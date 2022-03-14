NCAA Tournament Preview: Player Rankings

This article is part of our NCAA Tournament Preview series.
Below are our player rankings for this year's NCAA Tournament. Rankings are based on points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Points were awarded for each stat according to the rules of the annual March Madness Draft on RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Sirius/XM radio:
• PPG = 1 point
• RPG = 1.5 points
• APG = 1.5 points
• SPG = 2 points
• BPG = 2 points
Rankings are also based on possible games played. But because balancing those factors can be tricky — a player with a lower scoring average who is certain to play multiple games is a better pick than a higher-scoring player who is likely to play fewer games — possible games are based on seeds to eliminate guesswork.
Seeds 1-4 have the potential to play six games; seeds 5-7 likely won't advance to the Final Four, but could play four games; seeds 8-9 likely will only play two games because the top seeds are waiting in the second round; seeds 10-14 could advance to the Sweet 16, but probably no farther (three games); and seeds 15-16 aren't likely to get out of the first round. No. 1 seeds were given slightly greater weight atop the list, with No. 16 seeds given slightly lesser weight at the bottom. Players on First Four teams were not given an extra game.
Now, if you think, for example, Seton Hall is going to win the championship (and thus play six games), you'll want to give greater weight
Now, if you think, for example, Seton Hall is going to win the championship (and thus play six games), you'll want to give greater weight to Seton Hall players in your personal rankings. This list is a starting point.
A few tips for using these rankings:
1. For leagues that only use points scored, click the "points rank" column to sort by points-only rankings.
2. One strategy for March Madness leagues is to back a specific team(s), much like in an NFL playoffs draft. With this strategy, the actual rankings become less important than just having a list of players and teams/seeds. Click the "team" column to sort by teams.
3. To target players from certain seeds, click the "seed" column to sort by seed. However, you should still consult the ranks column to account for player values. For example, if you're only targeting players in seeds 1-3, you wouldn't want to ignore Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (No. 3 overall) just because he's listed 40-something spots down the order behind every 1-2 seed.
4. We added minutes per game for each player, per reader request. Are there other tweaks you'd like to see? Let us know below in the comments.
* = Check injury/suspension status. Players out with injury/suspension were eliminated, but the injury status for a number of players, including Arizona's Kerr Kriisa, is uncertain as of this posting. For a good roundup of injured players to monitor, go here. Point it out in the comments if one slipped through.
Here's to March Madness.
(Click column headings to sort.)
|RANK
|PTS RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|SEED
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|1
|9
|Oscar Tshiebwe
|Kentucky
|2
|31.5
|17.0
|15.1
|1.0
|1.8
|1.6
|2
|17
|Chet Holmgren
|Gonzaga
|1
|26.8
|14.2
|9.6
|1.8
|0.8
|3.6
|3
|2
|Kofi Cockburn
|Illinois
|4
|30.2
|21.1
|10.6
|0.8
|0.8
|0.9
|4
|3
|Johnny Davis
|Wisconsin
|3
|34.0
|19.7
|8.2
|2.2
|1.1
|0.6
|5
|10
|Paolo Banchero
|Duke
|2
|32.4
|17.0
|7.8
|3.1
|1.1
|0.9
|6
|42
|Walker Kessler
|Auburn
|2
|25.9
|11.7
|8.2
|0.9
|1.1
|4.5
|7
|8
|Jabari Smith
|Auburn
|2
|28.5
|17.1
|7.0
|1.9
|1.2
|1.0
|8
|6
|JD Notae
|Arkansas
|4
|33.2
|18.4
|4.5
|3.7
|2.2
|0.7
|9
|4
|Drew Timme
|Gonzaga
|1
|27.5
|17.5
|6.3
|2.7
|0.2
|0.9
|10
|5
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Arizona
|1
|32.1
|17.4
|5.6
|2.6
|1.0
|0.3
|11
|1
|Ochai Agbaji
|Kansas
|1
|35.1
|19.7
|5.1
|1.6
|0.8
|0.4
|12
|13
|Christian Braun
|Kansas
|1
|34.2
|14.6
|6.4
|2.6
|1.1
|0.9
|13
|16
|Azuolas Tubelis
|Arizona
|1
|25.0
|14.5
|6.4
|2.4
|1.1
|0.8
|14
|65
|Jaylin Williams
|Arkansas
|4
|31.1
|10.5
|9.6
|2.6
|1.4
|1.2
|15
|33
|Christian Koloko
|Arizona
|1
|24.6
|12.1
|7.1
|1.2
|0.7
|2.7
|16
|7
|Jaden Ivey
|Purdue
|3
|31.2
|17.4
|4.9
|3.2
|0.9
|0.6
|17
|25
|Wendell Moore
|Duke
|2
|33.9
|13.5
|5.4
|4.6
|1.4
|0.2
|18
|22
|James Akinjo
|Baylor
|1
|32.8
|13.4
|2.8
|5.7
|2.1
|0.0
|19
|18
|Zach Edey
|Purdue
|3
|19.1
|14.6
|7.8
|1.3
|0.3
|1.2
|20
|46
|Trevion Williams
|Purdue
|3
|20.0
|11.7
|7.4
|3.1
|1.0
|0.6
|21
|24
|Kennedy Chandler
|Tennessee
|3
|30.7
|13.8
|3.2
|4.6
|2.1
|0.3
|22
|52
|Mark Williams
|Duke
|2
|22.8
|10.9
|7.4
|0.9
|0.4
|2.8
|23
|40
|Andrew Nembhard
|Gonzaga
|1
|31.3
|11.7
|3.2
|5.7
|1.6
|0.1
|24
|15
|Keegan Murray
|Iowa
|5
|31.7
|23.6
|8.6
|1.5
|1.3
|2.0
|25
|11
|Collin Gillespie
|Villanova
|2
|33.8
|15.9
|3.8
|3.3
|1.1
|0.0
|26
|14
|Justin Moore
|Villanova
|2
|34.6
|15.0
|5.1
|2.2
|1.0
|0.4
|27
|38
|Wendell Green
|Auburn
|2
|26.5
|12.1
|3.8
|5.0
|1.6
|0.0
|28
|28
|Santiago Vescovi
|Tennessee
|3
|31.1
|13.4
|4.5
|3.1
|1.6
|0.2
|29
|27
|Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|UCLA
|4
|30.1
|14.0
|5.8
|2.2
|1.2
|0.3
|30
|48
|Jalen Wilson
|Kansas
|1
|28.9
|10.9
|7.0
|1.7
|1.0
|0.4
|31
|30
|TyTy Washington
|Kentucky
|2
|29.1
|12.8
|3.5
|4.0
|1.3
|0.2
|32
|66
|Sahvir Wheeler
|Kentucky
|2
|31.0
|10.0
|2.5
|6.9
|1.1
|0.1
|33
|81
|Noah Horchler
|Providence
|4
|33.2
|9.6
|8.3
|1.7
|0.8
|0.8
|34
|34
|E.J. Liddell
|Ohio St.
