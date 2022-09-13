CBB Draft Kit: Key Transfers from Major Conferences

This article is part of our Draft Kit series.
As part of the college basketball draft kit, Chris Drumright ranks the top-30 transfers from major programs that will have the most impact in the fantasy CBB landscape. The old school is listed first, followed by the player's new destination. For more transfer content, check out Chris Drumright's college basketball transfer rankings from non-major programs.
- Grant Sherfield - Nevada/Oklahoma: A great all-around guard who scores, dishes and rebounds. As a 6-foot-2 point guard, his primary stats were 19.1points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists. He's the type of floor leader that get Oklahoma in the top tier of the Big 12.
- Mark Sears - Ohio/Alabama: Another top-tier point man who produces on offense. He's what the Crimson Tide has needed to run their team on the court. He scored 19.7 points, had six rebounds and dished 4.1 assists while being a sharpshooter behind the line at 41.1 percent, plus an exceptional ball handler.
- Johni Broome - Morehead State/Auburn: He's a lean, quick athlete with great touch and passes well as a 6-10 power forward. He is a premier shot blocker, averaging 3.9 a game. He's also averaged a double-double with 16.8 and 10.5.
- Isiaih Mosley - Missouri State/Missouri: Athletic swingman that will provide better scoring ability than the Tigers have had in a while. He averaged 20.4 points and 6.2 boards last season.
- Kyle Lofton - St. Bonaventure/Florida: Pure point guard that's a leader. His scoring may seem underwhelming at 12.8 points, but he averaged 5.9 assists as well.
- Kyle Lofton - St. Bonaventure/Florida: Pure point guard that's a leader. His scoring may seem underwhelming at 12.8 points, but he averaged 5.9 assists as well. His capability rises above production, and he can help the Gators be much better as whole.
- Dawson Garcia - North Carolina/Minnesota: Garcia is with his third team in three seasons. He goes to a program that embraces big men and can be the next great center for the Golden Gophers and more than just a role player. He is very versatile in the frontcourt.
- Camren Wynter - Drexel/Penn State: The Nittany Lions are another major conference team receiving an excellent point guard. Wynter exhibits his cool in leading a team and provides across-the-board stats with 15.8 points, 5.3 boards and 4.6 assists.
- Tyreke Key - Indiana State/Tennessee: This shooting guard can easily be the best Volunteer. Just simply a scorer. He can get the ball in the basket many different ways.
- Fardaws Aimaq - Utah Valley State/Texas Tech: A force inside and a truer center than the Raiders are used to having. His exceptional footwork enabled him to be a perennial double-double player, averaging 18.9 and 13.6. He also shoots 44 percent behind the arc at 6-foot-11.
- KJ Williams - Murray State/LSU: Has a traditional frontcourt game, but can play outside as well. His 18.0 points and 8.4 rebounds will be welcome in Baton Rouge.
- John-Michael Wright - High Point/Oklahoma State: The Cowboys get a high-octane player that can put a team on his back. His production was down a little last season at 18.4, 4.4, 3.4, but to me should be the starting point guard and can also be the shooting guard.
- Tanner Holden - Wright State/Ohio State: He's a 6-6 guard or wing that scored 20.1 a game and grabbed 7.1 boards last season. Good shooter from the line and the arc. He's very physical and strong.
- Ben Vander Plas - Ohio/Virginia: Solidly built at 6-8 and 230 pounds. He exhibits versatility at the power slot with his passing ability, netting 3.1 assists per game last season. He also averaged 14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds.
- Norchad Omier - Arkansas State/Miami (Fla.): Listed as having a high "basketball IQ," he can average a double-double at 17, plus handle either forward slot very well. He's a good athlete expected to continually improve. He has only played organized basketball for three years. He averaged a double-double with 17.9 points and 12.2 boards last season.
- Keyontae Johnson - Florida/Kansas State: Two seasons ago, Johnson was a pre-season All-American and then collapsed early in the season from myocarditis believing to result from COVID-19. Now he is making a fresh start, in better health and looking to become a top player again. If he's healthy, he can be one of the best in the Big 12.
- Desmond Cambridge - Nevada/Arizona State: Excellent athlete that can score, rebound and continues to improve his overall game. Bobby Hurley needs a player that can lead with passion and has found one.
- Sam Griesel - North Dakota State/Nebraska: A big guard that is tenacious on the offensive glass. Can provide a solid backcourt presence for a team that needs it.
- Tre Mitchell - Texas/West Virginia: His third team, but stays in the Big 12. Texas had too many star-studded transfers last season and Mitchell was lost in the shuffle. However, as a Mountaneer, he can regain his All-American numbers.
- Jahmir Young - Charlotte/Maryland: Really showcased his talent last season. He's a point guard, but can play the two guard as well. He will continue to improve. He scored 19.6 points per game last season, while grabbing 5.9 rebounds and handing out 3.7 assists.
- Hayden Brown - The Citadel/South Carolina: May seem undersized as forward at 6-5 and 225, but he's strong and tough which are characteristics the Gamecocks need to see more. He may not average 18.8 and 9.5 this season, but should provide very good production.
- Jaelin Llewellyn - Princeton/Michigan: Very fast and athletic. Played point at Princeton, but can play the two-guard also. Should step into the lineup and improve the team immediately.
- Josh Mballa - Buffalo/Mississippi: Solid power forward that can rebound well. The Rebels definitely welcome his 8.6 ppg average and he should improve their frontcourt.
- Osun Osunniyi - St. Bonaventure/Iowa State: Can play center or power forward. He's a great shot-blocker and rebounder. He averaged 11.3 points per game last season.
- Nijel Pack - Kansas State/Miami (Fla.): Great shooter/scorer who moves really well with or without the ball. He scored 17.4 per game last season.
- Grant Basile - Wright State/Virginia Tech: At 6-9, he can play either forward position. Has been a high level scorer and rebounder, averaging 18.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Marcus Hammond - Niagra/Notre Dame: Can shoot and score. He's a deep threat and can handle the ball and penetrate the lane well.
- Terry Roberts - Bradley/Georgia: A solid playmaker that can be a better floor general than the Bulldogs have had in some time. He averaged 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season. His balanced stats match his balanced game.
- Keion Brooks - Kentucky/Washington: Has the talent to go from one of many to at Kentucky to star-status with the Huskies. Really good from mid-range in.
- Donald Carey -Georgetown/Maryland: Has a game that is highly skilled. Can thrive with the Terrapins
- Pete Nance - Northwestern/North Carolina: Can play center or power forward at 6-10 and has a huge wingspan. Averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 boards in the Big 12 last season. Has a great all-around game.
