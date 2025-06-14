Steven Adams News: Signs three-year extension

The Rockets have agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract extension with Adams, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Adams was expected to be a hot commodity in free agency this summer after having an impressive showing in the NBA playoffs. The Rockets value what the veteran center brings to the table and got an extension done before he could test free agency in July. In seven games during the postseason, Adams averaged 5.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 60 percent from the field.