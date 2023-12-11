College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, December 11

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

After a disastrous Monday last week, I came right back with a 3-0 day in this space yesterday! Today's menu is still quite small, but there are two games I feel strongly about and a third one that has some powerful trends behind it. Let's stay hot and get to it!

Quinnipiac Bobcats vs Yale Bulldogs

This game is a bit of a tough handicap, but I do like the value on the Bobcats when all is said and done. Quinn has only played two teams in the KenPom Top 200 and were hammered in each game. However, both were on the road and are their only two losses. At #112, Yale will be the best team they have faced so far but they are hardly crushing teams, particularly on the road with losses to #207 Rhode Island and #256 Fairfield. Quinnipiac is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 as underdogs and at this number, I like their value.



College Basketball Best Bet: Quinnipiac +8.5 (universal)

Delaware Blue Hens at Robert Morris Colonials

As a favorite in this space, I'm happy to see the Blue Hens on today's schedule. They are consistently money-makers and are off to a 6-2 ATS start to this season. Their three losses have come against teams inside the Top 200 and at #291, Robert Morris hardly qualifies. The Hens beat #301 Delaware State on the road by 11 and #309 Bucknell by 21, so they have proven ability to cover this number. RoMo has been hammered by Top 200 teams all season and I see this as a comfortable win for Delaware.



College Basketball Best Bet: Delaware -4.5 (universal)

New Hampshire Wildcats vs Stonehill Skyhawks

This is the game I referred to in the intro has not having a lot of value but is supported by strong trends. There is no doubt New Hampshire is the better team with Stonehill sitting at #358 out of 362, but the Wildcats' results have with teams outside the KenPom Top 200 are all over the map. However, the attraction to this game to me is in the situation trends where UNH is 6-3 ATS in their 10 games this year and are 9-1 SU/6-3 ATS in their last 10 at home. Stonehill is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall, and the combo that did it for me, they are 0-10 SU/1-9 ATS in their last 10 on the road and 1-9 SU/3-7 ATS in their last 10 as dogs. I don't love the number, but Wildcats are definitely capable of the cover.



College Basketball Best Bet: New Hampshire -13.5 (universal)