|7
|33.1
|19.6
|7.9
|2.5
|0.5
|2.6
|35
|69
|Josiah-Jordan James
|Tennessee
|3
|28.8
|9.9
|5.9
|1.7
|1.5
|1.1
|36
|59
|David McCormack
|Kansas
|1
|21.4
|10.1
|7.1
|1.0
|0.6
|0.9
|37
|12
|Johnny Juzang
|UCLA
|4
|31.4
|16.0
|4.6
|1.8
|0.7
|0.1
|38
|50
|Tyler Wahl
|Wisconsin
|3
|30.5
|11.4
|5.7
|1.5
|1.2
|0.8
|39
|84
|Jeremy Sochan
|Baylor
|1
|24.7
|8.8
|6.2
|1.7
|1.3
|0.7
|40
|35
|David Roddy
|Colorado St.
|6
|32.8
|19.4
|7.6
|2.8
|1.2
|1.1
|41
|39
|Jared Bynum
|Providence
|4
|28.0
|12.7
|3.1
|4.2
|1.1
|0.2
|42
|61
|Jermaine Samuels
|Villanova
|2
|29.0
|10.4
|6.2
|1.5
|0.8
|0.7
|43
|75
|Kevin McCullar
|Texas Tech
|3
|29.9
|9.7
|4.9
|3.2
|1.4
|0.3
|44
|19
|Brad Davison
|Wisconsin
|3
|34.3
|14.5
|4.1
|2.0
|0.8
|0.0
|45
|41
|Trevor Keels
|Duke
|2
|31.4
|11.8
|3.7
|3.1
|1.3
|0.1
|46
|23
|Adam Flagler
|Baylor
|1
|30.6
|13.4
|2.2
|3.1
|1.1
|0.1
|47
|112
|Dalen Terry
|Arizona
|1
|26.9
|7.6
|4.8
|3.9
|1.2
|0.3
|48
|32
|Julian Strawther
|Gonzaga
|1
|26.6
|12.3
|5.5
|1.0
|0.6
|0.2
|49
|45
|Trent Frazier
|Illinois
|4
|34.7
|12.1
|2.8
|4.1
|1.3
|0.1
|50
|63
|Kendall Brown
|Baylor
|1
|27.3
|10.0
|4.9
|1.9
|1.0
|0.4
|51
|29
|Nate Watson
|Providence
|4
|28.6
|13.8
|5.4
|0.5
|0.3
|0.8
|52
|31
|Al Durham
|Providence
|4
|34.8
|13.4
|3.1
|3.3
|0.5
|0.4
|53
|37
|Jules Bernard
|UCLA
|4
|29.7
|12.8
|4.7
|1.7
|0.9
|0.2
|54
|60
|Kerr Kriisa*
|Arizona
|1
|30.0
|10.1
|2.5
|4.9
|0.6
|0.1
|55
|73
|Matthew Mayer
|Baylor
|1
|22.5
|9.4
|5.0
|1.1
|1.2
|0.8
|56
|82
|Eric Dixon
|Villanova
|2
|25.0
|9.1
|6.3
|1.4
|0.8
|0.5
|57
|43
|KJ Williams
|Murray St.
|7
|28.5
|18.2
|8.6
|0.7
|1.5
|0.6
|58
|26
|Bryson Williams
|Texas Tech
|3
|25.7
|13.7
|4.3
|1.0
|0.5
|0.4
|59
|49
|Stanley Umude
|Arkansas
|4
|27.1
|11.8
|4.6
|1.0
|1.1
|0.8
|60
|51
|Tyger Campbell
|UCLA
|4
|31.9
|11.5
|2.5
|4.2
|1.1
|0.1
|61
|36
|K.D. Johnson
|Auburn
|2
|27.6
|12.3
|2.8
|1.4
|2.0
|0.0
|62
|85
|Isaiah Mobley
|USC
|7
|33.9
|14.3
|8.5
|3.2
|0.8
|0.9
|63
|77
|Adama Sanogo
|Connecticut
|5
|29.0
|14.9
|8.9
|0.9
|0.8
|2.0
|64
|54
|Tari Eason
|LSU
|5
|25.5
|16.9
|6.7
|1.0
|2.0
|1.1
|65
|53
|Keion Brooks
|Kentucky
|2
|24.3
|10.9
|4.4
|1.0
|0.7
|0.6
|66
|55
|Tevin Brown
|Murray St.
