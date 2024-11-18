Fantasy Basketball
Vit Krejci

Vit Krejci Injury: Out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 1:25pm

Krejci has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings due to right adductor strain injury management, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Krejci returned from a nine-game absence Sunday, playing 21 minutes off the bench during a loss to Portland. As expected, he'll be sidelined for the second half of Atlanta's back-to-back set but should be available Wednesday in Golden State. However, with Atlanta getting close to full strength, it's unclear how many minutes will be available for Krejci moving forward.

Vit Krejci
Atlanta Hawks
