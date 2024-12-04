Fantasy Basketball
Ochai Agbaji headshot

Ochai Agbaji News: Serviceable production Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Agbaji finished with 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 122-111 victory over the Pacers.

Agbaji continues to play a sizeable role for the Raptors and to this point, he has made the most of a favorable situation. Across 22 games, he has averaged 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 31.7 minutes per game. The eventual return of Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown and Gradey Dick will likely cut into what Agbaji is capable of. Until that point, he should remain a solid two-way producer.