|7
|35.0
|16.9
|5.5
|3.0
|1.4
|0.6
|67
|109
|Anton Watson
|Gonzaga
|1
|18.3
|7.7
|4.5
|1.9
|1.3
|0.3
|68
|58
|Au'Diese Toney
|Arkansas
|4
|31.9
|11.0
|5.3
|0.8
|0.6
|0.4
|69
|101
|Adonis Arms
|Texas Tech
|3
|25.4
|8.4
|4.2
|2.6
|1.0
|0.3
|70
|21
|LJ Cryer*
|Baylor
|1
|31.9
|13.5
|1.5
|1.7
|0.8
|0.1
|71
|44
|Rasir Bolton
|Gonzaga
|1
|26.9
|11.2
|2.6
|2.3
|0.6
|0.0
|72
|83
|Brandon Slater
|Villanova
|2
|30.4
|9.1
|3.7
|1.7
|1.1
|0.4
|73
|68
|Jacob Grandison*
|Illinois
|4
|26.4
|10.3
|4.0
|2.4
|0.4
|0.2
|74
|70
|Davion Warren
|Texas Tech
|3
|24.2
|9.9
|3.1
|1.6
|1.5
|0.2
|75
|57
|Sasha Stefanovic
|Purdue
|3
|30.6
|10.7
|2.4
|3.1
|0.4
|0.2
|76
|20
|Alfonso Plummer
|Illinois
|4
|30.1
|14.8
|2.5
|1.1
|0.3
|0.0
|77
|62
|A.J. Griffin
|Duke
|2
|23.2
|10.4
|3.8
|1.0
|0.6
|0.5
|78
|90
|Tyrese Martin
|Connecticut
|5
|31.8
|13.7
|7.6
|1.9
|0.8
|0.5
|79
|110
|Davonte Davis
|Arkansas
|4
|27.2
|8.3
|3.8
|2.9
|0.9
|0.0
|80
|93
|Kyler Edwards
|Houston
|5
|33.6
|13.6
|6.0
|3.2
|1.0
|0.4
|81
|91
|Darius Days
|LSU
|5
|29.5
|13.7
|7.7
|0.9
|1.5
|0.3
|82
|128
|John Fulkerson
|Tennessee
|3
|22.2
|7.3
|4.8
|1.5
|0.4
|0.9
|83
|92
|Zakai Zeigler
|Tennessee
|3
|22.1
|8.8
|1.9
|2.6
|1.8
|0.1
|84
|71
|Kevin Obanor
|Texas Tech
|3
|25.4
|9.9
|5.0
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
|85
|87
|Steven Crowl
|Wisconsin
|3
|25.4
|9.1
|4.5
|1.5
|0.3
|0.3
|86
|94
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|Indiana
|12
|32.1
|18.1
|8.2
|1.9
|0.7
|2.4
|87
|113
|Drew Peterson
|USC
|7
|33.0
|12.3
|6.2
|3.3
|0.7
|0.8
|88
|67
|RJ Cole
|Connecticut
|5
|33.4
|15.7
|3.5
|4.1
|1.1
|0.1
|89
|88
|Hunter Maldonado
|Wyoming
|12
|37.2
|18.4
|5.8
|6.3
|1.2
|0.1
|90
|78
|Isaiah Stevens
|Colorado St.
|6
|34.9
|14.9
|3.1
|4.8
|1.2
|0.1
|91
|64
|Caleb Daniels
|Villanova
|2
|26.4
|10.1
|3.5
|0.8
|0.7
|0.2
|92
|74
|Malachi Smith
|Chattanooga
|13
|35.5
|20.1
|6.7
|3.1
|1.7
|0.1
|93
|56
|Jaden Shackelford
|Alabama
|6
|33.9
|16.7
|5.3
|1.4
|0.8
|0.2
|94
|97
|Fabian White
|Houston
|5
|27.9
|13.2
|5.7
|1.2
|1.1
|1.5
|95
|119
|Keon Ellis
|Alabama
|6
|30.6
|12.0
|6.0
|1.8
|1.9
|0.6
|96
|114
|Timmy Allen
|Texas
|6
|29.2
|12.3
|6.5
|2.1
|1.3
|0.4
|97
|47
|Kellan Grady
|Kentucky
|2
|32.7
|11.5
|2.0
|1.2
|0.8
|0.1
|98
|79
|Graham Ike
|Wyoming
|12
|31.7
|19.6
|9.6
|1.3
|0.7
|0.3
|99
|105
|Jeremy Roach
|Duke
|2
|28.4
|8.1
|2.4
|3.0
|0.8
|0.1
|100
|117
|Baylor Scheierman
|S. Dakota St.
|13
|33.1
|16.2
|7.8
|4.6
|1.4
|0.1
|101
|89
|Hunter Dickinson
|Michigan
|11
|22.4
|18.3
|8.3
|2.2
|0.4
|1.4
|102
|80
|Teddy Allen
|New Mexico St.
