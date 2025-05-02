NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 2

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

HOU at GSW: Warriors lead series 3-2

Injuries to Monitor

Elite Players

Guards

Amen Thompson, Rockets ($10,000) at Warriors

Thompson came up huge with 52.0 DK points on 25 points, six rebounds, three assists, five steals and three blocks to help his side stay alive in Game 5. He is averaging 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in the series and should continue to rack up solid DK numbers with contributions across the board. He also averaged a notably better scoring average and shooting percentage on the road, compared to at home this season.

Jalen Green, Rockets ($8,800) at Warriors

Green has been underwhelming for the majority of the series, minus a massive performance in Game 2, where he racked up 61.0 DK points with 38 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals. He needs to bring a focused effort and deliver at least close to his season average of 21.0 points per game if his squad hopes to get through Game 6 on the road.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Warriors ($10,600) vs. Rockets

After a strong performance with 27 points, five rebounds, six assists and a block for a total of 44.8 DK points in Game 4, Butler came up short with just 21.3 DK points in Game 5. He will need to get back on track in order for the Warriors to be able to close out the series at home in Game 6. Butler is averaging 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals over 35 games (including play-in and playoffs) since joining the Warriors.

Draymond Green, Warriors ($8,000) vs. Rockets

Green topped 22 DK points in each of the first three games of the series but finished with 19.5 in Game 4, and his lowest total of the series with 13.3 DK points in Game 5. He must bring a major all-around effort for his squad to remain competitive, especially as he stands as their only big man in the starting lineup and one of few Warriors bigs that have been significantly impactful this season.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($11,200) at Warriors

Sengun has shined so far in the series, averaging 20.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He is likely to continue to prosper regardless of the end result, as he benefits from going up against a smaller Warriors frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($12,000) vs Rockets

After a great start to the series, averaging 29.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks through the first three games, including a series high of 65.8 DK points in Game 3, Curry took a significant step back with a series-low 26.3 DK points despite the win in Game 4 and followed up with 27.3 DK points in the loss in Game 5. Nonetheless, after scoring just 13 points on 4-for-12 shooting in Game 5, he will surely look to come out focused in Game 6, with every intention to help his squad close out the series at home. He should find the opportunity to get back on track considering the Rockets gave up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards this season.

Mid-Range Money

Fred VanVleet, Rockets ($7,600) at Warriors

VanVleet had an unimpressive start to the series with a total of just 34 points, while shooting 26.8 percent from the field over the first three games. However, he picked up his play through Game 4 and 5, where he scored a total of 51 points on 61.5 percent shooting. He must keep up the strong play if his squad is to have a chance at extending the series to seven.

Value Picks

Buddy Hield, Warriors ($3,800) vs. Rockets

Hield was extremely limited in the first two games of the series but came up large with a series-high 17 points in Game 3. He also gave another solid performance despite the loss in Game 4, but like the rest of his squad, he was muted in Game 5.

Jabari Smith, Rockets ($4,200) at Warriors

Smith is averaging 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 22.4 minutes per game in the series. He should continue to see a fair amount of playing time, as he contributes to his squad maintaining a size advantage, putting extra pressure on the opponent.

Tari Eason, Rockets ($5,000) at Warriors

Eason is averaging 8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 23.5 DK points in Game 2. He provides a great effort on the defensive end and often comes up with a couple of momentum-swinging plays, which helps him earn decent playing time and pull in respectable DK totals.

Steven Adams, Rockets ($3,000) at Warriors

After dealing with injury trouble through most of the season, Adams has been a notable contributor for the Rockets in the series, averaging 4.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over the five games, including three with at least 20 DK points. He should continue to see over 15 minutes per game, as he gives his squad a great size-advantage in the paint.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.