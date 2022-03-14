RotoWire Partners
NCAA Tournament Preview: Player Rankings

NCAA Tournament Preview: Player Rankings

Written by 
Jason Thornbury
March 14, 2022

This article is part of our NCAA Tournament Preview series.

Below are our player rankings for this year's NCAA Tournament. Rankings are based on points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Points were awarded for each stat according to the rules of the annual March Madness Draft on RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Sirius/XM radio:

PPG = 1 point
RPG = 1.5 points
APG = 1.5 points
SPG = 2 points
BPG = 2 points

Rankings are also based on possible games played. But because balancing those factors can be tricky — a player with a lower scoring average who is certain to play multiple games is a better pick than a higher-scoring player who is likely to play fewer games — possible games are based on seeds to eliminate guesswork.

Seeds 1-4 have the potential to play six games; seeds 5-7 likely won't advance to the Final Four, but could play four games; seeds 8-9 likely will only play two games because the top seeds are waiting in the second round; seeds 10-14 could advance to the Sweet 16, but probably no farther (three games); and seeds 15-16 aren't likely to get out of the first round. No. 1 seeds were given slightly greater weight atop the list, with No. 16 seeds given slightly lesser weight at the bottom. Players on First Four teams were not given an extra game.

Now, if you think, for example, Seton Hall is going to win the championship (and thus play six games), you'll want to give greater weight

Below are our player rankings for this year's NCAA Tournament. Rankings are based on points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Points were awarded for each stat according to the rules of the annual March Madness Draft on RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Sirius/XM radio:

PPG = 1 point
RPG = 1.5 points
APG = 1.5 points
SPG = 2 points
BPG = 2 points

Rankings are also based on possible games played. But because balancing those factors can be tricky — a player with a lower scoring average who is certain to play multiple games is a better pick than a higher-scoring player who is likely to play fewer games — possible games are based on seeds to eliminate guesswork.

Seeds 1-4 have the potential to play six games; seeds 5-7 likely won't advance to the Final Four, but could play four games; seeds 8-9 likely will only play two games because the top seeds are waiting in the second round; seeds 10-14 could advance to the Sweet 16, but probably no farther (three games); and seeds 15-16 aren't likely to get out of the first round. No. 1 seeds were given slightly greater weight atop the list, with No. 16 seeds given slightly lesser weight at the bottom. Players on First Four teams were not given an extra game.

Now, if you think, for example, Seton Hall is going to win the championship (and thus play six games), you'll want to give greater weight to Seton Hall players in your personal rankings. This list is a starting point.

A few tips for using these rankings:

1. For leagues that only use points scored, click the "points rank" column to sort by points-only rankings.

2. One strategy for March Madness leagues is to back a specific team(s), much like in an NFL playoffs draft. With this strategy, the actual rankings become less important than just having a list of players and teams/seeds. Click the "team" column to sort by teams.

3. To target players from certain seeds, click the "seed" column to sort by seed. However, you should still consult the ranks column to account for player values. For example, if you're only targeting players in seeds 1-3, you wouldn't want to ignore Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (No. 3 overall) just because he's listed 40-something spots down the order behind every 1-2 seed.

4. We added minutes per game for each player, per reader request. Are there other tweaks you'd like to see? Let us know below in the comments. 

* = Check injury/suspension status. Players out with injury/suspension were eliminated, but the injury status for a number of players, including Arizona's Kerr Kriisa, is uncertain as of this posting. For a good roundup of injured players to monitor, go here. Point it out in the comments if one slipped through.

Here's to March Madness.

(Click column headings to sort.)

