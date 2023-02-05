College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, February 5

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

The calendar has flipped to February and college hoops is taking center stage. Last week was a roller coaster that settled at 3-3, putting me at 28-23-1 on the year. Today's schedule is small but full of high major action from across the country. Let's have a look, shall we?

Fordham at Richmond

Is it time to give the Rams their due. At 18-4 overall and 6-3 in the Atlantic 10, Fordham has built off of last year's promise and find themselves in the thick of the A-10 race. With wins at Tulane, Duquesne and St. Bonaventure, the Rams have proven they can not only cover against teams in the KenPom Top 200, they can win outright. Richmond comes into this one losers of four straight and struggling to hang with the top teams in the conference. The Spiders are on a 2-8 ATS skid over their last 10 games including 0-5 ATS in their last five games as favorites. On the other side, Fordham is 5-0 SU/ATS in their last five overall, 4-1 SU/ATS in their last five on the road and 3-0 SU/ATS in their last three as dogs. I think the wrong team is favored here.



College Basketball Best Bet: Fordham +4 (@ DraftKings)

Missouri State at Southern Illinois

Mo State's style (#351 in KenPom adjusted tempo) allows them to be in just about every game, making them an attractive underdog selection. Conversely, Southern struggles in the home favorite role as they are 9-1 SU in their last 10 home games, but have covered only three of those games. They are also 8-2 SU in their last 10 as favorites, but just 3-7 ATS. History is also on Missouri State's side as they are 7-3 ATS in the last 10 against SIU. All signs point to a close game, with the Salukis winning and the Bears covering.



College Basketball Best Bet: Missouri State +5.5 (@ BetMGM)

Temple vs Houston

I called Temple's win at Houston on January 22, so let's go back to them! OK, so I didn't actually call the win, but the Owls were a selection in this space at +20 on that day and they went on to shock the Cougars in Houston. After a win like that, young teams that are building tend to have a letdown, but not Temple, who has gone 2-0 with a pair of OT victories since that win. The young Owls have been in every conference game and are gaining confidence with each victory. As I said on the 22nd, Houston is a team of grown men with their sights set on March. They don't need to win games by 20, they just need to win to stay on the 1-line in the tournament. I don't see Temple pulling off the season sweep of the Cougars, but this line is too high.



College Basketball Best Bet: Temple +11.5 (@ PointsBet)

Sunday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday, February 5:

Fordham +4 (@ DraftKings)

Missouri St. +5.5 (@ BetMGM)

Temple +11.5 (@ PointsBet)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the College Basketball odds page on RotoWire.

If you're in Ohio where legal betting just launched, check out Ohio sports betting promos. With Massachusetts set to launch March 14, residents can pre-register now for many Massachusetts sports betting promos as well.