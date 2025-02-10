College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, February 10

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Our time is NOW! Football is done. The holidays are officially over. The diet starts today. March is less than three weeks away and Spring is neigh! After stepping aside yesterday for that horrendous game, all eyes are on hoops for the foreseeable future. Last Monday, we had some tough luck, but I was ON FIRE the rest of the week. Let's stay hot and get some winners today!

Clemson Tigers vs North Carolina Tar Heels

I assure you, this is more than just a reaction to Clemson's win over Duke. Yes, there could be a post-Blue Devil hangover for the Tigers, but I don't see UNC as the team that would cause it. The Tar Heels have been flat-out awful on the road against upper-division teams. The Tigers are 3-1-1 ATS at home against the Heels, which includes games against much better UNC teams than this one. I don't love the value, but Clemson is an excellent FT shooting team and will pull out the cover in the final minutes.

College Basketball Best Bet: Clemson -5.5 (@ FanDuel)



Florida A&M Rattlers at Prairie View A&M Panthers

The Rattlers were good to us last Monday, and I really like them again today. After a tough six-game losing streak during the non-con/conference transition, FAMU has won six of seven and is just one game out of second place in the SWAC. Its one loss was a one-point defeat last Monday in a game FAMU still covered. Prairie View's three lined wins came against the bottom of the conference. I still maintain the Rattlers are underrated, and I love their value today.

College Basketball Best Bet: Florida A&M +1.5 (@ BetRivers)



Campbell Camels vs North Carolina A&T Aggies

Campbell's rotation finally fell into place in mid-January and a light came on for the Camels. They have not only won six straight, but they are crushing teams in the process. The margin of those six wins: 23, 25, two, 41, 23 and 18, and they came against good competition. In fact, A&T will be the worst team they've played in that stretch, and I'm going to ride the red-hot and confident Camels today.

College Basketball Best Bet: Campbell -12 (@ DraftKings)



Monday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Monday, February 10:

Clemson -5.5 (@ FanDuel)

Florida A&M +1.5 (@ BetRivers)

Campbell -12 (@ DraftKings)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.