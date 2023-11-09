BONUS College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday, November 9

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

The 2023-24 College Basketball season is now fully underway, and we're starting to get some of the teams playing their second game. Slowly, but surely, we'll continue to get more and more information, learning about who these 2023-24 teams are going to be on the court, rather than just analyzing who they are on paper.

Let's pluck a few early winners, get into the black early and build that bankroll for the holidays. Let's get started!

New Mexico vs Saint Mary's

The No. 23 Saint Mary's Gaels have been a West Coast powerhouse for the past few seasons, and it looks like SMC is going to be strong again. It's hard to take much out of its game against Stanislaus State in the opener on Monday at University Credit Union Pavilion, as the Warriors are a Division II team, and the game merely represented a tune-up for the Gaels.

In fact, Stanislaus State hit just nine total field goals, hitting 16 percent from the field, losing 107-28. We'll get a much better idea of where Saint Mary's is at after it faces the Lobos from the Mountain West on Thursday.

We do know Aidan Mahaney will be good, and he was 7-of-12 from the field with 15 points and five assists in the opener in 23 minutes. He was among the top freshman in the nation last season, ranking 13th in scoring. Mitchell Saxon was a beast in the frontcourt, too, hitting 4-of-8 from the field to end up with 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists, while turning it over just once.

New Mexico took care of what is usually a decent Texas Southern team in its opener at The Pit in ABQ. The Lobos covered the 17.5-point number at home, and it held TSU to just 29 percent shooting (20-of-68), while UNM hit 43 percent (10-of-23) from downtown. It was a bit alarming to see the Lobos have nine shots stuffed, and that will be something to watch as the competition heats up. If New Mexico struggles in the interior, it could be a long campaign.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. was 5-of-10 from the field with a pair of 3-pointers, ending up with 15 points, five dimes and three boards to lead the way. However, this game will be too much for Mash and the Lobos to handle, and it's rather surprising to see such a small number on the board. Roll with SMC in Moraga.

Saint Mary's -6 (-110 at Caesars)

Cal State Bakersfield vs USC

The Roadrunners of CSU Bakersfield barely escaped with a 73-72 win at home against Southern Utah in the opener, failing to cover a four-point spread in the oil fields on Monday night. It was quite a test, but that is nothing compared to facing a top-25 team in their place.

It was a one-man show for CSUB, as Kaleb Higgins might have a sore back from carrying the team, going for 27 points on 11-of-23 shooting. No one else on the team had more than eight points against SUU, and that's going to be a big problem against the Trojans if the team cannot find some secondary and tertiary scoring in a hurry.

USC faced Kansas State in a neutral-site game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the Trojans passed their first test of the season with a convincing 82-69 victory over the Wildcats.

The Trojans shot a very efficient 52 percent from the field (31-of-60), while knocking down 79 percent (15-of-19) from the free-throw stripe.

There are still a lot of things the Trojans can clean up, however, despite the double-digit win. USC turned it over 18 times, which needs work. USC was just 5-of-20 from behind the arc, or 25 percent, and that will need improvement, too. Boogie Ellis was legit, going for 24 points with three triples, and he added eight boards and five assists with three steals to fill up the stat sheet. And Isaiah Collier was strong with 18 points, six assists and 7-of-9 shooting, but he turned it over six times. In fact, he was one of three players with at least four turnovers against the Wildcats.

USC should take care better of the ball, while facing much less resistance, in the home opener at Galen Center on Thursday. It's a rather big number, but this Trojans team looked explosive, young and fun, and we haven't even seen Bronny James yet. He has yet to be cleared to practice or play after his cardiac episode in July. Once he gets going, this is going to be a team a lot of people are talking about.

USC -23.5 (-110 at BetMGM)

Northern Kentucky vs Washington

Last, but not least, we get more west coast action with the Huskies continue their final Pac-12 campaign.

The Norse of Northern Kentucky invade Seattle looking to get on track after a 74-57 loss at Middle Tennessee as a 4.5-point underdog. NKU wasn't terrible from the field in the first game, shooting 43 percent (22-of-51), but it was terribly inefficient from downtown at 21 percent (3-for-14), and there is where the problem will be against Washington. And NKU needs to be a better free-throw shooting team, as they were just 59 percent (10-of-17) against the Blue Raiders, leaving a lot of valuable points on the floor. Toss in the fact NKU turned it over 18 times, and there are a lot of red flags.

The Huskies cruised by Bellarmine in the opener, winning 91-57, covering a 10.5-point number as the Over (137.5) connected. Washington hit an efficient 62 percent from the floor (36-of-58), while adding 10 3-pointers, hitting at a 50 percent clip.

It wasn't all great, as the Huskies misfired on four free-throws to end up 69 percent on 13 attempts, and UW turned it over 16 times. But this is a team that got off to a good start, and it should face similarly smooth waters against the Norse, who are going to be in an 0-2 hole both straight up and against the number.

Washington -14.5 (-110 at FanDuel)

