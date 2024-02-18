College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, February 18

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

It's been a grind, but I love this time of year! College hoops dominates the sports schedule and March is so close you can smell it! Today, I dive into Sunday's slate with two from the AAC and one from a resurgent team in the Big 10. Let's get to it!

East Carolina Pirates vs Tulane Green Wave

This game is intriguing due to the short number. ECU has gotten better as the season has gone on, particularly at home, taking care of teams outside the KenPom Top 100. They don't blow teams out, but do typically win by two possessions. Tulane is just 3-7 SU and ATS in their last 10 road games and the home team has won six straight in this series. I look for those trends to continue today.



College Basketball Best Bet: East Carolina -1.5 (@ FanDuel)

Memphis Tigers at SMU Mustangs

This is a big game between a pair of teams looking to keep position in the upper half of the AAC. Memphis is a team that's been all over the map this year, but one thing has remained constant: win or lose, many of their games are very tight. The same can be said about SMU, particularly against teams in the Top 100. Memphis took the first meeting at home by three and I expect a similar result today.



College Basketball Best Bet: Memphis +5 (@ DraftKings)

Rutgers Scarlett Knights at Minnesota Golden Gophers

One only needs two words when handicapping Rutgers right now: Jeremiah. Williams. Since suing the NCAA and becoming eligible four games ago, Williams has shot life into the Knights with a four-game winning streak, including a 22-point dismantling of #19 Wisconsin. Minnesota is a very solid team and are tough to beat at home, but this number is a few points too many for me to ignore. Watch out for the Knights down the stretch.



College Basketball Best Bet: Rutgers +4.5 (@ FanDuel)

