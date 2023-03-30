2023 College Basketball Transfer Portal: Best Available Players

College basketball has no offseason. You're either practicing, playing games, recruiting high school kids or recruiting in the transfer portal. The portal has created a way for players to put themselves in a better position to capitalize on a professional career. We've seen in recent years players sign out of high school with a high-major program, transfer after a year or two of not being used, and develop into stars. The opposite can be said as well of players who got very few offers in high school. They go into a small school, ball out, and then can use the transfer portal to move to a high-major program and show scouts that they are capable of still putting up numbers against better competition. Some don't like the transfer portal because there is so much turnover from one year to the next, but it's the reason why we have seen a lot more parity in recent years. It isn't shocking anymore when some of these mid-major schools come into the NCAA Tournament and make a run. Very few of those types of teams are built on home-grown talent. There is an opportunity for everyone out there and finding the right type of player that fits your system is what every college coach is trying to do nowadays in the transfer portal.

Agree with my take or not, the fact is that this is what college basketball has become, and I don't see any reason it will change anytime soon. We're right in the sweet spot for the transfer portal with a lot of teams' seasons ending and players having to make a decision on what they want to do next year. It can be somewhat of a slow process. You'll see a lot of top college players decide to test the NBA Draft process, where they can receive feedback from scouts on their expected draft position and what they need to work on. This has become a helpful tool, and as long as you don't sign with an agent, it won't affect your college eligibility. The NCAA withdrawal deadline is May 31, and at that point, players with at least one more year of eligibility will have to decide if they want to remain in the draft pool or return to school.

That leads us to my rankings of the best available players in the transfer portal. A number of these players will be taking advantage of that NBA Draft process and if they decide to return to school will be moving on from the school they played for last season. These rankings of players currently in the portal at the time of this writing is based on who I think can have the biggest impact on a team next year and also going forward.

Top Players Available

1. Kel'el Ware (Previous School: Oregon)

Ware was a top-10 prospect from the Class of 2022, but never really got the opportunity as a freshman with Oregon. The 7-footer started just four games and averaged 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 15.7 minutes per contest. Even in limited playing time, Ware was able to impact the game and flash a ton of upside. He did also show that he has potential to be a threat from three-point range when left open. Ware is an elite prospect and has the ability to change the entire dynamic of the whatever team he decides to join for the 2023-24 season and beyond. Texas, Memphis, and Arkansas are all teams I could see as fits for Ware's services.

2. Fardaws Aimaq (Previous School: Texas Tech)

Aimaq was an absolute beast during his two seasons with Utah Valley, averaging 13.9 PPG, 15.0 RPG, and 1.7 BPG in 2020-21 and then 18.9 PPG, 13.6 RPG, and 1.3 BPG in 2021-22. He was thought to come in and be a big-time, impact transfer with Texas Tech, but he never really had much of a chance after a broken foot he suffered in September. Aimaq would only play in in 11 games in a Red Raider uniform and averaged 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest. With a full offseason, the 6-11 big man is still certainly capable of completely taking over the paint for whatever team he chooses to join. If he wants to go back to a place more familiar, both Utah and Utah State will be seeking new centers next season.

3. Graham Ike (Previous School: Wyoming)

There were a lot of high expectations for Wyoming, a program that brought back a lot from a team that went 25-9 in 2021-22 and made the NCAA Tournament. That season Ike averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Ike would be named the Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year in October, only for him to suffer a lower-leg injury a couple weeks later and miss the rest of the season. The result of Ike not being able to suit up was that Wyoming would finish 9-22 with one of the most talented rosters in the conference. Ike could have come back late in the season, but it wasn't worth it with his team having such a poor record. Some team out there is going to get quite possibly the best low-post scorer in the transfer portal. Could Ike possibly be a Drew Timme replacement next season for the Zags?

