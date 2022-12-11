College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, December 11

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Your Sunday/Monday buddy is back with a full write up of games for today's very interesting slate. We have everything from marquee matchups in Brooklyn to conference action to mid-majors mingling on this Sunday. After Monday's winner on Kent State, I now stand at 10-9 on the year. Let's get a couple winners today!

Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State (in Brooklyn, NY)

Okie State is a team I've been against for much of the year and for good reason. The Cowboys have fattened up on lesser teams (best win vs. KenPom #95 Sam Houston State at home) while Virginia Tech's resume is mighty impressive with wins over #32 Penn State, #24 UNC, and #73 Dayton. The Hokies' efficient offense has resulted in the best turnover percentage in the country so far, and I foresee their discipline frustrating OSU into reckless attempts to speed up the game. Va Tech has won nine of its last 10 as favorites, and at this very short line, the better team has value today.

College Basketball Best Bet: Virginia Tech -1.5 (@ DraftKings)

Bryant at Manhattan

I have to give the Manhattan credit -- they are handling the offseason adversity much better than I thought they would, but this is still a bad team in a tough situation. When teams speed up the Jaspers, their lack of numbers and continuity really show, as evident by blowout losses to VCU and Providence in games with 73 and 80 possessions, respectively. In come the Bryant Bulldogs, the seventh-fastest adjusted tempo team in the country. That's a tough assignment. Bryant has beaten their two 300+ foes (Dartmouth and Stony Brook) by 19 and 19. Another 19-point win seems like a logical conclusion today.

College Basketball Best Bet: Bryant -8.5 (@ FanDuel)

Wisconsin at Iowa

As usual, the Badgers appear to be a better team than anyone thought they would be on paper. Wisconsin is 5-2 against top-100 teams, and the two losses were by one and three. Also as usual, the Badgers are doing it with defense, as they sport a top-20 defense that will give Iowa fits, particularly if Kris Murray is unable to go. Murray missed the last game with a foot injury and reports have said he could miss "several games". As many teams do when they lose a major player (see Michigan at Minnesota), the Hawkeyes rallied and rose to the challenge without Murray in their destruction of in-state rival Iowa State on Thursday. The challenge is maintaining that energy the next game, and Wisconsin is about the worst opponent to have to do that against. This is far too many points given the situation and past results.

College Basketball Best Bet: Wisconsin +4.5 (@ PointsBet)

Sunday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday:

Virginia Tech -1.5

Bryant -8.5

Wisconsin +4.5

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the College Basketball odds page on RotoWire.

If you're in Maryland, sign up at BetMGM using the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code.