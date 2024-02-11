College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, February 11

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

It's Super Bowl Sunday and nobody blames you for having a passing interest in today's college hoops slate. However, today is the LAST DAY that attitude is acceptable! I'll dispense with the pleasantries and get right into, but tomorrow, I expect everyone to be dialed into college hoops for the next month and a half!

Charlotte 49ers at Temple Owls

Despite the loss at USF, which has proven to be a very tough place to play, Charlotte is playing very well. They have handled teams outside the KenPom Top 200 all year, both at home and on the road, and at #245, Temple is one of them. As one might expect, the Owls have struggled against Top 100 teams and I see Charlotte with a nice bounce back win today.



College Basketball Best Bet: Charlotte -4 (@ DraftKings)

Tulane Green Wave at Memphis Tigers

Tulane is a weird team to try to figure out. When they are on, they can hang with anyone. When they are off, they can lose to UTSA and let Temple take them to OT at home. However, this selection is more about Memphis' inability to pull away from teams. In their AAC home games, the Tigers have beaten SMU by 3, let UTSA take them to OT, lost to USF by 1, lost to Rice by 3, and beat Wichita State by 2. Tulane has too much firepower for a team like Memphis to give this many points.



College Basketball Best Bet: Tulane +9.5 (@ BetMGM)

Northern Iowa Panthers at Illinois Chicago Flames

In conference play, Northern has handled their business against the lesser teams on the road and at #197, the Flames are near the bottom of the MVC. The Panthers took care of the Flames by eight at home on January 10th and should take care of an Illinois Chicago team whose only two victories have come against #286 Valpo and #220 Illinois State.



College Basketball Best Bet: Northern Iowa -3 (@ DraftKings)

Sunday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday, February 11:

Charlotte -4 (@DraftKings)

Tulane +9.5 (@ BetMGM)

Northern Iowa -3 (@ DraftKings)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.

North Carolina sports betting is set to launch on March 11 with a wide variety of great online sportsbooks. Some of our favorite North Carolina sportsbook promos include the Caesars North Carolina promo code and the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code.