RANKPTS RANKPLAYERTEAMSEEDMPGPPGRPGAPGSPGBPG
19Oscar TshiebweKentucky231.517.015.11.01.81.6
217Chet HolmgrenGonzaga126.814.29.61.80.83.6
32Kofi CockburnIllinois430.221.110.60.80.80.9
43Johnny DavisWisconsin334.019.78.22.21.10.6
510Paolo BancheroDuke232.417.07.83.11.10.9
642Walker KesslerAuburn225.911.78.20.91.14.5
78Jabari SmithAuburn228.517.17.01.91.21.0
86JD NotaeArkansas433.218.44.53.72.20.7
94Drew TimmeGonzaga127.517.56.32.70.20.9
105Bennedict MathurinArizona132.117.45.62.61.00.3
111Ochai AgbajiKansas135.119.75.11.60.80.4
1213Christian BraunKansas134.214.66.42.61.10.9
1316Azuolas TubelisArizona125.014.56.42.41.10.8
1465Jaylin WilliamsArkansas431.110.59.62.61.41.2
1533Christian KolokoArizona124.612.17.11.20.72.7
167Jaden IveyPurdue331.217.44.93.20.90.6
1725Wendell MooreDuke233.913.55.44.61.40.2
1822James AkinjoBaylor132.813.42.85.72.10.0
1918Zach EdeyPurdue319.114.67.81.30.31.2
2046Trevion WilliamsPurdue320.011.77.43.11.00.6
2124Kennedy ChandlerTennessee330.713.83.24.62.10.3
2252Mark WilliamsDuke222.810.97.40.90.42.8
2340Andrew NembhardGonzaga131.311.73.25.71.60.1
2415Keegan MurrayIowa531.723.68.61.51.32.0
2511Collin GillespieVillanova233.815.93.83.31.10.0
2614Justin MooreVillanova234.615.05.12.21.00.4
2738Wendell GreenAuburn226.512.13.85.01.60.0
2828Santiago VescoviTennessee331.113.44.53.11.60.2
2927Jaime Jaquez Jr.UCLA430.114.05.82.21.20.3
3048Jalen WilsonKansas128.910.97.01.71.00.4
3130TyTy WashingtonKentucky229.112.83.54.01.30.2
3266Sahvir WheelerKentucky231.010.02.56.91.10.1
3381Noah HorchlerProvidence433.29.68.31.70.80.8
3434E.J. LiddellOhio St.733.119.67.92.50.52.6
3569Josiah-Jordan JamesTennessee328.89.95.91.71.51.1
3659David McCormackKansas121.410.17.11.00.60.9
3712Johnny JuzangUCLA431.416.04.61.80.70.1
3850Tyler WahlWisconsin330.511.45.71.51.20.8
3984Jeremy SochanBaylor124.78.86.21.71.30.7
4035David RoddyColorado St.632.819.47.62.81.21.1
4139Jared BynumProvidence428.012.73.14.21.10.2
4261Jermaine SamuelsVillanova229.010.46.21.50.80.7
4375Kevin McCullarTexas Tech329.99.74.93.21.40.3
4419Brad DavisonWisconsin334.314.54.12.00.80.0
4541Trevor KeelsDuke231.411.83.73.11.30.1
4623Adam FlaglerBaylor130.613.42.23.11.10.1
47112Dalen TerryArizona126.97.64.83.91.20.3
4832Julian StrawtherGonzaga126.612.35.51.00.60.2
4945Trent FrazierIllinois434.712.12.84.11.30.1
5063Kendall BrownBaylor127.310.04.91.91.00.4
5129Nate WatsonProvidence428.613.85.40.50.30.8
5231Al DurhamProvidence434.813.43.13.30.50.4
5337Jules BernardUCLA429.712.84.71.70.90.2
5460Kerr Kriisa*Arizona130.010.12.54.90.60.1
5573Matthew MayerBaylor122.59.45.01.11.20.8
5682Eric DixonVillanova225.09.16.31.40.80.5
5743KJ WilliamsMurray St.728.518.28.60.71.50.6
5826Bryson WilliamsTexas Tech325.713.74.31.00.50.4
5949Stanley UmudeArkansas427.111.84.61.01.10.8
6051Tyger CampbellUCLA431.911.52.54.21.10.1
6136K.D. JohnsonAuburn227.612.32.81.42.00.0
6285Isaiah MobleyUSC733.914.38.53.20.80.9
6377Adama SanogoConnecticut529.014.98.90.90.82.0
6454Tari EasonLSU525.516.96.71.02.01.1
6553Keion BrooksKentucky224.310.94.41.00.70.6
6655Tevin BrownMurray St.735.016.95.53.01.40.6
67109Anton WatsonGonzaga118.37.74.51.91.30.3
