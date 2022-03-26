DFS College Basketball: Sunday Preview

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The final two games to decide the final four await us Sunday. Out of the four teams playing, Kansas was the only one expected to make it this far. The No. 1 seeded Jayhawks will take on No. 10 Miami. The Hurricanes enter as six-point underdogs in a 147.5 projected total. The nightcap features the ultimate Cinderella, No. 15 Saint Peter's as they continue their quest for a championship against No. 8 North Carolina. The Tar Heels are eight-point favorites, but that hasn't bothered the Peacocks one bit this March. This game only has a 137 implied point total.

DraftKings has a $60K Pull Up Jumper Contest for a $15 entry with $20K to first. FanDuel has a $25K CBB All-American Contest for a $9.99 entry with $5K to first. Let's get to the action.

Top Players

Kameron McGusty, G, Miami ($7,500 DK, $7,800 FD)

It can be tricky determining which of Miami's guards are going to outperform the others as they all have the ability to take over a game. However, McGusty has been the most consistent by far, and isn't much more expensive than his teammates. He's scored in double digits in each of his last 14 games, and he leads the Hurricanes with a 27.3 percent usage rate. In the last two tournament games, he has 43 and 44 DK points. In addition to being the leading scorer, he's picked up 18 boards, seven assists and nine steals in the tournament so far. McGusty offers one of the highest floors on the slate and he rarely comes off the court.

Brady Manek, F, North Carolina ($7,300 DK, $7,900 FD)

We could go with Armando Bacot ($9,200 DK) here, but he has a significantly higher salary than the rest of the top options here. Staying away from him creates more freedom to play multiple top options in the $7K range. His teammate, Manek, can outscore Bacot's fantasy production outright and is nearly $2K cheaper. Manek had somewhat of a down game Friday as he took a back seat to the hot hand of Caleb Love ($6,500 DK). However, he still posted 28.5 DK points against UCLA. A matchup against Saint Peter's gives him a better size advantage. In his other two tournament games, he had 53.3 DK points against Marquette and 37.3 DK points against Baylor in just 28 minutes before getting ejected. He has the ability to have a double-double in any game.

Middle Tier

Charlie Moore, G, Miami ($7,100 DK, $8,000 FD)

It's tempting to pick Isaiah Wong ($6,600 DK) because he's cheaper and him and more both have similar production. What makes Moore stand out though, is his assists. Moore and Wong both had floor games Friday, struggling from the field and scoring just seven points each. However, Moore still had 24.0 DK points due to his nine assists, while Wong had 18.5 DK points. Prior to Friday, Moore had at least 30.0 DK points in five straight games, including a 44.3 DK-point performance against Auburn. He is the more consistent one of the two Miami guards.

Jalen Wilson, F, Kansas ($6,700 DK, $7,000 FD)

This matchup is projected to be higher scoring than the other and it's important to get players from both sides. After all, Kansas is the favorite here. Like Moore with assists, Wilson is a consistent high scoring fantasy producer because of his rebounds. He's posted at least 35.0 DK points in his last two games, with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and 14 points and 14 rebounds. In what should be a fast-paced game, Wilson will have plenty of opportunities on both ends of the court to rack up fantasy points

Value Plays

Remy Martin, G, Kansas ($6,300 DK, $7,100 FD)

Sticking with Kansas, Martin offers some value on a shallow slate. He was inconsistent throughout the season coming off the bench. However, his great play as of late has earned him more playing time. Over his last four games, he's averaged 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 25 minutes. During this stretch, he's averaging 32.9 DK points, good for almost 5x return value. Martin's 26.4 percent usage rate when he is on the floor is second-highest on the team.

Doug Edert, G, Saint Peter's ($4,500 DK, $6,000 FD)

Edert has become a poster boy for the Cinderella team, making waves on social media. While he doesn't start for the Peacocks, he plays big minutes as the sixth man. He is one of three players that average in double digits. Over his last five games, he's averaged 14.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 26 minutes. In this stretch, he's averaging 21.9 DK points which is just shy of 5x return value.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.