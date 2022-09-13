CBB Draft Kit: Key Transfers from Non-Major Programs

This article is part of our Draft Kit series.
As part of the college basketball draft kit, Chris Drumright ranks the top-30 transfers from non "power" conferences (plus a few smaller "power" schools) that will have the most impact in the fantasy CBB landscape. The old school is listed first, followed by the player's new destination. Also check out Chris' transfer rankings for major conferences.
- Kendric Davis - SMU/Memphis: A true point guard with incredible quickness, footwork and leadership ability. He's a scoring floor leader and more than capable behind the arc. He scored 19.4 points per game and dished 4.4 assists. He's just an excellent basketball player.
- Malachi Smith - Chattanooga/Gonzaga: Good scoring and rebounding ability as a point guard. Can handle the shooting guard slot as well. Will be one in a long line of great transfers for the Zags. He averaged 19.9 points per game, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He shot over 41 percent from three-point range.
- Jake Stephens - VMI/Chattanooga: One of the best big men in college hoops that is under the radar. Great passer, basketball intellect and overall skill set. Shot almost 50 percent from the arc at 6-foot-11. He averaged 19.6 points, 9 boards and 2 blocks last season.
- Tristen Newton - East Carolina/Connecticut: An offensive machine with loads of talent. He needs to get stronger physically but still is a force. He averaged 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game last season.
- Cam Spencer - Loyola, Md./Rutgers: Extremely skilled offensive player. Will help
As part of the college basketball draft kit, Chris Drumright ranks the top-30 transfers from non "power" conferences (plus a few smaller "power" schools) that will have the most impact in the fantasy CBB landscape. The old school is listed first, followed by the player's new destination. Also check out Chris' transfer rankings for major conferences.
- Kendric Davis - SMU/Memphis: A true point guard with incredible quickness, footwork and leadership ability. He's a scoring floor leader and more than capable behind the arc. He scored 19.4 points per game and dished 4.4 assists. He's just an excellent basketball player.
- Malachi Smith - Chattanooga/Gonzaga: Good scoring and rebounding ability as a point guard. Can handle the shooting guard slot as well. Will be one in a long line of great transfers for the Zags. He averaged 19.9 points per game, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He shot over 41 percent from three-point range.
- Jake Stephens - VMI/Chattanooga: One of the best big men in college hoops that is under the radar. Great passer, basketball intellect and overall skill set. Shot almost 50 percent from the arc at 6-foot-11. He averaged 19.6 points, 9 boards and 2 blocks last season.
- Tristen Newton - East Carolina/Connecticut: An offensive machine with loads of talent. He needs to get stronger physically but still is a force. He averaged 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game last season.
- Cam Spencer - Loyola, Md./Rutgers: Extremely skilled offensive player. Will help lead the Scarlet Knights towards another tournament birth. Can shoot threes and scored 18.9 points, 4.8 boards and 3.2 assists last season.
- Baylor Scheierman - South Dakota State/Creighton: An impressive player with elite offensive skills from either shooting guard or small forward. He tallied 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists on the season last year.
- Ben Stanley - Xavier/Old Dominion: His transfer to the Musketeers was a failure, but he's a talented big man who can thrive in Conference USA. He should have a resurgence with the Monarchs.
- Isaac Kante - Long Island/Massachusetts: Hi stats went down to 12.0 and 7.5 per game at Long Island from Hofstra. His ability and drive can help him be a force for the Minutemen.
- Emoni Bates - Memphis/Eastern Michigan: Bates may have left high school too soon, as he struggled under Penny Hardaway. Going to a much less pressure situation at EMU should give him a chance to thrive while still learning as he goes.
- Dae Dae Grant - Miami (Ohio)/Duquesne: Solid scoring ability. A good overall game and skill set. Can take over the point with relative ease. He averaged 17.5 points, 4.7 boards and 4.1 assists last season.
- Junior Clay - Tennessee Tech/TSU: He underachieved last season at Tech, but will have a great chance to redeem himself at TSU. He can be an excellent guard and needs to let himself go with flow.
- Parker Stewart - Indiana/UT-Martin: Stewart left UTM after his father's, the head coach's, death. Now he returns to Martin to return to the player he was and lead them again.
- Dylan Penn - Bellarmine/Vermont: Another under-the-radar player that's full of talent. He averaged 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He'll step in to be the Catamount's floor general.
- Sam Sessoms - Penn State/Coppin State: He has the ability to be a scorer. He will have much more opportunity at Coppin State.
- Souley Boum - UTEP/Xavier: Not big in stature; big in skill.
- Felipe Haase - Mercer/Southern Miss: An underrated power forward that will be a blessing for a Southern Miss team that is normally heavily guard oriented. He averaged 14.8, 5.6 rebounds and 3 assists las season. He is a force inside plus he's a good passer.
- Sy Chatman - Illinois State/Buffalo: He is a versatile forward. He averaged 13.5 and 6.1 respectively last season. He'll need to do more to take Mballa's place for the Bulls.
- Andre Kelly - California/UCSB: Was a light for Cal in the Pac-12. He averaged 13.4 and 8.4. He has sure hands and feet. He should flourish in the Big West.
- Earl Timberlake - Memphis/Bryant: Timberlake had been highly touted at Miami (Fla.). and if he maintains his health, he can return to normal.
- Xavier Pinson - LSU-New Mexico State: If he maintains his health, he should be okay. Becoming a much better point guard.
- Eric Williams - Oregon/San Diego: He has been a solid player at both Providence and Oregon, but will fit in well in a Toreros lineup that doesn't have any standouts. He has the talent to produce bigger numbers than he has before and this season could be his time.
- George Tinsley - Binghamton/Mt. St. Mary's: Tinsley had a good freshman season, but then regressed. This will give him a new start to become the player he was as a freshman.
- Efe Odigie - Troy/SMU: Started out to become a greater player at UTEP but since hasn't had the chances. The Mustangs will be a good fit to get him.
- Antonio Daye, Jr. - Fordham/Coastal Carolina: Daye was a good scoring threat at Florida International. He again has that chance as a Chanticleer. He has all-conference potential.
- Manny Bates - N.C. State/Butler: Bates only averaged 9.8 points and 5.9 boards last season. The Bulldogs could use a talented big man and Bates fits the bill where he can be utilized more.
- David Jones - DePaul/St. John's: Jones stays in conference so his familiarity should help him maintain his 14.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per games averages for the Red Storm.
- Efton Reid - LSU/Gonzaga: Gonzaga will provide the atmosphere Reid needs to more become the player he intended. The 7-foot center can be an all-conference player in the WCC.
- Morris Udeze - Wichita State/New Mexico: Basketball IQ and savvy are the orders of the day. Can really score when necessary.
- Kevin Samuel - Florida Gulf Coast/South Alabama: A center that can just play and establish dominance inside.
- Jordan Nesbitt - St. Louis/Hampton: Nesbitt has remained a role player, but this time around, I can sense him moving into a prominent role and be all-conference.
For more from the RotoWire college basketball draft kit, check out our college basketball power conference rankings and 2022-23 college basketball projections.