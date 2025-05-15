Miles McBride News: Scores 11 points

McBride ended with 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 127-102 loss to Boston in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

This was the second time this series that McBridge reached double-digit points. Overall, he's played well in this series, hitting 50.0 percent from the field in 21.0 minutes per game with 7.6 points, 1.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers.