2024-25 College Basketball Preview: West Coast Conference Fantasy Outlook

The Zags sought out Ike to replace Drew Timme last season, and while Ike doesn't mimic Timme's play style, he's claimed Timme's role of No. 1 offensive option. Coming over from Wyoming, Ike averaged 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds -- both team bests -- across 24.2 minutes per game.

Seven of the 10 players on the All-WCC first team return to the league, with reigning player of the year Augustas Marciulionis headlining the strong returning class. In addition to the household names at Gonzaga and Saint Mary's, the West Coast Conference seemingly always houses a few fantasy gems from the less-appreciated teams of the league, and as such is worthy of fantasy manager's attention.

The West Coast Conference is most well-known for Gonzaga's dominance. The reputation is rooted in truth, as the Bulldogs earned a share of the regular-season WCC championship in 11 straight seasons before the Gaels of Saint Mary's swept regular season and postseason titles in 2023-24. Now a perennial NCAA Tournament contender, Saint Mary's has provided the WCC with some much-needed competition. The league will get deeper in 2024-25, adding Pac-12 holdovers Washington State and Oregon State. Though the Cougars and Beavers were decimated by the transfer portal, they were able to haul in a decent class and should be in the mix for a top-five finish. Even if they can't challenge Gonzaga or Saint Mary's for a league title, the WCC newcomers should provide an additional fantasy punch.

Top Players

Player: Graham Ike, C, Gonzaga

Others for consideration: Augustas Marciulionis, Saint Mary's; Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga; Adama Bal, Santa Clara

Scorer: Marcus Williams, PG, San Francisco

Williams averaged the 11th most points in the WCC a season ago, but with Jonathan Mogbo now in the NBA, the door has opened for Williams to become the Dons' lead option. If he wishes to take the leap in his fifth collegiate season, Williams will have to be more effective as a shooter. The point guard connected on 34.4 percent of his three-point attempts -- he shot 40.8 percent in 2022-23 -- and 66.1 percent of his free throws -- 74.0 percent in 2022-23. Despite his struggles from distance, Williams finished the year shooting a career-high 45.6 percent from the field, showcasing his ability to finish around the rim.

Others for Consideration: Graham Ike, C, Gonzaga; Cedric Coward, G/F, Washington State; Augustas Marciulionis, PG, Saint Mary's;

Assists: Ryan Nembhard, PG, Gonzaga

Nembhard compiled 1.6 more assists per game than any other player in the league last season, and it's possible he's in a better spot as a passer in 2024-25. The Zags lost 41 percent three-point shooter Anton Watson to graduation, but brought in Michael Ajayi and Khalif Battle to supplement the offense. With high-caliber scorers around him, Nembhard could push for seven assists per contest.

Others for Consideration: Augustas Marciulionis, PG, Saint Mary's; Moe Odum, PG, Pepperdine; Marcus Williams, PG, San Francisco;

Rebounder: Steven Jamerson, C, San Diego

Jamerson started in 24 of his 26 appearances last season, but averaged just 25.8 minutes per contest. The senior center still averaged 8.3 points and 8.1 rebounds (3.5 offensive), and compiled six double-doubles. Jamerson logged 30 minutes eight times in 2023-24 and averaged 13.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, showcasing an ability to be a nightly double-double threat in a larger role.

Others for Consideration: Graham Ike, Gonzaga; Mitchell Saxen, Saint Mary's; Alex Merkviladze, Loyola-Marymount

Center: Mitchell Saxen, C, Saint Mary's

This spot should go to Graham Ike, of course, but we'll select Saxen to avoid repetition. Though he's the second choice here, Saxen is certainly a name to know in the WCC. The fifth-year senior averaged 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks across 28.2 minutes per game last season for the Gaels. His efforts were enough to land a spot on the All-WCC First Team for a second consecutive season.

Others For Consideration: Steven Jamerson, C, San Diego; Jevon Porter, C, Loyola Marymount

Freshman: Mikey Lewis, G, Saint Mary's

A four-star recruit and top-100 player in his class, Lewis has a chance to make an immediate impact for the Gaels. There's an opening in the backcourt alongside Augustas Marciulionis, and Lews should have every opportunity to win a starting spot. At 6-foot-3, Lewis is capable of playing either guard position, and even if he doesn't start, should be a key reserve for Saint Mary's.

Others for Consideration: Liam Campbell, G/F, Saint Mary's, Taj Au-Duke, PG, Pepperdine, Veniamin Abosi SG, San Francisco

Sleepers

Michael Rataj, SF, Oregon State

The Beavers lost seven of their top-10 scorers from last season, with Rataj being the lone returnee to average more than 3.5 points. The junior started in 23 of 29 games, averaging 8.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 28 minutes. While head coach Wayne Tinkle brought in transfers like Damarco Minor and Parsa Fallah to soften the blow this offseason, Rataj could step into a featured role as a junior and push for all-league honors.

Nate Calmese, PG, Washington State

Calmese has fallen under the radar after a quiet 2023-24 season with the Washington Huskies. It's all too easy to forget he logged 17.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 2022-23 as the starting point guard at Lamar. He's slated to start for the Cougars, who lost almost all of their scholarship players from 2023-24 to the portal or professional ranks. It would be surprising to see Calmese match his 22-23 stat line, but it wouldn't be a shock to see him at or near the top of Washington State's scoring column.