|12
|32.9
|19.3
|6.9
|2.7
|1.2
|0.2
|103
|86
|Jahvon Quinerly
|Alabama
|6
|30.7
|14.3
|3.1
|4.3
|0.7
|0.2
|104
|76
|A.J. Reeves*
|Providence
|4
|25.3
|10.0
|2.8
|1.8
|0.4
|0.2
|105
|107
|Matthias Tass
|St. Mary's
|5
|28.8
|12.6
|6.0
|2.0
|0.5
|0.7
|106
|157
|Jamal Shead
|Houston
|5
|30.3
|9.4
|3.1
|6.0
|1.6
|0.3
|107
|106
|Chucky Hepburn
|Wisconsin
|3
|31.5
|8.2
|2.0
|2.3
|1.1
|0.2
|108
|108
|Jamaree Bouyea
|San Francisco
|10
|35.9
|16.7
|5.1
|4.0
|1.8
|0.8
|109
|144
|Yauhen Massalski
|San Francisco
|10
|27.2
|13.5
|9.4
|1.6
|0.5
|2.2
|110
|98
|Justice Hill
|Murray St.
|7
|30.7
|13.2
|2.2
|5.0
|1.1
|0.1
|111
|120
|Josh Carlton
|Houston
|5
|21.8
|12.0
|6.4
|0.9
|0.5
|1.2
|112
|72
|Jordan Walker
|UAB
|12
|31.7
|20.4
|2.9
|4.9
|1.5
|0.0
|113
|150
|Enrique Freeman
|Akron
|13
|28.9
|13.2
|10.8
|1.4
|0.5
|1.2
|114
|141
|Taze Moore
|Houston
|5
|30.0
|10.3
|4.7
|2.9
|1.6
|0.6
|115
|125
|Logan Johnson
|St. Mary's
|5
|31.5
|11.5
|4.0
|2.6
|2.0
|0.3
|116
|121
|Tommy Kuhse
|St. Mary's
|5
|29.7
|12.0
|3.8
|3.6
|0.9
|0.2
|117
|102
|Izaiah Brockington
|Iowa St.
|11
|34.5
|17.2
|7.1
|1.7
|1.3
|0.3
|118
|148
|Jacob Gilyard
|Richmond
|12
|38.5
|13.3
|3.4
|5.4
|3.1
|0.2
|119
|95
|Davion Mintz
|Kentucky
|2
|24.8
|8.5
|2.1
|1.8
|0.6
|0.1
|120
|165
|Marcus Bingham
|Michigan St.
|7
|35.6
|9.2
|6.1
|0.3
|0.8
|2.2
|121
|177
|J.D. Davison
|Alabama
|6
|25.5
|8.5
|4.8
|4.2
|0.9
|0.4
|122
|146
|Xavier Pinson
|LSU
|5
|27.9
|10.1
|2.4
|4.7
|1.9
|0.0
|123
|116
|Tyler Burton
|Richmond
|12
|32.7
|16.3
|7.7
|1.0
|1.1
|0.5
|124
|99
|Kameron McGusty
|Miami
|10
|33.7
|17.6
|4.8
|2.5
|1.7
|0.2
|125
|160
|Eric Gaines
|LSU
|5
|27.1
|9.3
|3.4
|3.0
|2.1
|0.5
|126
|123
|Keve Aluma
|Virginia Tech
|11
|30.8
|15.8
|6.5
|1.9
|0.7
|0.9
|127
|135
|Luka Brajkovic
|Davidson
|10
|29.7
|14.2
|7.2
|2.5
|0.3
|1.1
|128
|104
|Boogie Ellis
|USC
|7
|30.2
|12.8
|3.3
|2.5
|0.8
|0.2
|129
|130
|Chevez Goodwin
|USC
|7
|24.3
|11.0
|6.5
|0.6
|0.4
|0.5
|130
|96
|Malaki Branham
|Ohio St.
|7
|29.4
|13.3
|3.6
|1.9
|0.6
|0.3
|131
|194
|Justyn Mutts
|Virginia Tech
|11
|29.7
|10.1
|7.4
|3.4
|1.2
|1.0
|132
|124
|Ron Harper Jr.
|Rutgers
|11
|33.8
|15.6
|5.9
|1.8
|1.1
|0.6
|133
|170
|Trae Hannibal
|Murray St.
|7
|21.6
|8.9
|5.0
|2.6
|1.1
|0.1
|134
|122
|Hyunjung Lee
|Davidson
|10
|32.0
|16.0
|6.0
|1.9
|0.7
|0.3
|135
|111
|Douglas Wilson
|South Dakota St.
|13
|24.8
|16.5
|5.5
|1.5
|0.8
|0.6
|136
|103
|Ryan Davis
|Vermont
|13
|26.1
|17.2
|5.7
|1.3
|0.2
|0.8
|137
|167
|Quan Jackson
|UAB
|12
|28.8
|12.0
|5.9
|2.0
|2.4
|0.4
|138
|137
|Grant Golden
|Richmond
|12
|27.7
|14.1
|6.1
|2.8
|0.5
|0.5
|139
|138
|Lucas Williamson
|Loyola-Chicago
|10
|31.9
|14.0
|5.0
|3.0
|1.3
|0.3
|140
|118
|Ben Shungu
|Vermont
|13
|30.5
|16.1
|4.5
|2.3
|1.2
|0.2
|141
|152
|Justin Hill
|Longwood
|14
|31.1
|14.2
|4.9
|4.3
|1.5
|0.1
|142
|175
|Race Thompson
|Indiana
|12
|28.9
|11.5
|7.6
|1.5
|1.0
|0.7
|143
|180
|Armando Bacot
|North Carolina
|8
|31.2
|16.5
|12.5
|1.4
|0.9
|1.7
|144
|162
|Xavier Johnson
|Indiana
|12
|27.6
|12.3
|3.8
|5.0
|1.2
|0.2
|145
|151
|Kris Murray
|Iowa
|5
|18.0
|9.9
|4.2
|1.0
|0.8
|0.9
|146
|126
|Gabe Brown
|Michigan St.
