Tim Hardaway News: Scores 19 in loss

Hardaway recorded 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 123-112 loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal-round series..

