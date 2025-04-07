College Basketball Championship Game Pick'em: PrizePicks Plays for Monday, April 7

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

College Basketball Picks: PrizePicks DFS Plays for Monday's NCAA Tournament National Championship Game

We've reached the end of the road, as the Florida Gators and Houston Cougars will meet each other in a battle of No. 1 seeds at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Monday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:50 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on CBS.

The last time Florida was in the championship game was 2006, the second of two consecutive national titles for the Gators behind coach Billy Donovan. In 1983, Houston made the title game in Albuquerque, N.M., falling to coach Jim Valvano and NC State. The Cougars are looking for their first-ever national championship.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, player performance and the transfer portal, head RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

Alex Condon, F, Florida

Condon had some big-time performances this season, including 27 points, 10 rebounds and two 3-pointers in a game March 5 in Alabama. He followed that up with 17 points and 15 boards against Ole Miss March 8.

While he had 13 points and nine rebounds in the SEC Tournament Final, he has gone ice-cold in the NCAA Tournament. He posted 12 points against No. 16 seed Norfolk State in Raleigh on March 21, he is averaging just 4.8 points (PPG) and 5.5 rebounds (RPG) in the past four outings, hitting just 2-of-11 (18.2 percent) in the past two outings.

Condon's offensive struggles should continue against Houston's suffocating defense. The Cougars rank No. 1 in scoring defense (58.4 PPG), while posting a defensive field-goal percentage of 38.4 percent (4th).

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Alex Condon, Under 14.5 Pts+Rebs

Alijah Martin, G, Florida

We rolled with Martin in the National Semifinal against Auburn, going Over 1.5 3-Pointers with him against Auburn. He ended up hitting 2-of-3 from downtown, going for 17 points against the Tigers in his second career Final Four game. He went to the Final Four with FAU in 2023, too.

Martin could have some trouble trying to solve the Cougars defense. Not only are they solid in scoring defense, but Houston allows just 30.6 percent (25th) from behind the 3-point line, too.

In his most recent game against a Big 12 team, Martin was just 3-of-10 from the field against Texas Tech in the Elite 8 win, while misfiring on all four of his attempts from the perimeter. Houston's defense is even better than Texas Tech. Expect Martin to struggle from downtown.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Alijah Martin, Under 2.5 3-Pointers

Find the latest updates in college basketball player props on RotoWire.

J'Wan Roberts, F, Houston

Roberts is coming off a giant stat line last time out against Duke in the National Semifinal Saturday, going for 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists with two steals and a blocked shots. He was just 4-of-11 from the field, but he still managed to get to double digits.

Roberts has enjoyed a nice NCAA Tournament. He enters with some uncertainty after suffering an ankle injury against Colorado in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals. However, he hasn't showed an ill effects of the injury, going for 9.8 PPG, 7.4 RPG and 2.8 APG in five NCAA Tournament games.

The Gators are allowing 69.3 PPG (93rd), while Florida struggles a little on the defensive boards. Roberts should be able to get a healthy amount of offensive rebounds, while flirting with double-digit points.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: J'Wan Roberts, Over 19.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Monday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Monday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.