6858Au'Diese ToneyArkansas431.911.05.30.80.60.4
69101Adonis ArmsTexas Tech325.48.44.22.61.00.3
7021LJ Cryer*Baylor131.913.51.51.70.80.1
7144Rasir BoltonGonzaga126.911.22.62.30.60.0
7283Brandon SlaterVillanova230.49.13.71.71.10.4
7368Jacob Grandison*Illinois426.410.34.02.40.40.2
7470Davion WarrenTexas Tech324.29.93.11.61.50.2
7557Sasha StefanovicPurdue330.610.72.43.10.40.2
7620Alfonso PlummerIllinois430.114.82.51.10.30.0
7762A.J. GriffinDuke223.210.43.81.00.60.5
7890Tyrese MartinConnecticut531.813.77.61.90.80.5
79110Davonte DavisArkansas427.28.33.82.90.90.0
8093Kyler EdwardsHouston533.613.66.03.21.00.4
8191Darius DaysLSU529.513.77.70.91.50.3
82128John FulkersonTennessee322.27.34.81.50.40.9
8392Zakai ZeiglerTennessee322.18.81.92.61.80.1
8471Kevin ObanorTexas Tech325.49.95.00.50.30.3
8587Steven CrowlWisconsin325.49.14.51.50.30.3
8694Trayce Jackson-DavisIndiana1232.118.18.21.90.72.4
87113Drew PetersonUSC733.012.36.23.30.70.8
8867RJ ColeConnecticut533.415.73.54.11.10.1
8988Hunter MaldonadoWyoming1237.218.45.86.31.20.1
9078Isaiah StevensColorado St.634.914.93.14.81.20.1
9164Caleb DanielsVillanova226.410.13.50.80.70.2
9274Malachi SmithChattanooga1335.520.16.73.11.70.1
9356Jaden ShackelfordAlabama633.916.75.31.40.80.2
9497Fabian WhiteHouston527.913.25.71.21.11.5
95119Keon EllisAlabama630.612.06.01.81.90.6
96114Timmy AllenTexas629.212.36.52.11.30.4
9747Kellan GradyKentucky232.711.52.01.20.80.1
9879Graham IkeWyoming1231.719.69.61.30.70.3
99105Jeremy RoachDuke228.48.12.43.00.80.1
100117Baylor ScheiermanS. Dakota St.1333.116.27.84.61.40.1
10189Hunter DickinsonMichigan1122.418.38.32.20.41.4
10280Teddy AllenNew Mexico St.1232.919.36.92.71.20.2
10386Jahvon QuinerlyAlabama630.714.33.14.30.70.2
10476A.J. Reeves*Providence425.310.02.81.80.40.2
105107Matthias TassSt. Mary's528.812.66.02.00.50.7
106157Jamal SheadHouston530.39.43.16.01.60.3
107106Chucky HepburnWisconsin331.58.22.02.31.10.2
108108Jamaree BouyeaSan Francisco1035.916.75.14.01.80.8
109144Yauhen MassalskiSan Francisco1027.213.59.41.60.52.2
11098Justice HillMurray St.730.713.22.25.01.10.1
111120Josh CarltonHouston521.812.06.40.90.51.2
11272Jordan WalkerUAB1231.720.42.94.91.50.0
113150Enrique FreemanAkron1328.913.210.81.40.51.2
114141Taze MooreHouston530.010.34.72.91.60.6
115125Logan JohnsonSt. Mary's531.511.54.02.62.00.3
116121Tommy KuhseSt. Mary's529.712.03.83.60.90.2
117102Izaiah BrockingtonIowa St.1134.517.27.11.71.30.3
118148Jacob GilyardRichmond1238.513.33.45.43.10.2
11995Davion MintzKentucky224.88.52.11.80.60.1
120165Marcus BinghamMichigan St.735.69.26.10.30.82.2
121177J.D. DavisonAlabama625.58.54.84.20.90.4
122146Xavier PinsonLSU527.910.12.44.71.90.0
123116Tyler BurtonRichmond1232.716.37.71.01.10.5
12499Kameron McGustyMiami1033.717.64.82.51.70.2
125160Eric GainesLSU527.19.33.43.02.10.5
126123Keve AlumaVirginia Tech1130.815.86.51.90.70.9
127135Luka BrajkovicDavidson1029.714.27.22.50.31.1
128104Boogie EllisUSC730.212.83.32.50.80.2
129130Chevez GoodwinUSC724.311.06.50.60.40.5
13096Malaki BranhamOhio St.729.413.33.61.90.60.3
131194Justyn MuttsVirginia Tech1129.710.17.43.41.21.0
132124Ron Harper Jr.Rutgers1133.815.65.91.81.10.6
