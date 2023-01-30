College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, January 30

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

And boom goes the dynamite. A 3-0 SUNDAY SWEEP moved me to 28-20-1/+9 on the year and feeling very good about my vision across college hoops right now. I'm going to need it today with a very small slate of games featuring only three games involving high-major teams, none of which I like. I do love Mondays traditionally, especially with the expansion of the betting cards to include conferences like the MEAC and SWAC that were historically "other' games. Those conference get the spotlight today!

North Carolina Central at Norfolk State

NCC has been a consistent contender in the MEAC's various forms, and this year is no exception. At 3-3, they are right in the thick of the conference race with a chance to improve their standing against 4-2 Norfolk St. Central's three conference losses (two road, one home) have come by five, one and four points and are consistently in every game they play against level competition. They are also 7-3 ATS in their last 10 roadies and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 as underdogs. Norfolk is an excellent team, and I think they ultimate get the W, but NCC will give them all they can handle.



College Basketball Best Bet: NC Central +6 (@PointsBet)

Morgan State vs Maryland Eastern Shore

While I like Morgan State at this number regardless, keep an eye on the status of Malik Miller before you size your bet. He does a bit of everything for the Bears and has missed the last two games with mixed results; Morgan defeated an excellent Norfolk team without him but followed that with a loss at lowly Delaware State on Saturday. The Bears are 9-1 SU in their last 10 at home and have won the last three against Eastern Shore at home. I'm willing to back the strong home dog tonight with or without Miller.



College Basketball Best Bet: Morgan State +1.5 (universal)

Grambling State vs Alcorn State

This one is an excellent matchup between a pair of 6-2 teams in the SWAC. Grambling has yet to lose at home all year and is getting healthy with big man Carte'Are Gordon back in the fold. Alcorn has two road victories in conference, but it took OT to achieve both and both were against lesser teams. Grambling has dominated this series, winning four in a row and 8-of-9 since 2018. The situational trends are neutral so I can find nothing to dissuade us from a nice play on the Tigers tonight.



College Basketball Best Bet: Grambling St. -4.5 (@FanDuel)

Monday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Monday, January 30:

NC Central +6 (@ PointsBet)

Morgan St +1.5 (universal)

Grambling St -4.5 (@ FanDuel)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the College Basketball odds page on RotoWire.

If you're in Ohio where legal betting just launched, check out Ohio sports betting promos. With Massachusetts set to launch March 14, residents can pre-register now for many Massachusetts sports betting promos as well.