4. Caleb Love (Previous School: North Carolina)

Love's numbers this past season in which UNC missed the NCAA Tournament were not too dissimilar to his numbers from the 2021-22 campaign that saw him take the Tar Heels to the National Championship game. The one standout was that his shooting percent from deep dropped from 36 percent to 30 percent. Love has certainly become a volume shooter, but it's tough to find another player in the portal capable of just straight up getting a bucket on their own and who has made this amount of big shots. It'll be interesting to see what school he chooses, but one that comes to mind as a really good fit is Baylor. Scott Drew has developed guards better than anyone over the last decade and his play style would fit right into what the Bears have done offensively as of late.

5. Khalif Battle (Previous School: Temple)

Injuries have really slowed down Battle's career, but when he has been on the court, he has been fantastic. Battle played 27 games this season, and despite only making eight starts, he averaged 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 three-pointers, and 1.8 assists per contest. He played only seven games the previous season, but averaged 21.4 PPG and shot over 48 percent from three-point range. Battle has good size at 6-5 and is capable of playing any wing position and even doing some point guard duties if needed. There is a solid case that he could be even higher on this list if he didn't have the injury concerns. UConn guard Jordan Hawkins is expected to depart for the NBA, and that would create a clear opening for a scoring guard like Battle to come right in and make an immediate impact on what should still be a very good roster around him in 2023-24.

6. Jalen Cook (Previous School: Tulane)

Cook started his career at LSU and never was able to find his footing, but once he got to Tulane, he absolutely took off. He averaged 18.0 points, 3.5 assists, 2.2 three-pointers, and 1.6 steals per game in the 2021-22 campaign then upped those to 19.9 points, 4.9 assists, 2.2 three-pointers, and 1.8 steals per game this past season. Cook did raise his field goal percentage as well, but his three-point percentage did fall by 4.6 points. This is an explosive player who is capable of scoring at every level and finding open teammates when the defense commits too hard. Cook is testing the draft process, but is expected to return to school. The question will be whether or not he is able to get a waiver to play next season, since this will be his second transfer. Assuming Cook is able to do that, I really think a good fit will be at Houston, where he can play the Marcus Sasser role alongside Jamal Shead, who is currently getting his NBA Draft stock tested as well.

7. Joe Girard (Previous School: Syracuse)

Girard had quite the four years at Syracuse. He started off as the main ball distributor alongside some talented players and then showed that he could step off the ball this past season with Judah Mintz coming in at point guard. Girard led the Orange in scoring at 16.4 PPG and also knocked down 2.8 three-pointers per contest at a 38-percent clip. The only question will be how Girard's defense transfers outside of the 2-3 zone, but defense really isn't the reason why a flock of teams are going to go after Girard. He perfectly fits into that combo guard role and it is certainly not hard to see this guy knocking down some big shots next season for a team that could really use some outside shooting. Gonzaga, Arizona, and Xavier all seem like they would be fits for Girard's play style.

8. Jameer Nelson Jr. (Previous School: Delaware)

Nelson is the same kind of crafty pick-and-roll decision maker his dad was, while also flashing some real explosive ability to get to the rim and get his hands on the ball defensively. The fourth-year player broke out this past season, putting up 20.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.4 steals, and 1.7 three-pointers per contest. Nelson did only shoot 30.7 percent from deep, but that should rise playing with a little more talent around him and not being relied on to do everything. I see a ton of Markquis Nowell is Nelson's game, and I truly think Kansas State and Jerome Tang would have an excellent idea of how to get the most out of him.

9. TJ Bamba (Previous School: Washington State)

Bamba was a solid role player for the Cougars during his first two seasons, but he showed some real NBA potential during this past year with Washington State. Over the last 10 games, the junior averaged 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers, and 1.1 steals on a sizzling 45.3 percent shooting from deep. Bamba also handled the ball a lot for Washington State, albeit for a team that ran a lot of isolation offense. Bamba is going to go through the draft process, but we expect him to return to college and likely for a new team in 2023-24. The 6-5 swingman has that type of three-and-D game that would fit in very nicely with Bill Self and Kansas.