133170Trae HannibalMurray St.721.68.95.02.61.10.1
134122Hyunjung LeeDavidson1032.016.06.01.90.70.3
135111Douglas WilsonSouth Dakota St.1324.816.55.51.50.80.6
136103Ryan DavisVermont1326.117.25.71.30.20.8
137167Quan JacksonUAB1228.812.05.92.02.40.4
138137Grant GoldenRichmond1227.714.16.12.80.50.5
139138Lucas WilliamsonLoyola-Chicago1031.914.05.03.01.30.3
140118Ben ShunguVermont1330.516.14.52.31.20.2
141152Justin HillLongwood1431.114.24.94.31.50.1
142175Race ThompsonIndiana1228.911.57.61.51.00.7
143180Armando BacotNorth Carolina831.216.512.51.40.91.7
144162Xavier JohnsonIndiana1227.612.33.85.01.20.2
145151Kris MurrayIowa518.09.94.21.00.80.9
146126Gabe BrownMichigan St.732.011.43.91.10.70.3
147163Paul AtkinsonNotre Dame1127.312.37.01.70.60.6
148173Tucker RichardsonColgate1433.012.65.63.91.40.3
149171Cliff OmoruyiRutgers1128.511.87.90.30.51.3
150182Tyrese HunterIowa St.1131.810.83.44.91.90.3
151133Marcus CarrTexas630.610.92.03.20.90.1
152115Foster LoyerDavidson1030.216.43.13.30.80.0
153156Charlie MooreMiami1032.312.62.54.52.00.2
154100Azar SwainYale1433.019.24.21.60.80.1
155142Patrick McCafferyIowa524.210.33.61.60.60.5
156127Isaiah WongMiami1033.915.24.32.00.90.3
157147Brandon MurrayLSU530.910.13.02.01.10.2
158168Jubrile BeloMontana St.1427.013.06.81.00.51.8
159166Jabari RiceNew Mexico St.1232.612.25.13.30.70.3
160172Isaiah WilkinsLongwood1426.512.86.32.11.60.3
161184DeVante' JonesMichigan1131.110.74.64.61.00.1
162179Silvio De SousaChattanooga1320.111.17.00.80.81.1
163134Andrew JonesTexas625.910.72.81.61.10.2
164131Blake WesleyNotre Dame1128.914.63.62.51.20.1
165214Paul MulcahyRutgers1131.69.04.15.31.20.3
166158Malik HallMichigan St.724.89.44.61.10.60.2
167154Courtney RameyTexas630.19.53.51.60.90.2
168183Zed Key*Ohio St.720.28.15.40.60.20.9
169143Alex DucasSt. Mary's529.510.23.70.90.90.2
170139Khalil ShabazzSan Francisco1029.614.03.22.21.80.0
171193Jordan MillerMiami1030.710.26.11.11.80.5
172155Max ChristieMichigan St.729.29.53.51.50.50.5
173221Johnny McCantsNew Mexico St.1225.78.55.32.30.81.8
174195KJ BuffenUAB1226.910.06.70.91.10.7
175153Xavier BishopMontana St.1434.113.93.34.30.90.0
176140Dane GoodwinNotre Dame1133.813.94.81.30.70.1
177164Eli BrooksMichigan1118.512.33.62.81.20.1
178132David Jean-BaptisteChattanooga1333.214.62.52.31.20.1
179145Xavier CastanedaAkron1331.813.53.62.30.90.1
180161Geo BakerRutgers1134.112.42.03.81.20.4
181149Nelly CummingsColgate1432.114.52.93.41.20.0
182136Ali AliAkron1334.214.23.02.60.50.2
183222Isaiah PowellVermont1329.78.46.32.90.40.4
184209Keegan RecordsColgate1422.810.06.11.40.51.6
185242Trey JemisonUAB1224.37.07.40.80.41.6
186176Justin LewisMarquette932.417.17.91.71.10.6
187174Jack FergusonColgate1430.612.64.51.91.10.4
188129Jordan BohannonIowa526.711.11.31.80.70.0
189169Mike JonesDavidson1031.011.93.51.91.00.3
190190Braden NorrisLoyola-Chicago1032.710.32.83.91.10.0
191223Darius BanksChattanooga1331.98.44.72.71.30.2
192206Nate LaszewskiNotre Dame1128.79.26.60.70.50.6
193220Sam WaardenburgMiami1029.88.64.22.10.81.2
194159John TonjeColorado St.625.49.43.00.90.40.2
195196Hunter CattoorVirginia Tech1133.010.04.12.11.10.2
