacers

Hart finished with just eight points but added 13 boards, seven assists and a steal to accumulate 36.8 DK points in Game 1. His stat-sheet stuffing skill has been incredible all season, and he should continue to have plenty of opportunity to rack up the stats against the fast-paced Pacers.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,800) vs. Pacers

Despite the loss, Towns is coming off his best game of the postseason, as he amassed a playoff-high 60.0 DK points with 35 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. He will likely keep the momentum rolling in Game 2, as the Pacers gave up the league's fifth-most points in the paint during the regular season.

Expected Chalk

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($10,600) vs. Pacers

Brunson delivered a postseason-high 43 points in the last game, but he produced relatively little across the board, finishing with just 48.8 DK points. Nonetheless, he can be expected to come out with another major effort in order to make up for the devastating loss in Game 1. He will continue to have to work hard defensively, but he should also thrive offensively, as he shot 53.2 percent from the field over three meetings with the Pacers this season.

Mid-Range Money

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($6,600) at Knicks

Nesmith powered his team to the astonishing comeback in Game 1, as he caught fire from long range, hitting 8-for-9 from deep and finishing with a playoff-high 30 points. He is likely to keep up the strong play in Game 2, as he showed impressive long-range shooting on the road all season.

Value Picks

T.J. McConnell, Pacers ($3,200) at Knicks

McConnell continues to provide a great boost off the bench, averaging 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 16.3 minutes per game this postseason, including a 17.5 DK-point contribution in Game 1. He will remain a crucial part of the rotation and should pad his stats by playing aggressively.

Miles McBride, Knicks ($2,600) vs. Pacers

McBride has seen at least 20 minutes of playing time over each of the last five games and is averaging 8.2 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists over that span. He should continue to help take the load off the starters, and should find room to get his shot off, as the Pacers gave up the league's ninth-highest three-point shooting percentage this season.

Obi Toppin, Pacers ($4,200) at Knicks

Toppin hauled in 10 boards on his way to 22.5 DK points in Game 1, marking one of his better performances of the postseason. His size and versatility should continue to net him opportunistic stats, as he comes off the bench with a burst of energy.

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks ($4,000) vs. Pacers

Robinson picked up 21 minutes of action in Game 1, and finished with 17.5 DK points. He gives the Knicks great size off the bench, ensuring they leave nothing easy for the Pacers' frontcourt. He can be expected to continue to help command the paint, and he should pad his stats on the glass, as the Pacers gave up the league's ninth-most rebounds per game this season.