|7
|32.0
|11.4
|3.9
|1.1
|0.7
|0.3
|147
|163
|Paul Atkinson
|Notre Dame
|11
|27.3
|12.3
|7.0
|1.7
|0.6
|0.6
|148
|173
|Tucker Richardson
|Colgate
|14
|33.0
|12.6
|5.6
|3.9
|1.4
|0.3
|149
|171
|Cliff Omoruyi
|Rutgers
|11
|28.5
|11.8
|7.9
|0.3
|0.5
|1.3
|150
|182
|Tyrese Hunter
|Iowa St.
|11
|31.8
|10.8
|3.4
|4.9
|1.9
|0.3
|151
|133
|Marcus Carr
|Texas
|6
|30.6
|10.9
|2.0
|3.2
|0.9
|0.1
|152
|115
|Foster Loyer
|Davidson
|10
|30.2
|16.4
|3.1
|3.3
|0.8
|0.0
|153
|156
|Charlie Moore
|Miami
|10
|32.3
|12.6
|2.5
|4.5
|2.0
|0.2
|154
|100
|Azar Swain
|Yale
|14
|33.0
|19.2
|4.2
|1.6
|0.8
|0.1
|155
|142
|Patrick McCaffery
|Iowa
|5
|24.2
|10.3
|3.6
|1.6
|0.6
|0.5
|156
|127
|Isaiah Wong
|Miami
|10
|33.9
|15.2
|4.3
|2.0
|0.9
|0.3
|157
|147
|Brandon Murray
|LSU
|5
|30.9
|10.1
|3.0
|2.0
|1.1
|0.2
|158
|168
|Jubrile Belo
|Montana St.
|14
|27.0
|13.0
|6.8
|1.0
|0.5
|1.8
|159
|166
|Jabari Rice
|New Mexico St.
|12
|32.6
|12.2
|5.1
|3.3
|0.7
|0.3
|160
|172
|Isaiah Wilkins
|Longwood
|14
|26.5
|12.8
|6.3
|2.1
|1.6
|0.3
|161
|184
|DeVante' Jones
|Michigan
|11
|31.1
|10.7
|4.6
|4.6
|1.0
|0.1
|162
|179
|Silvio De Sousa
|Chattanooga
|13
|20.1
|11.1
|7.0
|0.8
|0.8
|1.1
|163
|134
|Andrew Jones
|Texas
|6
|25.9
|10.7
|2.8
|1.6
|1.1
|0.2
|164
|131
|Blake Wesley
|Notre Dame
|11
|28.9
|14.6
|3.6
|2.5
|1.2
|0.1
|165
|214
|Paul Mulcahy
|Rutgers
|11
|31.6
|9.0
|4.1
|5.3
|1.2
|0.3
|166
|158
|Malik Hall
|Michigan St.
|7
|24.8
|9.4
|4.6
|1.1
|0.6
|0.2
|167
|154
|Courtney Ramey
|Texas
|6
|30.1
|9.5
|3.5
|1.6
|0.9
|0.2
|168
|183
|Zed Key*
|Ohio St.
|7
|20.2
|8.1
|5.4
|0.6
|0.2
|0.9
|169
|143
|Alex Ducas
|St. Mary's
|5
|29.5
|10.2
|3.7
|0.9
|0.9
|0.2
|170
|139
|Khalil Shabazz
|San Francisco
|10
|29.6
|14.0
|3.2
|2.2
|1.8
|0.0
|171
|193
|Jordan Miller
|Miami
|10
|30.7
|10.2
|6.1
|1.1
|1.8
|0.5
|172
|155
|Max Christie
|Michigan St.
|7
|29.2
|9.5
|3.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.5
|173
|221
|Johnny McCants
|New Mexico St.
|12
|25.7
|8.5
|5.3
|2.3
|0.8
|1.8
|174
|195
|KJ Buffen
|UAB
|12
|26.9
|10.0
|6.7
|0.9
|1.1
|0.7
|175
|153
|Xavier Bishop
|Montana St.
