College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, February 19

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Can you feel it? The snow is melting, the birds are starting to chirp, and the Madness is almost here! Conference races are heating up and it is the time when I adjust my handicapping methods just a bit to account for Senior Days and second times around the schedule. Today's slate is sizable and has presented many opportunities for us... let's get after it!

Wright State at Purdue Fort Wayne

Wright State has handled teams outside of the KenPom Top 200 and has been playing good ball of late with a 7-3 ATS run over their last 10 games and being profitable on the road as well. IPFW is an odd team that has played much better on the road than at home. The Mastadons are just 2-8 ATS in their last 10 home games and the losses haven't been close. Both teams are off losses and need a win, and I'll go with the better team in the better situation and a short number.



College Basketball Best Bet: Wright State -2.5 (universal)

Butler vs Georgetown

This has to be the best value on Butler all year. Yes, it has been a down year for the Bulldogs in the very tough Big East, but they have handled the bad teams at home, and nobody is worse than Georgetown. There's no need to dive too deep or overthink this one... at this small number, it is an auto-play for me against the Hoyas.



College Basketball Best Bet: Butler -4.5 (@ FanDuel)

Memphis at Houston

Another column in this space, another pick against Houston. To be clear, this is nothing against the Cougars, it is just the value presented to their opponents based on the huge numbers put up from public demand and perception. In their last two home games against Top 100 teams (UCF and Cincy), Houston was pushed before winning each by six points. Memphis appears to be gelling, and I'm not sure anyone in the country is playing better than DeAndre Williams right now. Memphis has been an excellent underdog all year and this is a lot of points to give a hot team. The Tigers will keep this close.



College Basketball Best Bet: Memphis +14 (@ PointsBet)

Sunday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday, February 19:

Wright St. -2.5 (universal)

Butler -4.5 (@ FanDuel)

Memphis +14 (@ PointsBet)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the College Basketball odds page on RotoWire.

If you're in Ohio where legal betting just launched, check out Ohio sports betting promos. With Massachusetts set to launch March 14, residents can pre-register now for many Massachusetts sports betting promos as well.