College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for February 19, 2024

The struggle is real, but I'll keep trying to climb out of this February tailspin! I'll keep trusting my base principles, tweak where necessary, and like a great head coach, get to my best self come March! Today features a solid slate of a games and a few I feel quite good about. Let's make today the day that turns things around!

Nicholls Colonels at New Orleans Privateers

Nicholls is in the thick of the Southland Conference race and will be looking to bounce back after a home thumping at the hands of first place McNeese State. McNeese has done that to everyone all year and Nicholls has yet to lose back to back conference games this year. The Colonels also have not lost to any of the lower teams (outside the KenPom top-300) in the Southland, and New Orleans represents the worst of the worst. I expect a strong showing and a comfortable win from Nicholls tonight.



College Basketball Best Bet: Nicholls -1.5 (universal)

Iowa State Cyclones at Houston Cougars

This is easily the marquee game of the night and will feature two of the top three defenses in the country. I think we all expected Houston to be where it is right now, but ISU has surprised folks from the jump, including a four-point home win over these Cougars on January 9th. The Clones know they can hang and will have to bring it to Houston, where the Cougs are undefeated and destroying people along the way. Now, Iowa State is, by far, the best team Houston has faced at home to date, and the Cyclone defense should keep this one close. Houston wins, but this line is a few points too high.



College Basketball Best Bet: Iowa State +9.5 (@ FanDuel)

Grambling State Tigers at Prairie View A&M Panthers

This is my top play of the day. In an odd twist, Grambling's three SWAC losses all came at home. On the road, the Tigers are 5-0 and winning by an average margin of 9 ppg, and most of those wins have come against the upper half of the conference. PV has struggled against the top teams in the SWAC with home losses to No. 283 Texas Southern (by 11) and No. 210 Southern (by 6). I believe the wrong team is favored in this one, and I'm looking to take advantage.



College Basketball Best Bet: Grambling State +1.5 (@ PointsBet)

