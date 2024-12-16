College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, December 16

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

There we go! How's that for a nice 3-0 Sunday?? I hope those of you that played Presbyterian were able to get the hook that was available most of the day. Today, we have another limited and challenging Monday schedule, but these are some of my favorite days. Often, it's easier to order off the small-town diner menu than it is from Cheesecake Factory. Let's see if we can find a nice BLT, fries and Coke today to fill our bellies with more winners.

South Alabama Jaguars at TCU Horned Frogs

USA has played just one top-100 team, and it fared well, staying within 10 at No. 24 Mississippi on November 12. Tonight, the Jaguars complete a rare 2-day road trip of East Texas that started with a victory over East Texas A&M last night in Commerce and concludes 100 miles down the road in Fort Worth. TCU is an ugly 2-7 ATS this season including 1-4 ATS in its last five at home. I'm concerned about the quick turnaround for South Alabama, but I believe the line is overcompensated because of it.



College Basketball Best Bet: South Alabama +12.5 (@ DraftKings)

Montana Grizzlies at Northern Iowa Panthers

The Grizz have yet to win on the road, but their road schedule has been a serious test with games at No. 19 Oregon, No. 2 Tennessee and No. 46 Utah State. Montana did play No. 137 St. Thomas to a seven-point loss in early December, an opponent that most closely resembles Northern Iowa (No. 105). UNI has feasted on lower-tier teams, and Montana will present a solid test. Similar to the game above, the right team is certainly favored, but this is a few too many points for the situation in my view.



College Basketball Best Bet: Montana +11 (@ DraftKings)

Southern Utah Thunderbirds at New Mexico State Aggies

Rob Jeter is an excellent coach and already has things pointed in the right direction in his second year at SUU. Outside of forgivable blowouts at UCLA and Arizona, the 'Birds played No. 95 Loyola-Chicago to a four-point road loss in November and have an outright road win at No. 305 San Diego. At No. 200, NMSU sits between those teams, and the Aggies have struggled at home with like competition. SUU has won and covered both meetings between these teams, including a 111-76 romp last season. I like the value on the very live underdogs in this one.



College Basketball Best Bet: Southern Utah +4.5 (@ FanDuel)