Jermaine Ballisager Webb, C, Portland

Ballisager Webb comes over from American, where he flashed massive fantasy upside in limited minutes. Listed at 7-foot-1, 250 pounds, the junior was utterly dominant in the paint, averaging 7.4 points and 3.8 rebounds on 58.1 percent shooting from the field. Portland is thin at the five-spot, and it's possible Ballisager Webb settles into a starting role and sees around 25 minutes a game. He'll certainly face tougher competition in the WCC, but his per-minute production warrants fantasy consideration.

Elijah Fisher, F, Pacific

Fisher may not have the traits of a traditional sleeper, as he's transferring to a lower-tier conference after averaging double-digit points for DePaul in the Big East. However, he'll have a chance to be the go-to option on a Pacific roster that lacks proven talent. If he took a step forward this offseason, the junior could emerge as one of the West Coast conference's top scorers -- especially if he can improve his subpar three-point shot (26.3 percent on 1.2 attempts per game in 2023-24).

Others for Consideration: Christoph Tilly, C, Santa Clara; Lamar Washington, SF, Pacific; LeJuan Watts, SF, Washington State; Saba Gigiberia, C, San Francisco

Transfers

Damarco Minor, G, Oregon State

Minor is an especially intriguing fantasy option, as the six-foot, 190-pound SIU Edwardsville transfer averaged a staggering 8.5 rebounds to pair with his 15.5 points per game. While he's always been a plus-rebounder (5.5 rebounds per game in 2022-23), it remains to be seen if he can replicate his 2023-24 production. Regardless, Minor is slated to play a featured role in Oregon State's offense, and he could be the next player to join the long list of guards to succeed under head coach Wayne Tinkle.

Jevon Porter, C, Loyola Marymount

The younger brother of NBA players Michael Porter Jr and Jontay Porter, Jevon could be league-bound himself. He appeared in just 21 games (18 starts) as a sophomore in 2023-24 due to injury and averaged 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks across 31.5 minutes for Pepperdine. His performance warranted a spot on the all-conference honorable mention team. Though the junior hit the portal, Porter stayed in the WCC, joining Loyola Marymount as their expected starting center. He'll have to compete with San Jose State transfer Myron Amey and LMU mainstay Alex Merkviladze for touches, but Porter figures to play a major role for the Lions.

Cedric Coward, G/F, Washington State

Coward followed head coach David Riley to Pullman from Eastern Washington, where Coward featured with 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 combined steals-plus-blocks per game as a junior. He'll have the opportunity to etch out a similar role with Washington State as just one scholarship player from the Cougar's 2023-24 roster returns.

Michael Ajayi, SF, Gonzaga

Ajayi was one of the best players in the WCC a season ago, averaging 17.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game on 47/47/71 shooting splits for Pepperdine. Now competing with Graham Ike and Nolan Hickman, among others, Ajayi's usage will likely take a dip. However, he's a proven all-league talent and is slated to start for the Bulldogs in 2024-25.

Carlos Stewart, PG, Santa Clara

After a one-year hiatus at LSU, Stewart returns to Santa Clara for his second stint with the Broncos. The senior's 2023-24 campaign was derailed by injury, leaving him at just 13 games played (nine starts). In 2022-23, Stewart earned All-WCC First Team honors, averaging 15.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He's expected to slot in alongside Adama Bal in the backcourt and will look to replicate his 2022-23 production.

Top 10 Players

1.) Graham Ike, C, Gonzaga

2.) Augustas Marciulionis, G, Saint Mary's

3.) Ryan Nembhard, G, Gonzaga

4.) Adama Bal, G, Santa Clara

5.) Michael Ajayi, G, Gonzaga

6.) Marcus Williams, G, San Francisco

7.) Mitchell Saxen, C, Saint Mary's

8.) Jevon Porter, C, Loyola Marymount

9.) Cedric Coward, F, Washington State

10.) Nolan Hickman, G, Gonzaga

Projected Team Standings

1. ) Gonzaga

2.) Saint Mary's

3.) Santa Clara

4.) Loyola-Marymount

5.) San Francisco

6.) Washington State

7.) Oregon State

8.) Portland

9.) San Diego

10.) Pacific

11.) Pepperdine

Like most years, Gonzaga will start the season as the WCC title favorites. While Randy Bennett has created an adequate foe for the Zags, there's a noticeable gap between the two programs in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. Gonzaga stands sixth in the rankings, while Saint Mary's received just five votes -- which would put them in a tie for 45th in the nation. The Gaels and Bulldogs were the lone WCC programs to receive votes but there are certainly some teams behind them that could be darkhorses to take the league title. Loyola-Marymount stands out as one of these sleeper teams, as it accumulated several talented options through the transfer portal to complement its returning pieces. Santa Clara continues to churn out NBA talent and had two players (Adama Bal and Carlos Stewart) named to the All-WCC Preseason Team. San Francisco has won at least 20 games in seven of the last eight seasons and finished third in the conference a season ago. Don't count Washington State and Oregon State out, as their power-conference pedigree could make the transition easier. Portland, San Diego, Pacific and Pepperdine are slated to bring up the rear. All in all, it's shaping up to be another great season out on the West Coast.

