Myles Turner News: Non-factor in Game 4 loss

Turner contributed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Friday's 111-104 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Turner simply couldn't find any rhythm on the offensive end, missing a number of key baskets as the Pacers gave up a double-digit lead. In fact, Turner failed to hit a three-pointer for the first time since the opening round against the Bucks. With the series now all square, Turner will need to rediscover his form ahead of what promises to be a series-defining game 5 in Oklahoma City on Monday.