College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds, & Predictions for Sunday, January 14

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

The calendar flips to 2024 and I go on a 6-0 run to start it off! Let's stay hot with a look at today's slate that competes with Wildcard Weekend in the NFL.

Memphis Tigers at Wichita State Shockers

This is the pick that was hardest to make today. Memphis is on a nine-game winning streak with many of those coming in tightly-contested games. On one hand, that is the sign of a team that wins under pressure. On the other, it is tough to take them when they are favorites of any more than a point or two. However, a few trends pushed me towards them today. First and foremost, they dominate Wichita State. The Tigers have won six straight in this series, covering five of them and pushing the other. Additionally, many of those tight wins came at home, as Memphis is 8-2 SU/7-3 ATS in their last 10 away from home. The Shockers have really struggled in this situation, as they are on a 1-4 SU/0-5 ATS skid in their last five at home and are 0-5 SU & ATS in their last five as underdogs. I'm treading lightly, but the Tigers are a good play.



College Basketball Best Bet: Memphis -4.5 (@ PointsBet)

Green Bay Phoenix vs Cleveland State Vikings

Coach Sundance Wicks has done an outstanding job turning Green Bay around in a hurry. The Phoenix have been pushovers for the last few years but they are anything but that now, particularly at home. GB is 6-1 at home this year with two KenPom top-200 wins, while Cleveland State is just 2-7 away from home. The Phoenix are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 as dogs and are in a great position to end their six-game skid against the Vikings. GB gives the people of Green Bay a nice appetizer before the Packers take on Dallas at 3 p.m..



College Basketball Best Bet: Green Bay +1.5 (@ BetMGM)

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs Liberty Flames

We are getting excellent name value on La Tech today, as the Flames are a public darling and the Bulldogs have yet to lose at home this year, including a nine-point win over No. 93 McNeese State. At No. 95, Liberty is of the same caliber but not quite the same team as in years past. The Techsters are 9-1 SU in their last 10 at home and 8-2 SU in their last 10 as favorites. They've struggled to cover bigger numbers, but this smaller number is right in their wheelhouse.



College Basketball Best Bet: Louisiana Tech -2.5 (universal)

Sunday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday, January 14:

Memphis -4.5 (@ PointsBet)

Green Bay +1.5 (@ BetMGM)

Louisiana Tech -2.5 (universal)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.

ESPN BET is officially live as of November 2023. Sign up with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO for $250 in bonus bets!