|14
|34.1
|13.9
|3.3
|4.3
|0.9
|0.0
|176
|140
|Dane Goodwin
|Notre Dame
|11
|33.8
|13.9
|4.8
|1.3
|0.7
|0.1
|177
|164
|Eli Brooks
|Michigan
|11
|18.5
|12.3
|3.6
|2.8
|1.2
|0.1
|178
|132
|David Jean-Baptiste
|Chattanooga
|13
|33.2
|14.6
|2.5
|2.3
|1.2
|0.1
|179
|145
|Xavier Castaneda
|Akron
|13
|31.8
|13.5
|3.6
|2.3
|0.9
|0.1
|180
|161
|Geo Baker
|Rutgers
|11
|34.1
|12.4
|2.0
|3.8
|1.2
|0.4
|181
|149
|Nelly Cummings
|Colgate
|14
|32.1
|14.5
|2.9
|3.4
|1.2
|0.0
|182
|136
|Ali Ali
|Akron
|13
|34.2
|14.2
|3.0
|2.6
|0.5
|0.2
|183
|222
|Isaiah Powell
|Vermont
|13
|29.7
|8.4
|6.3
|2.9
|0.4
|0.4
|184
|209
|Keegan Records
|Colgate
|14
|22.8
|10.0
|6.1
|1.4
|0.5
|1.6
|185
|242
|Trey Jemison
|UAB
|12
|24.3
|7.0
|7.4
|0.8
|0.4
|1.6
|186
|176
|Justin Lewis
|Marquette
|9
|32.4
|17.1
|7.9
|1.7
|1.1
|0.6
|187
|174
|Jack Ferguson
|Colgate
|14
|30.6
|12.6
|4.5
|1.9
|1.1
|0.4
|188
|129
|Jordan Bohannon
|Iowa
|5
|26.7
|11.1
|1.3
|1.8
|0.7
|0.0
|189
|169
|Mike Jones
|Davidson
|10
|31.0
|11.9
|3.5
|1.9
|1.0
|0.3
|190
|190
|Braden Norris
|Loyola-Chicago
|10
|32.7
|10.3
|2.8
|3.9
|1.1
|0.0
|191
|223
|Darius Banks
|Chattanooga
|13
|31.9
|8.4
|4.7
|2.7
|1.3
|0.2
|192
|206
|Nate Laszewski
|Notre Dame
|11
|28.7
|9.2
|6.6
|0.7
|0.5
|0.6
|193
|220
|Sam Waardenburg
|Miami
|10
|29.8
|8.6
|4.2
|2.1
|0.8
|1.2
|194
|159
|John Tonje
|Colorado St.
|6
|25.4
|9.4
|3.0
|0.9
|0.4
|0.2
|195
|196
|Hunter Cattoor
|Virginia Tech
|11
|33.0
|10.0
|4.1
|2.1
|1.1
|0.2
|196
|188
|Drake Jeffries
|Wyoming
|12
|36.6
|10.5
|5.3
|0.8
|0.6
|0.5
|197
|229
|Jalen Duren
|Memphis
|9
|25.4
|12.2
|8.1
|1.3
|0.9
|2.2
|198
|211
|Prentiss Hubb
|Notre Dame
|11
|33.2
|9.1
|3.1
|4.0
|0.7
|0.2
|199
|215
|Moussa Diabate
|Michigan
|11
|22.1
|9.0
|5.9
|0.8
|0.4
|0.8
|200
|219
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|Creighton
|9
|29.0
|13.0
|7.6
|0.8
|0.4
|2.7
|201
|187
|Jared Rhoden
|Seton Hall
|8
|33.7
|15.9
|6.8
|1.2
|1.2
|0.7
|202
|210
|Ryan Moffatt
|Colgate
|14
|30.7
|10.0
|4.9
|2.3
|1.0
|0.1
|203
|197
|Tony Perkins
|Iowa
|5
|18.2
|7.5
|2.5
|1.7
|0.9
|0.1
|204
|178
|Matt Bradley
|San Diego St.
|8
|31.5
|17.0
|5.4
|2.6
|1.1
|0.2
|205
|185
|Amin Adamu
|Montana St.
|14
|27.4
|11.6
|4.8
|1.7
|0.6
|0.2
|206
|239
|Abdul Mohamed
|Montana St.
|14
|26.4
|7.8
|6.6
|1.6
|0.9
|0.4
|207
|186
|Jalen Gabbidon
|Yale
|14
|28.5
|11.6
|3.6
|1.4
|1.4
|0.4
|208
|224
|Cormac Ryan
|Notre Dame
|11
|29.2
|8.4
|4.9
|1.9
|0.9
|0.2
|209
|189
|Caleb Houstan
|Michigan
|11
|28.6
|10.5
|4.0
|1.4
|0.7
|0.3
|210
|205
|Ryan Hawkins
|Creighton
|9
|34.5
|13.9
|7.8
|1.5
|0.9
|0.4
|211
|199
|Abu Kigab
|Boise St.
|8
|31.4
|14.7
|5.8
|2.4
|1.3
|0.4
|212
|212
|Aher Uguak
|Loyola-Chicago
|10
|28.8
|9.1
|4.5
|1.7
|0.6
|0.3
|213
|218
|Nathan Cayo
|Richmond
|12
|26.3
|8.7
|4.4
|1.9
|0.5
|0.4
|214
|228
|Samuel Mennenga
|Davidson
|10
|25.6
|8.2
|5.3
|1.5
|0.4
|0.3
|215
|198
|Mike Miles
|TCU
|9
|33.4
|15.0
|3.6
|3.9
|1.3
|0.2
|216
|192
|Caleb Love
|North Carolina
|8
|33.6
|15.4
|3.4
|3.8
|1.1
|0.2
|217
|181
|Deshaun Wade
|Longwood
|14
|28.4
|12.0
|2.9
|1.0
|1.3
|0.1
|218
|201
|Gabe Stefanini
|San Francisco
|10
|24.6
|9.6
|2.6
|2.1
|1.1
|0.0
|219
|202
|Brady Manek
|North Carolina
|8
|29.5
|14.4
|5.7
|1.9
|0.7
|0.5
|220
|203
|Zeke Mayo
|South Dakota St.
|13
|26.9
|9.6
|2.9
|2.1
|0.8
|0.0
|221
|232
|Alex Arians
|South Dakota St.
|13
|26.2
|7.9
|3.9
|2.1
|0.7
|0.2
|222
|238
|Finn Sullivan
|Vermont
|13
|24.3
|7.2
|3.2
|1.9
|1.1
|0.5
|223
|204
|Gabe Kalscheur
|Iowa St.
