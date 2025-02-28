Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Start Preparing For Playoffs Now

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

One reason for Aldama's success is his improved efficiency. Last season, he shot 43.5% from the field and 34.9% from behind the arc. This season, he has shot 49.1% from the field and 39.0% from deep. The Grizzlies have played at the fastest pace in the league, meaning that Aldama should continue to receive ample opportunities to contribute, despite playing somewhat limited minutes.

After mostly serving as a starter at the beginning of the season, Aldama has settled into a bench role with the Grizzlies. He has averaged just 25 minutes per game, which is two fewer minutes per game than last season. However, he is still on pace to average career highs in points (12.8), rebounds (6.7), assists (2.7) and three-pointers (1.9) per game.

Injuries continue to pile up across the NBA, making it difficult for fantasy managers to piece together their rosters for the stretch run. The good news is, there are still some potentially valuable players on the waiver wire. Here are six players to consider adding who are available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies (50% available)

Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers (52% available)

After spending time starting and coming off the bench during his rookie season, Camara has started all 57 games he has played this season. In addition to being locked in as a starter, Camara has logged 32 minutes per game. That has helped him generate averages of 10.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 three-pointers.

Camara has played even more down the stretch, averaging 36 minutes over the last 15 games. He parlayed that expanded role into averages of 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.6 three-pointers. If the Trail Blazers continue to fall out of the playoff hunt, they could give rest days to their veterans down the stretch, not their young promising players like Camara. With plenty of playing time likely coming his way, Camara should be rostered in the majority of leagues.

Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers (66% available)

Clingan has started each of the last five games with Deandre Ayton (calf) out. He has battled some foul trouble, which limited him to averaging 22 minutes per game. Still, he averaged 8.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game during that span. He also shot 64.3% from the field.

Ayton is still expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks. There is even a chance that he doesn't play again this season. Clingan might continue to have foul troubles, but even with that coming into play lately, he has still provided plenty of rebounds and blocks. If he can get his fouls under control and play over 25 minutes per game regularly, he could be a fantasy force.

Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs (69% available)

Excitement was in the air in San Antonio after the Spurs acquired De'Aaron Fox at the trade deadline. Those good vibes quickly went away when it was learned that Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) would be lost for the remainder of the season. They are 1-4 since Wembanyama was sidelined and continue to fall further out of the playoff hunt.

With Wembanyama out, there are minutes and shot attempts up for grabs. One player who has stepped into a larger role is Johnson, who has averaged 26 minutes over the last five games. He has taken advantage of his opportunity, averaging 18.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers over those five games. While he shot an unsustainable 70.6% from the field over those five games, he is shooting 47.7% for the season. Prior to this season, Johnson had averaged at least 15.7 points in each of the last three campaigns. He's worth adding for those who need a boost in scoring.

Caris LeVert, Atlanta Hawks (77% available)

LeVert played just 15 minutes in his debut with the Hawks after being acquired from the Cavaliers. While he might have originally been ticketed for a limited role, injuries changed that equation. Both Larry Nance (knee) and Vit Krejci (back) will be out for multiple weeks, which opened up added playing time for LeVert. Over the last six games, LeVert has averaged 30 minutes.

With his playing time on the rise, LeVert has averaged 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 three-pointers over the last six games. He also shot 47.9% from the field, although his 66.7% shooting from the free-throw line was a disappointment. The Hawks are on their way to making the Play-In Tournament, so rest days shouldn't be a concern with their veterans. LeVert is primed for a valuable finish to the season.

Ty Jerome, Cleveland Cavaliers (79% available)

Jerome has become a key member of the Cavaliers' second unit. After averaging just eight minutes per game last season, Jerome has averaged 19 minutes this season. He has played even more down the stretch, averaging 23 minutes over his last 17 games. During that span, he averaged 15.5 points, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.1 three-pointers. He also shot a robust 55.1% from the field.

The Cavaliers are well on their way to being the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They have also been blowing out teams regularly, which allows them to rest some of their starters late in games. Jerome is in a favorable spot to play at least 20 minutes a night down the stretch. With his scoring prowess, he could be well worth adding in deeper formats.