196188Drake JeffriesWyoming1236.610.55.30.80.60.5
197229Jalen DurenMemphis925.412.28.11.30.92.2
198211Prentiss HubbNotre Dame1133.29.13.14.00.70.2
199215Moussa DiabateMichigan1122.19.05.90.80.40.8
200219Ryan KalkbrennerCreighton929.013.07.60.80.42.7
201187Jared RhodenSeton Hall833.715.96.81.21.20.7
202210Ryan MoffattColgate1430.710.04.92.31.00.1
203197Tony PerkinsIowa518.27.52.51.70.90.1
204178Matt BradleySan Diego St.831.517.05.42.61.10.2
205185Amin AdamuMontana St.1427.411.64.81.70.60.2
206239Abdul MohamedMontana St.1426.47.86.61.60.90.4
207186Jalen GabbidonYale1428.511.63.61.41.40.4
208224Cormac RyanNotre Dame1129.28.44.91.90.90.2
209189Caleb HoustanMichigan1128.610.54.01.40.70.3
210205Ryan HawkinsCreighton934.513.97.81.50.90.4
211199Abu KigabBoise St.831.414.75.82.41.30.4
212212Aher UguakLoyola-Chicago1028.89.14.51.70.60.3
213218Nathan CayoRichmond1226.38.74.41.90.50.4
214228Samuel MennengaDavidson1025.68.25.31.50.40.3
215198Mike MilesTCU933.415.03.63.91.30.2
216192Caleb LoveNorth Carolina833.615.43.43.81.10.2
217181Deshaun WadeLongwood1428.412.02.91.01.30.1
218201Gabe StefaniniSan Francisco1024.69.62.62.11.10.0
219202Brady ManekNorth Carolina829.514.45.71.90.70.5
220203Zeke MayoSouth Dakota St.1326.99.62.92.10.80.0
221232Alex AriansSouth Dakota St.1326.27.93.92.10.70.2
222238Finn SullivanVermont1324.37.23.21.91.10.5
223204Gabe KalscheurIowa St.1130.69.32.21.81.20.1
224234Chris KnightLoyola-Chicago1017.67.74.10.80.50.9
225230Charlie EasleySouth Dakota St.1325.18.03.41.31.10.3
226231Tavin LovanUAB1222.28.03.41.31.20.2
227240Damion BaughTCU930.810.74.34.41.30.2
228233Jeremiah OdenWyoming1226.87.94.60.40.40.8
229217R.J. DavisNorth Carolina833.313.33.83.41.10.2
230207Luke AppelSouth Dakota St.1317.59.23.71.30.10.4
231237DeAndre WilliamsMemphis924.510.95.81.81.40.7
232200Nahiem AlleyneVirginia Tech1131.19.82.81.50.70.0
233236Justin MazzullaVermont1325.27.43.31.90.90.2
234226Leslie NkereuwemLongwood1418.89.04.60.30.80.5
235216Darryl MorsellMarquette929.913.53.52.51.20.4
236191Michael ErtelUAB1225.210.31.31.51.30.0
237227E.J. AnosikeCal St. Fullerton1532.516.58.31.80.90.3
238213Marcus ShaverBoise St.833.213.63.82.21.10.2
239267Nathan MensahSan Diego St.825.17.37.10.60.92.2
240208Ryan SchwiegerLoyola-Chicago1020.19.22.71.10.60.2
241254Kadary RichmondSeton Hall825.99.03.64.11.60.4
242235Alex O'ConnellCreighton932.011.55.32.10.80.1
243244Emanuel MillerTCU927.810.36.30.90.60.8
244263KC NdefoSaint Peter's1525.710.66.22.31.32.7
245269Mladen ArmusBoise St.826.47.27.90.90.60.9
246259Alexis YetnaSeton Hall824.38.47.80.80.60.3
247247Landers NolleyMemphis926.69.93.82.90.80.3
248241Emmanuel AkotBoise St.831.810.73.22.90.70.4
249248Arthur KalumaCreighton925.79.95.11.20.60.6
250225Peter KissBryant1635.525.15.83.31.60.3
251245Jameer Nelson Jr.Delaware1532.613.75.02.21.60.3
252256Dylan PainterDelaware1527.311.96.61.80.41.0
253246Lester QuinonesMemphis927.210.13.51.41.20.1
254249Tyson DegenhartBoise St.827.99.93.90.90.80.6
255243Emoni Bates*Memphis925.310.43.61.40.60.4
256251Grant BasileWright St.1632.518.58.62.10.91.6
257252Charles O'BannonTCU923.89.24.10.90.80.6