|11
|30.6
|9.3
|2.2
|1.8
|1.2
|0.1
|224
|234
|Chris Knight
|Loyola-Chicago
|10
|17.6
|7.7
|4.1
|0.8
|0.5
|0.9
|225
|230
|Charlie Easley
|South Dakota St.
|13
|25.1
|8.0
|3.4
|1.3
|1.1
|0.3
|226
|231
|Tavin Lovan
|UAB
|12
|22.2
|8.0
|3.4
|1.3
|1.2
|0.2
|227
|240
|Damion Baugh
|TCU
|9
|30.8
|10.7
|4.3
|4.4
|1.3
|0.2
|228
|233
|Jeremiah Oden
|Wyoming
|12
|26.8
|7.9
|4.6
|0.4
|0.4
|0.8
|229
|217
|R.J. Davis
|North Carolina
|8
|33.3
|13.3
|3.8
|3.4
|1.1
|0.2
|230
|207
|Luke Appel
|South Dakota St.
|13
|17.5
|9.2
|3.7
|1.3
|0.1
|0.4
|231
|237
|DeAndre Williams
|Memphis
|9
|24.5
|10.9
|5.8
|1.8
|1.4
|0.7
|232
|200
|Nahiem Alleyne
|Virginia Tech
|11
|31.1
|9.8
|2.8
|1.5
|0.7
|0.0
|233
|236
|Justin Mazzulla
|Vermont
|13
|25.2
|7.4
|3.3
|1.9
|0.9
|0.2
|234
|226
|Leslie Nkereuwem
|Longwood
|14
|18.8
|9.0
|4.6
|0.3
|0.8
|0.5
|235
|216
|Darryl Morsell
|Marquette
|9
|29.9
|13.5
|3.5
|2.5
|1.2
|0.4
|236
|191
|Michael Ertel
|UAB
|12
|25.2
|10.3
|1.3
|1.5
|1.3
|0.0
|237
|227
|E.J. Anosike
|Cal St. Fullerton
|15
|32.5
|16.5
|8.3
|1.8
|0.9
|0.3
|238
|213
|Marcus Shaver
|Boise St.
|8
|33.2
|13.6
|3.8
|2.2
|1.1
|0.2
|239
|267
|Nathan Mensah
|San Diego St.
|8
|25.1
|7.3
|7.1
|0.6
|0.9
|2.2
|240
|208
|Ryan Schwieger
|Loyola-Chicago
|10
|20.1
|9.2
|2.7
|1.1
|0.6
|0.2
|241
|254
|Kadary Richmond
|Seton Hall
|8
|25.9
|9.0
|3.6
|4.1
|1.6
|0.4
|242
|235
|Alex O'Connell
|Creighton
|9
|32.0
|11.5
|5.3
|2.1
|0.8
|0.1
|243
|244
|Emanuel Miller
|TCU
|9
|27.8
|10.3
|6.3
|0.9
|0.6
|0.8
|244
|263
|KC Ndefo
|Saint Peter's
|15
|25.7
|10.6
|6.2
|2.3
|1.3
|2.7
|245
|269
|Mladen Armus
|Boise St.
|8
|26.4
|7.2
|7.9
|0.9
|0.6
|0.9
|246
|259
|Alexis Yetna
|Seton Hall
|8
|24.3
|8.4
|7.8
|0.8
|0.6
|0.3
|247
|247
|Landers Nolley
|Memphis
|9
|26.6
|9.9
|3.8
|2.9
|0.8
|0.3
|248
|241
|Emmanuel Akot
|Boise St.
|8
|31.8
|10.7
|3.2
|2.9
|0.7
|0.4
|249
|248
|Arthur Kaluma
|Creighton
|9
|25.7
|9.9
|5.1
|1.2
|0.6
|0.6
|250
|225
|Peter Kiss
|Bryant
|16
|35.5
|25.1
|5.8
|3.3
|1.6
|0.3
|251
|245
|Jameer Nelson Jr.
|Delaware
|15
|32.6
|13.7
|5.0
|2.2
|1.6
|0.3
|252
|256
|Dylan Painter
|Delaware
|15
|27.3
|11.9
|6.6
|1.8
|0.4
|1.0
|253
|246
|Lester Quinones
|Memphis
|9
|27.2
|10.1
|3.5
|1.4
|1.2
|0.1
|254
|249
|Tyson Degenhart
|Boise St.
|8
|27.9
|9.9
|3.9
|0.9
|0.8
|0.6
|255
|243
|Emoni Bates*
|Memphis
|9
|25.3
|10.4
|3.6
|1.4
|0.6
|0.4
|256
|251
|Grant Basile
|Wright St.
|16
|32.5
|18.5
|8.6
|2.1
|0.9
|1.6
|257
|252
|Charles O'Bannon
|TCU
|9
|23.8
|9.2
|4.1
|0.9
|0.8
|0.6
|258
|255
|Charles Pride
|Bryant
|16
|35.4
|18.0
|8.6
|2.5
|1.6
|0.3
|259
|253
|Damari Milstead
|Cal St. Fullerton
|15
|30.8
|12.1
|3.1
|2.8
|2.0
|0.1
|260
|250
|Tanner Holden
|Wright St.
|16
|35.4
|19.8
|7.1
|2.6
|1.4
|0.2
|261
|262
|Kevin Anderson
|Delaware
|15
|34.6
|10.8
|3.2
|3.6
|1.4
|0.3
|262
|265
|Andrew Carr
|Delaware
|15
|28.7
|9.9
|5.2
|1.3
|0.9
|1.1
|263
|264
|Darian Adams
|Jacksonville St.
