College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, January 5

Welcome to 2025 and the conclusion of one of the best weeks in college basketball: the week where conference play swings into high gear! College hoops does so many things right and their consolidated and consistent-yet-flexible scheduling structure is certainly one of them. Once the holiday break is over, we all must buckle up because we are treated to outstanding contests daily from now to April! Today is no exception.....let's dive in!

Marist Red Foxes vs Quinnipiac Bobcats

Quinnipiac has been a regular selection for me over the last couple of years, but this edition of the Bobcats isn't quite on the same level as previous teams. They are off to a 3-0 start in MAAC play, but Marist is the highest-rated conference team on their schedule so far. A win in Poughkeepsie would be their best road win by far while the Red Foxes are undefeated at home this season. In fact, Marist is 9-1 SU in their last 10 at home and a perfect 10-0 in their last 10 games as favorites. With this very short line, a win is basically all we need to get the cover as well.



College Basketball Best Bet: Marist -1.5 (universal)

UCF Golden Knights vs Kansas Jayhawks

The Jayhawks are a very strange team and it probably isn't smart to even consider a game in which they are involved, but I can't help myself with the value here. UCF won the only matchup between these teams last year (65-60 in Orlando) and are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games at home. KU is a perfect compliment to that with a 3-7 SU and 4-6 ATS mark in their last 10 on the road which includes a 13-point loss at Creighton and a nine-point loss at Missouri in the Jayhawks' only true road games this season. Until Kansas shows any consistency, I'll be skeptical.



College Basketball Best Bet: UCF +5.5 (universal)

North Texas Mean Green at Memphis Tigers

I like both of these teams quite a bit, so a selection against Memphis isn't a slight whatsoever. In fact, it is my respect for both teams that makes me believe this will be a close game. The Mean Green's three losses have been by 7, 4, and 5 which includes an impressive showing against #48 Utah State. Memphis runs hot and cold, so the Tigers could win by 20 or lose outright, but given the pedigree and style of play of both teams, I think it will be tight.



College Basketball Best Bet: North Texas +9.5 (@ FanDuel)

