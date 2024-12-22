Trey Lyles Injury: Questionable Sunday
Lyles (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Pacers.
Lyles made his return to game action in Saturday's loss to the Lakers following a 10-game absence due to a right calf strain. The big man will likely operate under a minutes restriction if he's made available, though it wouldn't come as a shock if he is held out of the second leg of the back-to-back set Sunday. With Lyles and Domantas Sabonis (ankle) both deemed questionable, Isaac Jones and Alex Len could see an uptick in playing time against Indiana.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now