|16
|34.4
|15.6
|5.2
|3.8
|1.5
|0.4
|264
|260
|Joe Bryant Jr.
|Norfolk St.
|16
|32.4
|16.8
|5.1
|3.3
|1.4
|0.3
|265
|276
|Isaac Mushila
|Texas A&M-CC
|16
|26.2
|13.5
|9.5
|1.2
|1.2
|0.1
|266
|283
|Fousseyni Drame
|Saint Peter's
|15
|23.1
|7.2
|6.8
|0.8
|0.6
|0.6
|267
|258
|Ryan Allen
|Delaware
|15
|29.7
|11.8
|2.1
|1.9
|0.8
|0.3
|268
|279
|Vincent Lee
|Cal St. Fullerton
|15
|27.1
|7.9
|6.1
|0.5
|0.5
|0.4
|269
|261
|Daryl Banks
|Saint Peter's
|15
|26.0
|11.0
|2.6
|1.5
|1.1
|0.1
|270
|257
|Tyler Harris
|Memphis
|9
|19.0
|8.9
|1.3
|1.7
|0.5
|0.0
|271
|278
|Kane Williams
|Georgia St.
|16
|31.5
|12.5
|4.0
|3.8
|1.9
|0.3
|272
|266
|Corey Allen
|Georgia St.
|16
|30.3
|14.7
|3.6
|3.2
|1.6
|0.2
|273
|268
|Greg Elliott
|Marquette
|9
|17.0
|7.3
|2.0
|1.4
|0.8
|0.1
|274
|273
|Tray Jackson
|Seton Hall
|8
|17.8
|7.0
|3.5
|0.4
|0.4
|0.2
|275
|270
|Tray Maddox
|Cal St. Fullerton
|15
|25.9
|9.6
|2.6
|1.8
|1.1
|0.1
|276
|271
|Trey Calvin
|Wright St.
|16
|34.2
|14.3
|3.3
|3.3
|1.6
|0.2
|277
|272
|Jyare Davis
|Delaware
|15
|19.4
|9.5
|4.1
|0.9
|0.2
|0.4
|278
|281
|Kris Bankston
|Norfolk St.
|16
|27.7
|11.3
|6.9
|0.9
|0.9
|1.2
|279
|289
|Terrion Murdix
|Texas A&M-CC
|16
|22.1
|9.8
|4.3
|3.8
|1.9
|0.0
|280
|294
|Hall Elisias
|Bryant
|16
|22.4
|8.8
|5.9
|0.7
|0.4
|3.0
|281
|277
|Jalen Hawkins
|Norfolk St.
|16
|28.7
|13.4
|3.8
|1.6
|1.3
|0.2
|282
|274
|Doug Edert
|Saint Peter's
|15
|24.2
|9.3
|2.4
|0.8
|0.6
|0.1
|283
|300
|Brison Gresham
|Texas Southern
|16
|19.2
|7.2
|6.8
|0.4
|0.4
|2.2
|284
|299
|Jalen Thomas
|Georgia St.
|16
|25.6
|7.7
|6.1
|0.6
|1.0
|1.7
|285
|292
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas
|Texas Southern
|16
|20.7
|9.2
|6.0
|1.0
|0.8
|0.8
|286
|282
|Justin Roberts
|Georgia St.
|16
|27.6
|11.2
|3.1
|2.6
|1.4
|0.1
|287
|296
|Tim Finke
|Wright St.
|16
|35.9
|8.6
|5.1
|2.6
|0.9
|0.4
|288
|295
|Jalen Finch
|Jacksonville St.
|16
|29.1
|8.8
|3.2
|4.4
|1.1
|0.0
|289
|287
|Dana Tate
|Norfolk St.
|16
|25.3
|9.9
|5.8
|1.2
|0.6
|0.2
|290
|290
|Kayne Henry
|Jacksonville St.
|16
|26.3
|9.6
|5.6
|0.9
|0.6
|0.5
|291
|275
|Jalen Harris
|Cal St. Fullerton
|15
|18.7
|9.2
|1.0
|1.0
|0.8
|0.1
|292
|284
|Jalen Gibbs
|Jacksonville St.
|16
|29.8
|10.7
|3.8
|1.7
|0.9
|0.0
|293
|293
|Brandon Huffman
|Jacksonville St.
|16
|19.3
|8.9
|5.8
|0.2
|0.4
|1.0
|294
|288
|John Walker
|Texas Southern
|16
|22.4
|9.9
|4.3
|1.1
|0.4
|0.9
|295
|286
|Adham Eleeda
|Bryant
|16
|31.9
|10.3
|4.9
|0.9
|0.7
|0.0
|296
|298
|De'Lazarus Keys
|Texas A&M-CC
|16
|24.2
|7.8
|6.1
|1.0
|0.7
|0.2
|297
|291
|Christian Ings
|Norfolk St.
|16
|24.1
|9.5
|2.5
|2.6
|0.9
|0.1
|298
|285
|Demaree King
|Jacksonville St.
|16
|24.7
|10.7
|2.0
|2.1
|0.7
|0.0
|299
|280
|Trevian Tennyson
|Texas A&M-CC
|16
|23.1
|11.8
|1.6
|1.4
|0.8
|0.1
|300
|297
|Simeon Fryer
|Texas A&M-CC
|16
|28.0
|8.4
|3.3
|1.1
|0.9
|0.6