258255Charles PrideBryant1635.418.08.62.51.60.3
259253Damari MilsteadCal St. Fullerton1530.812.13.12.82.00.1
260250Tanner HoldenWright St.1635.419.87.12.61.40.2
261262Kevin AndersonDelaware1534.610.83.23.61.40.3
262265Andrew CarrDelaware1528.79.95.21.30.91.1
263264Darian AdamsJacksonville St.1634.415.65.23.81.50.4
264260Joe Bryant Jr.Norfolk St.1632.416.85.13.31.40.3
265276Isaac MushilaTexas A&M-CC1626.213.59.51.21.20.1
266283Fousseyni DrameSaint Peter's1523.17.26.80.80.60.6
267258Ryan AllenDelaware1529.711.82.11.90.80.3
268279Vincent LeeCal St. Fullerton1527.17.96.10.50.50.4
269261Daryl BanksSaint Peter's1526.011.02.61.51.10.1
270257Tyler HarrisMemphis919.08.91.31.70.50.0
271278Kane WilliamsGeorgia St.1631.512.54.03.81.90.3
272266Corey AllenGeorgia St.1630.314.73.63.21.60.2
273268Greg ElliottMarquette917.07.32.01.40.80.1
274273Tray JacksonSeton Hall817.87.03.50.40.40.2
275270Tray MaddoxCal St. Fullerton1525.99.62.61.81.10.1
276271Trey CalvinWright St.1634.214.33.33.31.60.2
277272Jyare DavisDelaware1519.49.54.10.90.20.4
278281Kris BankstonNorfolk St.1627.711.36.90.90.91.2
279289Terrion MurdixTexas A&M-CC1622.19.84.33.81.90.0
280294Hall ElisiasBryant1622.48.85.90.70.43.0
281277Jalen HawkinsNorfolk St.1628.713.43.81.61.30.2
282274Doug EdertSaint Peter's1524.29.32.40.80.60.1
283300Brison GreshamTexas Southern1619.27.26.80.40.42.2
284299Jalen ThomasGeorgia St.1625.67.76.10.61.01.7
285292Joirdon Karl NicholasTexas Southern1620.79.26.01.00.80.8
286282Justin RobertsGeorgia St.1627.611.23.12.61.40.1
287296Tim FinkeWright St.1635.98.65.12.60.90.4
288295Jalen FinchJacksonville St.1629.18.83.24.41.10.0
289287Dana TateNorfolk St.1625.39.95.81.20.60.2
290290Kayne HenryJacksonville St.1626.39.65.60.90.60.5
291275Jalen HarrisCal St. Fullerton1518.79.21.01.00.80.1
292284Jalen GibbsJacksonville St.1629.810.73.81.70.90.0
293293Brandon HuffmanJacksonville St.1619.38.95.80.20.41.0
294288John WalkerTexas Southern1622.49.94.31.10.40.9
295286Adham EleedaBryant1631.910.34.90.90.70.0
296298De'Lazarus KeysTexas A&M-CC1624.27.86.11.00.70.2
297291Christian IngsNorfolk St.1624.19.52.52.60.90.1
298285Demaree KingJacksonville St.1624.710.72.02.10.70.0
299280Trevian TennysonTexas A&M-CC1623.111.81.61.40.80.1
300297Simeon FryerTexas A&M-CC1628.08.43.31.10.90.6

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only College Basketball Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire College Basketball fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jason Thornbury
Jason Thornbury
Thornbury is a senior editor at RotoWire. A former newspaper reporter and editor, he has also worked in sports television and radio, including co-hosting RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Sirius XM.
NCAA Tournament Special: Talking Brackets + Bets with Jason Lisk and Adam Zdroik
NCAA Tournament Special: Talking Brackets + Bets with Jason Lisk and Adam Zdroik
NCAA Tournament Preview: Midwest Region
NCAA Tournament Preview: Midwest Region
NCAA Tournament Preview: West Region
NCAA Tournament Preview: West Region
NCAA Tournament Preview: South Region
NCAA Tournament Preview: South Region