The Oklahoma City Thunder had the best season in team history in 2024-25, including the franchise's tenure as the Seattle SuperSonics from 1967 to 2008. The Thunder won 68 regular-season games and capped their magnificent campaign by winning the NBA title over the Pacers in 7 games.

Oklahoma City Thunder Quarter Century Team Members

In addition to insight on sportsbook sites, RotoWire.com offers this list of the top members of the Thunder franchise in the past 25 years (including the final years in Seattle). These players were selected based on stats, awards and team success; there was no single metric used to determine this list. We chose these five players using a traditional starting five with a center, two forwards and two guards.

Russell Westbrook (2008 to 2019)

In a spectacular 11-season span, Russell Westbrook went from a No. 4 overall pick out of UCLA to a Most Valuable Player and a two-time league scoring champion. His peak was in 2016 to 2019, when in a three-season span he averaged a triple double per game each year, including that 2016-17 MVP performance when Westbrook put up 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game. Westbrook is the all-time leader in triple doubles with 203, breaking Oscar Robertson's longstanding record of 181. The guard's post-OKC career won't be as well remembered – he has bounced around and played for five teams since leaving Oklahoma City in 2019 – but he will always be associated with the Thunder.

One of Canada's greatest exports was sixth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2018-19 with the Los Angeles Clippers. In that offseason, the Clips shipped SGA to Oklahoma City in what became the best deal in Thunder franchise history, even though it meant giving up Paul George. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged at least 30 points a game each of the past three years including this season, when he was named MVP after leading the NBA at 32.7 ppg.

At age 26, he's a franchise cornerstone, and he capped a spectacular 2024-25 season by being named NBA Finals MVP. He was the fourth player in league history, and first since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000, to win the scoring title, regular-season MVP and NBA Finals MVP in one season as the Thunder won their first title since moving to OKC.

Kevin Durant (2008 to 2016)

Kevin Durant was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2007-08 with the SuperSonics, their last year in Seattle before the franchise moved to OKC. The forward earned seven consecutive All-Star berths starting in 2009-10 and led the league in scoring four times as a member of the Thunder, including his MVP season in 2013-14 (with a career-high 32 ppg). He's sixth on the all-time list at 27.2 ppg and eighth in career points at 30,571. Since leaving Oklahoma, Durant won two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors and has since played for the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns. He'll chase another title with the Houston Rockets next season.

Serge Ibaka (2009 to 2016)

Serge Ibaka, born in the Republic of the Congo, was in the top four in NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting three times from 2011 to 2013 and was a key contributor to the Thunder team that reached the NBA Finals in 2012, their last trip there until this season. Ibaka never averaged more than 15.1 ppg with OKC but, with Durant and Westbrook on those teams, he didn't need to contribute more offense. He led the league in blocks at 3.7 per game in 2011-12 and 3.0 bpg in 2012-13.

Steven Adams (2013 to 2020)

Steven Adams is the center on this list after manning the post for seven seasons with the Thunder from 2013 to 2020. He never averaged more than 13.9 ppg for OKC but, like Ibaka, he never needed to score that much on a team with so much offensive talent. The 6-foot-11 post player out of Pitt averaged at least 9 rebounds a game in three consecutive years starting in 2017-18.