10. Taran Armstrong (Previous School: California Baptist)

Armstrong comes by way of Australia and is the top pure point guard in this transfer portal cycle. He spent two seasons at Cal Baptist where he averaged 10.5 PPG, 6.3 APG, and 5.2 RPG in 2021-22 and 11.3 PPG, 5.0 APG, and 4.5 RPG in 2022-23. Armstrong shot just over 30 percent from three each of those seasons, but there is reason to believe he can continue to develop his outside shot. Armstrong has elite size for the point guard position at 6-6 and also has a very high basketball IQ. This is a player who has a chance to become a guy that even casual fans know in the right situation. I would love to see Armstrong take over the PG spot vacated by Kerr Kriisa at Arizona. Tommy Lloyd would know exactly how to use his skill set.

11. Jamison Battle (Previous School: Minnesota)

It was a really down year for Battle who saw his averages drop by 5.1 PPG, 2.5 RPG, and 0.4 3PM from a terrific junior campaign where he put up 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.6 three-pointers per contest. Battle also saw his shooting percentages drop from 45 percent to 37 percent from the field and 37 to 31 percent from deep. Dawson Garcia and Ta'lon Cooper coming over via the transfer portal probably hurt Battle's production, but he needs to find a place where he can bounce back and become an efficient player again. Battle is capable of playing either forward position and can score in a variety of ways. I think there are teams that struggled offensively last season like Tennessee, Rutgers, and Oklahoma State that could all use an injection of scoring from one of the forward positions.

12. Brandon Murray (Previous School: Georgetown)

The only question for those interested in Murray's services is that there will be some questions on his eligibility for next season, with this being his second transfer. Murray played out the 2021-22 campaign for LSU and Will Wade, where he averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 three-pointers, and 1.1 steals per contest. He then made the move to Georgetown to play for a team that ended up going 7-25, but Murray did put up 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 three-pointers per contest. Murray has a ton of untapped potential left to get to with some great coaching and we could definitely see him start to pop up on NBA Draft boards next season. Tom Izzo and Michigan State makes a lot of sense for Murray.

13. Dalton Knecht (Previous School: Northern Colorado)

You'd really be hard-pressed to find a more skilled player at his position in the transfer portal than Knecht. He is coming off a season in which he averaged 20.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers, and 1.8 assists per game. Knecht is 6-6 200 pounds, but might be best used in a small-ball four role due to his ability to shoot it from deep and rebound for his size. Knecht shot it at 38.1 percent from three-point range this past season and he is just as strong shooting off the dribble as he is on the catch. Defense is still something he can work on, but there's going to be a lot of high major coaches salivating thinking about all the things they could do with this type of offensive skill. There really isn't a bad fit for Knecht, but Creighton, Iowa, and Illinois stand out to me as really good landing spots for his skillset.

14. Jayden Epps (Previous School: Illinois)

The production wasn't here which is why Epps wasn't higher on this list, but he is a talented player who is capable of leading an offense for years to come. Epps started 11-of-31 games during his time with Illinois and averaged 9.5 points, 1.5 assists, and 1.2 three-pointers in 24.6 minutes per contest. The 6-2 guard was a Top 100 recruit in the Class of 2022 and is an aggressive scorer. Epps reminds me in some ways of Mike Miles as that undersized scoring guard who isn't afraid to take the big shot from deep or bull his way through the lane to get to the bucket. He could certainly be a 14+ PPG scorer in a year or two. Texas, alongside a true point guard in Tyrese Hunter, or Iowa State, alongside another true point guard in Tamin Lipsey, make a lot of sense.

15. Walter Clayton Jr. (Previous School: Iona)

Clayton got his chance to start last season and he certainly took advantage of it. The 6-2 sophomore put up 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per contest. What will excite a lot of high major programs is the fact that he made 2.3 three-pointers per game and hit at a 43.1-percent clip. Clayton was also an eye-popping 95 percent from the free-throw line. Clayton is a bit undersized for that combo guard role, but he does make up for it with great hands and instincts on defense. This is the type of player that can really fit anywhere, but he is from Florida and the Gators will be in desperate need of some guard help next season. However, it's also very possible, if not likely, that he follows coach Rick Pitino to St. John's.