College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday Nov. 17

Colorado St. vs South Carolina

Colorado State had an incredible offense last season -- one that was so potent that it led the Rams to victories over Creighton, Saint Mary's and Mississippi State. Not only were these effectively Quad I wins, but each opponent was ranked top-50 in adjusted defensive efficiency, with Creighton and Saint Mary's both ranking top-20. This year's South Carolina team is ranked No. 55 on defense, a respectable standing, but it might not matter, as Colorado State, under head coach Niko Medved, has proven that it's capable of scoring on tough defensive opponents away from its home arena. This year's team appears to be on a similar track. Through three games this season, the Rams are making over 46 percent of their three-point attempts, the 13th-highest rate among all D1 teams.

On the other side of the court, South Carolina has been a mess, ranking No. 132 in adjusted efficiency while making just 40 percent of its two-point shot attempts. The Rams come into the game at No. 134 in adjusted defensive efficiency, almost exactly on par with the Gamecocks' offense. Not much of an advantage, if at all.

All in all, in a pick 'em situation, I'll take the team with better shooting. I'll take the Rams.

College Basketball Best Bet: Colorado St. pk

Davidson at Charleston

One side of the court has a major mismatch, the side whenever Davidson has the ball. The Wildcats rank No. 60 in adjusted offensive efficiency while the Cougars rank No. 266 in adjusted defensive efficiency. So far this season, Davidson is making 61 percent of its two-point attempts, the 27th-highest percentage among all D1 teams, and it's going against a defense that's allowing 62 percent of two-point shots, the 28th-worst rate allowed. Charleston also has an offensive advantage on the other end of the court, but the discrepancy between offense and defense isn't remotely close, with Charleston's offense ranking at No. 120 compared to Davidson's defense at No. 180.

This game will likely turn into a shootout, but anyway you look at it, Davidson has the better offense and the better defense.

College Basketball Best Bet: Davidson +3.5

Boise St. vs Charlotte

Charlotte has been outstanding on both sides of the ball so far this season, recording the 14th-highest effective field goal percentage in the country, alongside the 13th-best defensive effective field goal percentage allowed. I would be remiss if I didn't acknowledge the 49ers' competition wasn't great in the first two games, playing the likes of Coppin State and Maryland Eastern Shore, but we can't simply shrug away the strong performances, especially considering far more established teams have had close calls against similar competition.

Boise State, on the other hand, hasn't been so balanced, relying on its defense to win. The Broncos currently rank No. 127 in adjusted offensive efficiency, and that's liable to drop when looking at their shooting numbers. Boise State is making just 22.6 percent of its three-point attempts so far this season, ranking near the bottom of the country at No. 326. It's true we have a small sample size, but it's also true that Boise State is shooting three pointers at one of the lowest rates in the country, ranking No. 325, suggesting that the team understands it's short on shooting and therefore taking fewer shots from behind the arc.

In contrast, Charlotte has been very effective shooting the ball, making 36.7 percent of its three-point shots as a team, the 99th highest rate among all D1 teams. Even better, the 49ers are taking three-point shots at the 45th-highest rate, which makes sense, something a smart team would do if it knows it's good at shooting.

There's always a chance Boise State's defense does its job and stops Charlotte in its tracks, but ultimately I'm betting the 49ers' offense will keep it in the game. I'll take the points.

College Basketball Best Bet: Charlotte +4.5

